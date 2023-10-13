A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.32

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of November to $0.32, which will be 6.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.30. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

A. O. Smith's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, A. O. Smith was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 141.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

A. O. Smith Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, A. O. Smith's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for A. O. Smith that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

