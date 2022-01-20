U.S. markets closed

O2Gold Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

O2Gold Inc.
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has been appointed as the chief financial officer of O2Gold.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as chief financial officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and the company’s internal controls.

The appointment of Mr. Ptolemy follows Ms. Deborah Battiston’s retirement from her role as the chief financial officer of the Company. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Ms. Battiston for her efforts and extensive contributions and wish her well in her retirement and future endeavours.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. The Company’s contiguous 30,000-ha land package includes several brownfields and largely under-explored greenfields.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


