U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.75
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,659.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,580.00
    +84.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.40
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,477.75
    +471.71 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.46
    +1,259.78 (+519.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.14
    +527.73 (+1.85%)
     

O2Gold Begins Drilling New Brownfield and Continues Recuperation of the Aurora Mine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
O2Gold Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

La Aparecida brownfield area, with observed veins and drill collars.
La Aparecida brownfield area, with observed veins and drill collars.
La Aparecida brownfield area, with observed veins and drill collars.

Figure 2

The Aurora mine tunnels with rock channel sampling data.
The Aurora mine tunnels with rock channel sampling data.
The Aurora mine tunnels with rock channel sampling data.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at its Aparecida brownfield area. Approximately 5 km from the Aurora tunnels, the Aparecida brownfield has been the site of artisanal production going back more than a century.

The systematic exploration of the Aparecida area has indicated an anastomosed pattern, with vein mineralization in close proximity. The Company has documented five gold veins in the area and three veinlets at surface. The Fortaleza Vein, the Company’s first target, has a projected extension of at least 400 meters, and rock channel samples have returned maximum values of 42.3 g/t Au and 49.6 g/t Ag. Figure 1 shows the drill targets for the planned 2,000 meters of drilling. Additional geophysics will further detail projected vein extensions.

Figure 1: La Aparecida brownfield area, with observed veins and drill collars
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35f06071-d9ae-4250-a41c-f2cf8b174507

In the Aurora area, the Company continues to drill the main Aurora vein to prove its extension along dip and strike; there are indications that its continuity reaches into the Quintanillo brownfield to the south, where an additional 2,000 meters of scout drilling is planned to delineate the vein system.

Preparing the Aurora Tunnels for Production

Throughout Q3 and continuing into Q4 2021, the Company has been recuperating the formerly productive Aurora mining tunnels, and its two mine entrances. Figure 2 below shows a cross section of the tunnels, which have a maximum depth of 150 meters, and the results of the extensive rock sampling done inside the mine. Note that there are several samples collected from the tunnels showing grades equal to or greater than 30 g/t Au, which indicates a variability to the mineralization seen in the Company’s drill results.

Figure 2: The Aurora mine tunnels with rock channel sampling data
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b3d03a3-1bf6-4621-b420-8ec069b89e77

The Company has reinforced both adits and tunnels of the Aurora mine, with electricity and ventilation in place for when the tunnels reopen. The Company’s aim is to begin draining the tunnels in Q4 2021 and management expects the mine to be fully accessible in Q1 of 2022. O2Gold has a thirty-year exploitation license at the Aurora mine and must meet minimum production requirements in 2022. For more information, please see the Company’s press release dated July 15, 2021, which is available on O2Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Marcelo Albuquerque, MAIG, a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. The Company’s contiguous 30,000-ha land package includes several brownfields and largely under-explored greenfields.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Notes

Management is not basing the Company’s production decision at the Aurora mine on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; as a result, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the properties and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to drain the mining tunnels at the Aurora mine and make it accessible in Q1 2022, as well as the Company’s business and operations and its planned work and exploration activities, particularly at its Aurora property and the Fortaleza Vein. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in VGI Partners (ASX:VGI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Despite Disappointing Earnings, Snap Stock Could Surge Over 50%, Says Analyst

    Without needing to get hyperbolic, last Friday amounted to the worst day ever for Snap (SNAP) stock. Shares took an unrepresented 27% beating after the company’s Q3 earnings disappointed on multiple levels. While the company’s top-line figure failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s outlook did little to reassure, as SNAP is faced with the duel challenge of the effects wrought from the changes to Apple’s iOS privacy settings - which gives users more control over how data is used

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.