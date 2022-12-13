U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.50
    +121.75 (+3.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    +819.00 (+2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,179.75
    +468.00 (+4.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    +64.20 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +1.83 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +35.90 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.92 (+3.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0130 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4580
    -0.1530 (-4.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -1.09 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    +0.0175 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7930
    -2.8220 (-2.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,914.93
    +904.51 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.15
    +24.49 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.13
    +72.16 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

O-I Glass Named Among 'America's Most Responsible Companies 2023'

O-I Glass, Inc.
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / O-I Glass, Inc.:

Newsweek has named O-I Glass to its "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" list. The list spotlights 500 leaders in sustainability among the U.S.'s largest public corporations across a dozen industries.

O-I Glass is among the world's leading, sustainable producers of glass bottles and jars for food and beverage companies. Our vision is to be the most innovative, sustainable, chosen supplier of glass packaging solutions.

"O-I has innovated and transformed how glass packaging is made and sold," says Chief Sustainability Officer Randy Burns. "True sustainability depends on continuously transforming everything from the fuels, processes, and technologies we use to the relationships we have with our suppliers, customers, communities, and our nearly 25,000 employees."

Glass is made from a few basic ingredients and has localized supply chains. It is already widely recycled and has been for decades. Glass is an infinitely recyclable material, inert, and does not raise ocean pollution, waste, and food contact issues of other materials.

Our sustainability journey is about more than the material itself - it's also about how we make it.
Our 2022 Sustainability Report highlights our systems-based approach to sustainability, including improved energy efficiency, upgrading furnaces with gas-oxygen technology, advancing lightweighting of glass packaging, creating more resilient supply chains, and partnering with stakeholders to advance glass circularity. You can see our progress by downloading the report on our website.

O-I Glass, Inc., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Press release picture
O-I Glass, Inc., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.o-i.com/sustainability/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731612/O-I-Glass-Named-Among-Americas-Most-Responsible-Companies-2023

