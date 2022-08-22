U.S. markets closed

O2Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

O2Gold Inc.
·1 min read
O2Gold Inc.
O2Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Fred Leigh has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Leigh has almost 40 years of experience working with early-stage companies and has had a significant role as founder, director and/or investor in many public companies. He is also the founder and President of VC7K Capital Inc., a privately held company which, for over 30 years has invested in early-stage opportunities in the resource sector. VC7K Capital Inc. was an early investor in successful companies such as, Wheaton River Minerals, Hathor Exploration, and Blue Pearl Mining.

The appointment of Mr. Leigh follows Jaime Lalinde’s resignation as a director and the president and chief executive officer of the Company and Algimantas Didziulis’s resignation as a director of the Company, each also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Messrs. Lalinde and Didziulis for their efforts and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Aaron Atin, Corporate Secretary
Phone: (416) 861-5888
Email: aaron.atin@fmresources.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


