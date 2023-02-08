O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 9.0%, full-year increase of 6.4%



10% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to $8.37, full-year increase of 8% to $33.44

$3.15 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2022



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The results represent 30 consecutive years of comparable stores sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to once again report a strong quarter, highlighted by 9.0% growth in comparable store sales and a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share. Team O’Reilly once again exceeded our expectations and delivered robust top-line growth on top of a record-breaking 14.5% comp in the prior year, which resulted in an incredible three-year comparable store sales stack of 34.7% for the fourth quarter. Our consistently strong growth is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our entire Team. We continually evaluate the compensation and benefits we provide to our Team Members to ensure we are attracting and developing the best professional parts people in the industry. In line with this commitment to our Team, we recognized a $28 million SG&A charge in the fourth quarter, resulting from our transition to an enhanced paid time-off program. We believe investing in Team O’Reilly will continue to drive our industry-leading customer service, while also creating tremendous opportunities for our Team Members to grow and share in our Company’s success. I would like to thank our over 85,000 Team Members for their ongoing dedication to our continued profitable growth and for their unrelenting focus on providing excellent customer service.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $353 million, or 11%, to $3.64 billion from $3.29 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $1.85 billion (or 50.9% of sales) from $1.73 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 11% to $1.17 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $1.06 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 1% to $682 million (or 18.7% of sales) from $676 million (or 20.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $10 million, or 2%, to $529 million (or 14.5% of sales) from $519 million (or 15.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 10% to $8.37 on 63 million shares versus $7.64 on 68 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Financial Results

Mr. Johnson continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter capped another successful year for our Company and drove our full-year 2022 comparable store sales growth to 6.4%, resulting in a full-year diluted earnings per share increase of 8% to $33.44 and an incredible three-year compounded annual growth rate of 23%. As we look forward to 2023, we believe the long-term drivers for demand in our industry remain solid, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to gain market share by providing unsurpassed levels of service to our customers and successfully executing our proven dual-market business model.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.08 billion, or 8%, to $14.41 billion from $13.33 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 5% to $7.38 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $7.02 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $4.43 billion (or 30.7% of sales) from $4.10 billion (or 30.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 1% to $2.95 billion (or 20.5% of sales) from $2.92 billion (or 21.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $8 million to $2.17 billion (or 15.1% of sales) from $2.16 billion (or 16.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $33.44 on 65 million shares versus $31.10 on 70 million shares for the same period one year ago.

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 9.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on top of 14.5% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 6.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022, on top of 13.3% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $786.19, for a total investment of $421 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 5.0 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $661.66, for a total investment of $3.28 billion. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $807.84, for a total investment of $355 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 91.0 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $224.08, for a total aggregate investment of $20.38 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.37 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2023 financial data:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Net, new store openings 180 to 190 Comparable store sales 4% to 6% Total revenue $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 50.8% to 51.3% Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.8% to 20.3% Effective income tax rate 22.9% Diluted earnings per share(1) $35.75 to $36.25 Net cash provided by operating activities $2.5 billion to $2.9 billion Capital expenditures $750 million to $800 million Free cash flow(2) $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

For the Year Ending (in millions) December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,560 to $ 2,920 Less: Capital expenditures 750 to 800 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 20 Free cash flow $ 1,800 to $ 2,100

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 235079. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 8, 2024.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 5,929 stores in 47 U.S. states and 42 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact: Investor & Media Contacts Mark Merz (417) 829-5878 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,583 $ 362,113 Accounts receivable, net 343,155 272,562 Amounts receivable from suppliers 127,019 113,112 Inventory 4,359,126 3,686,383 Other current assets 110,376 70,092 Total current assets 5,048,259 4,504,262 Property and equipment, at cost 7,438,065 6,948,038 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,014,024 2,734,523 Net property and equipment 4,424,041 4,213,515 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 2,112,267 1,982,478 Goodwill 884,445 879,340 Other assets, net 158,967 139,112 Total assets $ 12,627,979 $ 11,718,707 Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,881,157 $ 4,695,312 Self-insurance reserves 138,926 128,794 Accrued payroll 126,888 107,588 Accrued benefits and withholdings 166,433 234,872 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 366,721 337,832 Other current liabilities 383,692 370,217 Total current liabilities 7,063,817 5,874,615 Long-term debt 4,371,653 3,826,978 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,806,656 1,701,757 Deferred income taxes 245,347 175,212 Other liabilities 201,258 206,568 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 245,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 62,353,221 as of December 31, 2022, and 67,029,042 as of December 31, 2021 624 670 Additional paid-in capital 1,311,488 1,305,508 Retained deficit (2,375,860 ) (1,365,802 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,996 (6,799 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (1,060,752 ) (66,423 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 12,627,979 $ 11,718,707

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.







O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Sales $ 3,644,493 $ 3,291,493 $ 14,409,860 $ 13,327,563 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 1,790,539 1,556,957 7,028,154 6,307,614 Gross profit 1,853,954 1,734,536 7,381,706 7,019,949 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,171,737 1,058,655 4,427,215 4,102,781 Operating income 682,217 675,881 2,954,491 2,917,168 Other income (expense): Interest expense (42,331 ) (34,732 ) (157,720 ) (144,768 ) Interest income 2,136 493 4,763 1,971 Other, net 4,225 2,582 (2,879 ) 7,543 Total other expense (35,970 ) (31,657 ) (155,836 ) (135,254 ) Income before income taxes 646,247 644,224 2,798,655 2,781,914 Provision for income taxes 117,675 125,251 626,005 617,229 Net income $ 528,572 $ 518,973 $ 2,172,650 $ 2,164,685 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 8.45 $ 7.71 $ 33.75 $ 31.39 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 62,577 67,300 64,372 68,967 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 8.37 $ 7.64 $ 33.44 $ 31.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 63,160 67,928 64,962 69,611

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.







O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Note) Operating activities: Net income $ 2,172,650 $ 2,164,685 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 357,933 328,217 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,704 4,388 Deferred income taxes 69,575 20,383 Share-based compensation programs 26,458 24,656 Other 885 2,128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (75,859 ) (47,427 ) Inventory (669,046 ) (32,634 ) Accounts payable 1,184,858 510,911 Income taxes payable 151,063 152,339 Other (74,971 ) 79,664 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,148,250 3,207,310 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (563,342 ) (442,853 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 14,803 9,494 Investment in tax credit equity investments (188,282 ) (180,333 ) Other (3,164 ) (1,928 ) Net cash used in investing activities (739,985 ) (615,620 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 785,800 — Payments on revolving credit facility (785,800 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 847,314 — Principal payments on long-term debt (300,000 ) (300,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (6,591 ) (3,412 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,282,265 ) (2,476,048 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 79,356 84,915 Other (350 ) (313 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,662,536 ) (2,694,858 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 741 (359 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (253,530 ) (103,527 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 362,113 465,640 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 108,583 $ 362,113 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 415,165 $ 450,935 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 155,853 144,293

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.







O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2022 2021 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 4,371,653 $ 3,826,978 Add: Letters of credit 101,741 83,985 Discount on senior notes 6,285 4,360 Debt issuance costs 22,062 18,662 Six-times rent expense 2,358,192 2,232,132 Adjusted debt $ 6,859,933 $ 6,166,117 GAAP net income $ 2,172,650 $ 2,164,685 Add: Interest expense 157,720 144,768 Provision for income taxes 626,005 617,229 Depreciation and amortization 357,933 328,217 Share-based compensation expense 26,458 24,656 Rent expense(i) 393,032 372,022 EBITDAR $ 3,733,798 $ 3,651,577 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 1.84 1.69

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2022 $ 467,758 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2022 74,726 Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 $ 393,032 Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2021 $ 443,484 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2021 71,462 Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 $ 372,022





December 31, 2022 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover(1) 1.7 1.7 Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2) $ 730 $ 637 Accounts payable to inventory(3) 134.9% 127.4%





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 795,230 $ 641,983 $ 3,148,250 $ 3,207,310 Less: Capital expenditures 174,522 102,166 563,342 442,853 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 11,203 6,246 25,503 35,202 Investment in tax credit equity investments 183,020 178,538 188,282 180,333 Free cash flow $ 426,485 $ 355,033 $ 2,371,123 $ 2,548,922





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022

2021 2022

2021

Store Count: Beginning domestic store count 5,910 5,740 5,759 5,594 New stores opened 20 19 173 167 Stores closed (1 ) — (3 ) (2 ) Ending domestic store count 5,929 5,759 5,929 5,759 Beginning Mexico store count 28 22 25 22 New stores opened 14 3 17 3 Ending Mexico store count 42 25 42 25 Total ending store count 5,971 5,784 5,971 5,784





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Store and Team Member Information: (4) Total employment 85,130 81,123 Square footage (in thousands) 44,604 43,185 Sales per weighted-average square foot(5) $ 80.39 $ 74.96 $ 321.71 $ 307.37 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(6) $ 604 $ 562 $ 2,415 $ 2,298

(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.

(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.

(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.

(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.

(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.

(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.



