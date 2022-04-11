U.S. markets closed

A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/A. O. Smith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/A. O. Smith Corporation)
A. O. Smith Announces Quarterly Dividend

The dividend is payable on May 16 to shareholders of record April 29, 2022.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301523247.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

