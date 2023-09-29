NZME (NZSE:NZM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, NZME (NZSE:NZM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NZME:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = NZ$24m ÷ (NZ$298m - NZ$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, NZME has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Media industry.

In the above chart we have measured NZME's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From NZME's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at NZME. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 22% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning NZ$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 42% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On NZME's ROCE

From what we've seen above, NZME has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with a respectable 79% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

