U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,903.52
    +95.42 (+2.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,683.69
    +753.61 (+2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,595.96
    +290.72 (+2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.13
    +38.93 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.78
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.00
    +33.40 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.59 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    -0.1530 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0185 (+1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0660
    -1.3260 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,937.13
    +75.04 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.99
    +4.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
·5 min read
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

  • Brad Beckham and Brent Kirby to be Promoted to Co-Presidents

  • Greg Johnson to remain Chief Executive Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announced executive leadership promotions. Effective January 9, 2023, Brad Beckham, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brent Kirby, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, will each be promoted to Co-Presidents. Mr. Beckham and Mr. Kirby will continue to report to Greg Johnson, who currently serves as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and will remain in his role as CEO but pass on the title and role of President to Mr. Beckham and Mr. Kirby.

Mr. Johnson commented, “O’Reilly’s promote from within philosophy is a pillar of our Culture and a key driver to our long-term success. We are very fortunate to have Brad and Brent’s outstanding executive leadership experience in our Company, and I am extremely confident in their ability to successfully take on these new roles as Co-Presidents. During my time as CEO, Brad and Brent have both been critical members of the O’Reilly leadership team, with Brad leading our store operations and sales and Brent leading our supply chain and omnichannel initiatives. Their extensive experience and significant industry knowledge, combined with that of our long-tenured executive management team, position our Company to drive continued profitable growth long into the future.”

Mr. Beckham will be responsible for all domestic and international store operations and sales, real estate and expansion, human resources, legal, risk management, training, and finance. Mr. Kirby will be responsible for merchandise, distribution, logistics, inventory management, pricing, store design, advertising/marketing, electronic catalog, customer satisfaction, omnichannel, and information technology.

About Brad Beckham
Mr. Beckham, age 44, has been an O’Reilly Team Member since 1996. Mr. Beckham’s O’Reilly career began as a Parts Specialist and progressed through the roles of Store Manager, District Manager, Regional Manager, Divisional Vice President, Vice President of Eastern Store Operations and Sales, Senior Vice President of Eastern Store Operations and Sales, Senior Vice President of Central Store Operations and Sales, and Executive Vice President of Store Operations and Sales. Mr. Beckham has held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since January of 2022.

About Brent Kirby
Mr. Kirby, age 54, has been an O’Reilly Team Member since 2018. Mr. Kirby began his 35 year retail career with Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (“Lowe’s”) as a hardware associate and progressed through various positions at the store, district and, regional levels before being promoted to Senior Vice President of Store Operations and later Chief Omnichannel Officer. Prior to joining O’Reilly, Mr. Kirby held the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer for Lowe’s. In 2018, Mr. Kirby’s O’Reilly career began as Senior Vice President of Omnichannel and progressed through the role of Executive Vice President of Supply Chain. Mr. Kirby has held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer since January of 2022.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2022, the Company operated 5,910 stores in 47 U.S. states and 28 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


 

 

For further information contact:

Investor & Media Contacts

 

Mark Merz (417) 829-5878

 

Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



Recommended Stories

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    You don't need much money to invest in outstanding dividend-paying stocks. For example, here are three great chip stocks with affordable shares and generous dividends.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Down 69% in 2022, Is Nio Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Costco same-store sales, total comparable sales increase in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    UnitedHealth (UNH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    It can be a particularly smart time to buy game-changing growth stocks that've been weighed down by poor investor sentiment. What follows are five spectacular growth stocks that can make you richer in 2023. The first phenomenal growth stock that can make you richer in the new year is China-based internet search behemoth Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU).

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.26, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    Many Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:A ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to...