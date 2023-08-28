NZX's (NZSE:NZX) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.03

NZX Limited (NZSE:NZX) will pay a dividend of NZ$0.03 on the 5th of October. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

NZX Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, NZX was paying out 141% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 42.2%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 111%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NZX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.0514 total annually to NZ$0.061. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

NZX May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though NZX's EPS has declined at around 2.8% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

NZX's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NZX (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is NZX not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

