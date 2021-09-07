O3 Mining Awarded UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Aligned with our commitment to sustainability, O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies ("ECOLOGO Certification"). The development of responsible projects is at the core of our strategy. This third-party certification confirms that our environmental, social and governance procedures and practices are exemplary.

Supported by industry, investors and government authorities, in 2012 the Association De L'exploration Minière Du Québec ("Québec Mineral Exploration Association" or "AEMQ") initiated the certification project aimed at evaluating and recognizing the responsible practices of mining exploration companies and their service providers. Underwriters Laboratories ("UL"), an independent certification body, developed the ECOLOGO Certification based on AEMQ's initial work.

"UL congratulates O3 Mining on its achievement of ECOLOGO Certification," said Doug Lockard, Vice President and general manager for UL. "The program offers mineral exploration companies an opportunity to verify their responsible practices and ability to reduce their impact on the environment. We support their commitment to sustainability."

The certification process entailed the verification of 100 indicators encompassing practices on environment, health and safety, governance, community relations, First Nations relations, innovation, contribution to local economy, etc. As O3 Mining moves forward, it intends to continuously improve its sustainability practices.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra commented, "We are very proud to have been awarded the ECOLOGO Certification. As an exploration company, O3 Mining has taken a proactive approach to sustainability by integrating environmental, social and governance best practices at the heart of our company to create long-term value for our stakeholders. The ECOLOGO certification validates our commitment to sustainable development to our stakeholders and shareholders. We look forward to implementing increasingly sustainable practices as we advance towards our vision."

We would like to thank AEMQ and the team of their coaching program for their collaboration. We greatly appreciate their support and guidance and are grateful for their contribution to the success of our efforts.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multimillion-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

About UL

UL has been developing standards for Canada for over 100 years and is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), an accreditation to deliver standards that promotes sustainable development, benefits the health,safety and welfare of workers and advances national economy.

About AEMQ

The Association De L'exploration Minière Du Québec ("AEMQ") is a non-profit organization that represents players in Québec's mining sector.

Founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Québec and support development of Québec's mining entrepreneurship, AEMQ now has 1,200 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax experts, attorneys, etc.) and 200 corporate members (junior and major mining exploration companies, mining operation companies, engineering consulting firms in geology and geophysics, drilling companies, service companies, equipment suppliers, etc.).

UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration

https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/

https://spot.ul.com/

QMEA's coaching program

https://aemq.org/en/certification-about/

