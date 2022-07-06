U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,376.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.00
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.64
    -0.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.60
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -0.80 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9700
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,640.95
    +1,116.63 (+5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.54
    +23.22 (+5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.28
    -7.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

O3 Mining Intersects 2.3 g/t Au Over 14.8 Metres Outside Resource Pit Shells at Marban Engineering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OIIIF

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation) is pleased to provide an update on its well-funded 40,000 metre drilling program on its Marban Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada, which seeks to convert, expand, and discover new gold resources. The Corporation is reporting results from seven holes drilled on brownfield targets at Marban Engineering as well as providing an update on the summer exploration plan and ongoing activities at Marban Regional.

Drilling Highlights

  • 2.3 g/t Au over 14.8 metres in hole O3MA-22-300 on Norlatic Extension

  • Confirmation that Norlartic Extension is a near-surface high potential area covering 1.8 kilometres by 300 metres and containing at least four stacked zones just north of the Marban deposit

  • 1.4 g/t Au over 16.4 metres in hole O3MA-22-279 on the North-North zone, 60 metres east of the 2022 Resources Pit Shell

Marban Engineering - Brownfield Exploration

A 40,000 metre brownfield exploration program has been underway at Marban Engineering with four drill rigs targeting areas outside of the resource pits from the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (See Press Release March 1, 2022) in order to expand the mineralization along strike and increase resources. Part of the expansion drilling program targets the Norlartic Extension area, located north of the Marban deposit and south-east of the Norlartic deposit. The area contains at least four stacked zones where three of which correspond to the geological continuation of the Norlartic zone and form a 300 metre wide corridor that could extend for 1.8 kilometres. The ongoing campaign aims to systematically drill the entire strike length of the corridor to define new near-surface economic mineralization. To date, 16 drill holes have successfully intersected the Norlartic Extension mineralization covering a strike length of 650 metres, exceeding the 2022 resource pit shells, showing positive continuity.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra commented, "Our 2022 Brownfield exploration program at Marban Engineering continues to highlight the potential to increase the near-surface resources, especially following the release of our recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Not only do the results published today confirm the high potential to expand the current pits but also to grow the future production scenario, improve the project economics and extend the mine life of the project."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts (only intercepts above 5 g/t Au * m are reported)

Drill Hole


From (m)

To  (m)

Interval (m)

Au(g/t)

Zone

O3MA-21-249


127.2

127.7

0.5

13.1

Norlartic
Extension

O3MA-21-249

and

134.5

137.3

2.8

1.8

O3MA-21-251


89.1

92.9

3.8

1.3

O3MA-22-298


218.5

220

1.5

4.2

O3MA-22-300


64.8

70.0

5.2

1.1

O3MA-22-300

and

76.4

91.2

14.8

2.3

O3MA-22-301


47.9

55.3

7.4

0.9

O3MA-22-301

and

236.5

242.5

6.0

2.0

O3MA-22-307


31.7

37.0

5.3

1.1

O3MA-22-279


103.3

119.7

16.4

1.4

North-North

Marban Regional - Greenfield Exploration

Surface exploration work has commenced on the Marban Regional area following ongoing compilation work. The summer program will include channel sampling, mapping, and soil sampling (see Figure 3) in highly prospective areas identified through previous compilation work combining available government data, historic property assessment reports, and our new high-definition drone magnetic survey that covers the entire property. Marban Regional covers an area of 5,773 hectares and has seen little exploration work by previous operators. The property hosts several historic showings, including the Audet showing, where a bulk sample yielded 3,615 tonnes grading 3.05 g/t Au (Source: deChavigny, 1988., Rapport Synthèse campagne 1985-86, 86-87, 87-88, Projet Audet, canton Malartic, Mines de Métaux Abitibi Ltée). This showing is emplaced along the La Pause break, the same break hosting the historic Camflo mine approximately 5 km to the southeast. Marban regional also covers the potential northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shear zones, over more than 5 km, and also the gold-bearing Parfouru break affecting the Blake River volcanics.

Mr. Jose Vizquerra, also commented, "We are very excited to have initiated exploration work in the Marban Regional area of the Marban Project. This underexplored, large land package offers significant exploration potential upside, with several historic showings, promise for a new discovery, and room to further grow the mineral resource."

Figure 1: Marban Property Map

Marban Property map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
Marban Property map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Figure 2: Marban Engineering Drilling Map

Marban Engineering Drilling Map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
Marban Engineering Drilling Map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Figure 3: Marban Regional Geology Map

Marban Regional Geology Map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
Marban Regional Geology Map (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau. (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

O3 Mining logo (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
O3 Mining logo (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o3-mining-intersects-2-3-gt-au-over-14-8-metres-outside-resource-pit-shells-at-marban-engineering-301581289.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c7822.html

Recommended Stories

  • It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names

    Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are down 27% to 36% from their 2022 peaks – official bear-market territory. Now three factors suggest another strong move ahead for energy names, believes Cook: decent underlying fundamentals, good valuations and solid cash flows. Goldman Sachs predicts large-cap energy stocks will gain 30% or more through the end of the year and that its buy-rated stocks could be up 40% or more.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Zacatecas Reports Multiple High Grade Silver Drill Intercepts from Initial Drilling at El Cristo Including Oxide Zone Intercepts of 9.53m at 175 g/t AgEq in Hole CRI-2022-001 and 0.65m at 829 g/t AgEq in Hole CRI-2022-005.

    Zacatecas Silver Corp. ("Zacatecas" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZAC) (OTC Markets: ZCTSF) (Frankfurt: 7TV) is pleased to report multiple silver and base metal assays from the ongoing maiden diamond drilling at El Cristo vein system. Despite only testing the near surface, often strongly oxidized parts of the El Cristo veins, assay results indicate significant silver mineralization over downhole intervals of up to 9.53 m.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runner

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Natural Gas Rallies After EIA Report

    Traders rushed to buy natural gas as the report indicated that demand was stronger than expected.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Putin gas cut fears plunge euro close to dollar parity - live updates

    Next Tory leader will find it impossible to cut taxes, watchdog warns Blow to Britain’s nuclear ambitions as Sizewell C decision delayed again FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher; Pound and euro drop against stronger dollar Ben Marlow: Unable to even fix its own tanks, Russia's humiliation is now complete Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • FTSE 100: Shell share price rises on oil and gas assets upgrade

    The energy giant revealed a $1bn windfall from soaring energy prices and revised up to $4.5bn in previous writedowns.

  • NEVADA KING ADVANCES 2022 ATLANTA DRILL CAMPAIGN WITH 14 HOLES NOW COMPLETED & FAST TRACKS DRILLING WITH ARRIVAL OF TWO MORE DRILL RIGS

    Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on resource expansion and definition drilling at its 5,166 hectare, 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesThe starkest

  • Wacker Neuson to hire 200, invest $10M in Menomonee Falls plant for John Deere work

    The Wacker Neuson Group will add 200 employees and invest over $10 million in its Menomonee Falls plant after expanding its business with John Deere.

  • Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Thank the Chinese Government.

    Beijing offered support for the car business Thursday. It might even extend subsidies for the electric-vehicle industry into 2023.

  • GM’s Auto Sales in China Plummet. This Is the One Bright Spot.

    The company delivered about 484,000 vehicles in the second quarter, down 35.5% from the same period a year earlier.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • Why Coca-Cola's Stock Popped as the Market Lost Its Fizz in 2022

    Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) rose 6.3% over the first six months of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the beverage maker has deftly navigated a market ravaged by inflation. Unlike with other consumer products companies, the power of Coca-Cola's brand value enabled the drink master to raise prices to offset its costs without taking much of a hit to sales. CEO James Quincey told analysts during Coke's first-quarter earnings conference call in April that "trying to catch up on pricing in a recessionary environment is very hard, and so we have a bias to action."

  • 5 Stocks and Industries That Moved the Market in June

    June was another wild month in the stock market, with some stocks posting big gains while others suffered steep losses. There are a few major themes that are influencing stocks right now, and it's important for investors to understand them as we prepare for the second half of the year. June was a rough month for transportation stocks, particularly airlines and cruise operators.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop