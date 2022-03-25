U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,379.54
    +396.12 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

O2Micro Announces Engagement of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
O2Micro, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OIIM
O2Micro, Inc.
O2Micro, Inc.

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM) (“O2Micro” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has retained Needham & Company, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as its independent U.S. legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its evaluation and consideration of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated March 14, 2022, from FNOF Precious Honour Limited (the “Proposal”).

The Special Committee is continuing its review and evaluation of the Proposal. The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that the Proposal constitutes only a preliminary indication of interest and no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About O2Micro

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. O2Micro may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations and statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including: changes in demand for devices that use our products; market conditions in the semiconductor industry and the economy as a whole; the stages of our products in their life cycles; variations, expansions or reductions in the mix of our product offerings; the growth and/or contraction of the Company; the timing of our product introductions; changes in interest rates; changes in availability and cost of supplies, such as inflation and supply chain issues; unpredictability of an inability to control the outcome or timing of litigation; changes in applicable laws, regulatory or geopolitical environment, or accounting standards; potential delisting of our ordinary shares and/or ADSs from NASDAQ; specific product manufacturing costs; increased competition; changes in laws, rules and regulations regarding our intellectual property; introduction of new competitors or competing technologies; and the increase of unexpected expenses; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and O2Micro undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Contact Information:
Daniel Meyberg
O2Micro Investor Relations
ir@o2micro.com

Joe Hassett
Gregory Communications
joeh@gregoryfca.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningChina Crash Mystery Grows as

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Does Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Honest stock falls on Q4 earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Honest.

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.