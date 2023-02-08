U.S. markets closed

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
·19 min read
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 9.0%, full-year increase of 6.4%

  • 10% increase in fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to $8.37, full-year increase of 8% to $33.44

  • $3.15 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The results represent 30 consecutive years of comparable stores sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results
Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to once again report a strong quarter, highlighted by 9.0% growth in comparable store sales and a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share. Team O’Reilly once again exceeded our expectations and delivered robust top-line growth on top of a record-breaking 14.5% comp in the prior year, which resulted in an incredible three-year comparable store sales stack of 34.7% for the fourth quarter. Our consistently strong growth is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our entire Team. We continually evaluate the compensation and benefits we provide to our Team Members to ensure we are attracting and developing the best professional parts people in the industry. In line with this commitment to our Team, we recognized a $28 million SG&A charge in the fourth quarter, resulting from our transition to an enhanced paid time-off program. We believe investing in Team O’Reilly will continue to drive our industry-leading customer service, while also creating tremendous opportunities for our Team Members to grow and share in our Company’s success. I would like to thank our over 85,000 Team Members for their ongoing dedication to our continued profitable growth and for their unrelenting focus on providing excellent customer service.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $353 million, or 11%, to $3.64 billion from $3.29 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $1.85 billion (or 50.9% of sales) from $1.73 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 11% to $1.17 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $1.06 billion (or 32.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 1% to $682 million (or 18.7% of sales) from $676 million (or 20.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $10 million, or 2%, to $529 million (or 14.5% of sales) from $519 million (or 15.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 10% to $8.37 on 63 million shares versus $7.64 on 68 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Full-Year Financial Results
Mr. Johnson continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter capped another successful year for our Company and drove our full-year 2022 comparable store sales growth to 6.4%, resulting in a full-year diluted earnings per share increase of 8% to $33.44 and an incredible three-year compounded annual growth rate of 23%. As we look forward to 2023, we believe the long-term drivers for demand in our industry remain solid, and we remain very confident in our Team’s ability to gain market share by providing unsurpassed levels of service to our customers and successfully executing our proven dual-market business model.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.08 billion, or 8%, to $14.41 billion from $13.33 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 5% to $7.38 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $7.02 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $4.43 billion (or 30.7% of sales) from $4.10 billion (or 30.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 1% to $2.95 billion (or 20.5% of sales) from $2.92 billion (or 21.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $8 million to $2.17 billion (or 15.1% of sales) from $2.16 billion (or 16.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased 8% to $33.44 on 65 million shares versus $31.10 on 70 million shares for the same period one year ago.

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 9.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on top of 14.5% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 6.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022, on top of 13.3% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $786.19, for a total investment of $421 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 5.0 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $661.66, for a total investment of $3.28 billion. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $807.84, for a total investment of $355 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 91.0 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $224.08, for a total aggregate investment of $20.38 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.37 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2023 financial data:

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ending

 

 

December 31, 2023

Net, new store openings

 

180 to 190

Comparable store sales

 

4% to 6%

Total revenue

 

$15.2 billion to $15.5 billion

Gross profit as a percentage of sales

 

50.8% to 51.3%

Operating income as a percentage of sales

 

19.8% to 20.3%

Effective income tax rate

 

22.9%

Diluted earnings per share(1)

 

$35.75 to $36.25

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$2.5 billion to $2.9 billion

Capital expenditures

 

$750 million to $800 million

Free cash flow(2)

 

$1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

 

 

 

(1)  Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)  Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

 

 

For the Year Ending

(in millions)

 

December 31, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

2,560

 

to

 

$

2,920

Less:

Capital expenditures

 

 

750

 

to

 

 

800

 

Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments

 

 

10

 

to

 

 

20

Free cash flow

 

$

1,800

 

to

 

$

2,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 235079. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 8, 2024.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 5,929 stores in 47 U.S. states and 42 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact:

Investor & Media Contacts

 

Mark Merz (417) 829-5878

 

Eric Bird (417) 868-4259


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Note)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

108,583

 

 

$

362,113

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

343,155

 

 

 

272,562

 

Amounts receivable from suppliers

 

 

127,019

 

 

 

113,112

 

Inventory

 

 

4,359,126

 

 

 

3,686,383

 

Other current assets

 

 

110,376

 

 

 

70,092

 

Total current assets

 

 

5,048,259

 

 

 

4,504,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, at cost

 

 

7,438,065

 

 

 

6,948,038

 

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,014,024

 

 

 

2,734,523

 

Net property and equipment

 

 

4,424,041

 

 

 

4,213,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

 

 

2,112,267

 

 

 

1,982,478

 

Goodwill

 

 

884,445

 

 

 

879,340

 

Other assets, net

 

 

158,967

 

 

 

139,112

 

Total assets

 

$

12,627,979

 

 

$

11,718,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

5,881,157

 

 

$

4,695,312

 

Self-insurance reserves

 

 

138,926

 

 

 

128,794

 

Accrued payroll

 

 

126,888

 

 

 

107,588

 

Accrued benefits and withholdings

 

 

166,433

 

 

 

234,872

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

366,721

 

 

 

337,832

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

383,692

 

 

 

370,217

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

7,063,817

 

 

 

5,874,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

4,371,653

 

 

 

3,826,978

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

1,806,656

 

 

 

1,701,757

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

245,347

 

 

 

175,212

 

Other liabilities

 

 

201,258

 

 

 

206,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized shares – 245,000,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued and outstanding shares –

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,353,221 as of December 31, 2022, and

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,029,042 as of December 31, 2021

 

 

624

 

 

 

670

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,311,488

 

 

 

1,305,508

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(2,375,860

)

 

 

(1,365,802

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

2,996

 

 

 

(6,799

)

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

 

(1,060,752

)

 

 

(66,423

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

 

$

12,627,979

 

 

$

11,718,707

 

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Note)

Sales

 

$

3,644,493

 

 

$

3,291,493

 

 

$

14,409,860

 

 

$

13,327,563

 

Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses

 

 

1,790,539

 

 

 

1,556,957

 

 

 

7,028,154

 

 

 

6,307,614

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,853,954

 

 

 

1,734,536

 

 

 

7,381,706

 

 

 

7,019,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,171,737

 

 

 

1,058,655

 

 

 

4,427,215

 

 

 

4,102,781

 

Operating income

 

 

682,217

 

 

 

675,881

 

 

 

2,954,491

 

 

 

2,917,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(42,331

)

 

 

(34,732

)

 

 

(157,720

)

 

 

(144,768

)

Interest income

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

4,763

 

 

 

1,971

 

Other, net

 

 

4,225

 

 

 

2,582

 

 

 

(2,879

)

 

 

7,543

 

Total other expense

 

 

(35,970

)

 

 

(31,657

)

 

 

(155,836

)

 

 

(135,254

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

646,247

 

 

 

644,224

 

 

 

2,798,655

 

 

 

2,781,914

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

117,675

 

 

 

125,251

 

 

 

626,005

 

 

 

617,229

 

Net income

 

$

528,572

 

 

$

518,973

 

 

$

2,172,650

 

 

$

2,164,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share-basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

8.45

 

 

$

7.71

 

 

$

33.75

 

 

$

31.39

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

 

 

62,577

 

 

 

67,300

 

 

 

64,372

 

 

 

68,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share-assuming dilution:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

8.37

 

 

$

7.64

 

 

$

33.44

 

 

$

31.10

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution

 

 

63,160

 

 

 

67,928

 

 

 

64,962

 

 

 

69,611

 

Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

       

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Note)

Operating activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Net income

 

$

2,172,650

 

 

$

2,164,685

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles

 

 

357,933

 

 

 

328,217

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

4,704

 

 

 

4,388

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

69,575

 

 

 

20,383

 

Share-based compensation programs

 

 

26,458

 

 

 

24,656

 

Other

 

 

885

 

 

 

2,128

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Accounts receivable

 

 

(75,859

)

 

 

(47,427

)

Inventory

 

 

(669,046

)

 

 

(32,634

)

Accounts payable

 

 

1,184,858

 

 

 

510,911

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

151,063

 

 

 

152,339

 

Other

 

 

(74,971

)

 

 

79,664

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

 

3,148,250

 

 

 

3,207,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(563,342

)

 

 

(442,853

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

14,803

 

 

 

9,494

 

Investment in tax credit equity investments

 

 

(188,282

)

 

 

(180,333

)

Other

 

 

(3,164

)

 

 

(1,928

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(739,985

)

 

 

(615,620

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

785,800

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

 

(785,800

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

 

 

847,314

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(300,000

)

 

 

(300,000

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(6,591

)

 

 

(3,412

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(3,282,265

)

 

 

(2,476,048

)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

79,356

 

 

 

84,915

 

Other

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(313

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(2,662,536

)

 

 

(2,694,858

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

741

 

 

 

(359

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(253,530

)

 

 

(103,527

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

362,113

 

 

 

465,640

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

108,583

 

 

$

362,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

415,165

 

 

$

450,935

 

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest

 

 

155,853

 

 

 

144,293

 

Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:

 

2022

 

2021

(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP debt

 

$

4,371,653

 

$

3,826,978

Add:

Letters of credit

 

 

101,741

 

 

83,985

 

Discount on senior notes

 

 

6,285

 

 

4,360

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

22,062

 

 

18,662

 

Six-times rent expense

 

 

2,358,192

 

 

2,232,132

Adjusted debt

 

$

6,859,933

 

$

6,166,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

2,172,650

 

$

2,164,685

Add:

Interest expense

 

 

157,720

 

 

144,768

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

626,005

 

 

617,229

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

357,933

 

 

328,217

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

26,458

 

 

24,656

 

Rent expense(i)

 

 

393,032

 

 

372,022

EBITDAR

 

$

3,733,798

 

$

3,651,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted debt to EBITDAR

 

 

1.84

 

 

1.69

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2022

 

$

467,758

Less:

Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2022

 

 

74,726

Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2022

 

$

393,032

 

 

 

 

 

Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the year ended December 31, 2021

 

$

443,484

Less:

Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

71,462

Rent expense for the year ended December 31, 2021

 

$

372,022


 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory turnover(1)

 

 

1.7

 

 

1.7

Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2)

 

$

730

 

$

637

Accounts payable to inventory(3)

 

 

134.9%

 

 

127.4%


 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

795,230

 

$

641,983

 

$

3,148,250

 

$

3,207,310

Less:

Capital expenditures

 

 

174,522

 

 

102,166

 

 

563,342

 

 

442,853

 

Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments

 

 

11,203

 

 

6,246

 

 

25,503

 

 

35,202

 

Investment in tax credit equity investments

 

 

183,020

 

 

178,538

 

 

188,282

 

 

180,333

Free cash flow

 

$

426,485

 

$

355,033

 

$

2,371,123

 

$

2,548,922


 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Store Count:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning domestic store count

 

5,910

 

 

5,740

 

5,759

 

 

5,594

 

New stores opened

 

20

 

 

19

 

173

 

 

167

 

Stores closed

 

(1

)

 

 

(3

)

 

(2

)

Ending domestic store count

 

5,929

 

 

5,759

 

5,929

 

 

5,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning Mexico store count

 

28

 

 

22

 

25

 

 

22

 

New stores opened

 

14

 

 

3

 

17

 

 

3

 

Ending Mexico store count

 

42

 

 

25

 

42

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total ending store count

 

5,971

 

 

5,784

 

5,971

 

 

5,784

 


 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Store and Team Member Information:(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total employment

 

 

85,130

 

 

81,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

Square footage (in thousands)

 

 

44,604

 

 

43,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales per weighted-average square foot(5)

 

$

80.39

 

$

74.96

 

$

321.71

 

$

307.37

Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(6)

 

$

604

 

$

562

 

$

2,415

 

$

2,298

(1)  Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)   Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)   Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)   Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.
(5)  Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.
(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.


