NZ$0.65: That's What Analysts Think Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Last week, you might have seen that Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) released its half-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.3% to NZ$0.60 in the past week. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of NZ$3.5b coming in 3.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of NZ$0.12, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Air New Zealand's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be NZ$6.61b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 55% to NZ$0.044 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$6.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.06 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 8.5% to NZ$0.65, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Air New Zealand at NZ$0.80 per share, while the most bearish prices it at NZ$0.51. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Air New Zealand's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 3.6% to the end of 2024. This tops off a historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Air New Zealand to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Air New Zealand. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Air New Zealand's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

