NZ Has ‘Single-Minded’ Focus on Tackling Prices, Luxon Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s new government has a “single-minded” focus on lowering inflation so that interest rates can start falling, the country’s new prime minister Christopher Luxon said in an interview.

“My government in the first four weeks has been incredibly focused on dealing with the number one job we have to do, which is to tackle inflation to get it down below 3% again,” Luxon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Sydney on Wednesday. “So we can lower inflation, lower interest rates, and keep the economy growing.”

The Reserve Bank last month delivered an unexpectedly hawkish interest rate outlook, signaling an increased risk of a hike and ruling out any cuts until 2025. The RBNZ highlighted mounting concerns that a wave of new migrants is pushing up rents and house prices.

“We’re in a place we’ve had 129,000 net migration into New Zealand over the last year,” Luxon said.

“It’s an elevated level of migration and something that I’d say is not sustainable ultimately. We want to make sure migration rules are consistent with our economic agenda but also that we have the infrastructure in place to support it.”

New Zealand has faced similar challenges to nations like Australia and Canada that have seen strong immigration and sticky inflation. Consumer prices rose 5.6% in the year through September and the RBNZ doesn’t see it returning to the 1-3% band it targets until the second half of 2024.

Still, in his first official trip abroad since being sworn in on Nov. 27, Luxon sought to push an optimistic outlook for his small trading nation of 5 million people ahead of meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“My message is very clear, New Zealand is under new management, we’re open for business, and we’re out in the world hustling because we want to build relationships with everybody,”’ he said.

--With assistance from Michael Heath and Chris Bourke.

