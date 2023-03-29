U.S. markets closed

OAAA UNVEILS THE WINNERS OF THE 81st OBIE AWARDS FOR CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

PR Newswire
·5 min read

20th Century Studios for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Campaign Created by Disney Takes Home the Gold and Platinum OBIE Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced the 81st Annual OBIE Award winners. For the past eight decades, the prestigious OBIE Awards have been synonymous with creative excellence: spotlighting award-worthy campaigns, showcasing innovative technology, and signaling the future for the out of home (OOH) industry. This evening, OAAA presented 29 awards during a live ceremony held at the 2023 OAAA/Geopath OOH Media Conference in Nashville, TN. Winners in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers were revealed, along with recipients of the Craft and Hall of Fame awards.

Avatar The Way of Water - Times Square Takeover
Avatar The Way of Water - Times Square Takeover

"The OBIE Awards, also known as the advertising industry's oldest and most prestigious honors for creative excellence in out of home advertising design, is a special time to acknowledge the most innovative and impactful campaigns we experienced in the last year," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "We are proud to support and celebrate all of the talented individuals who continue to reimagine public spaces as open canvases that celebrate art and humanity."

This year's top honor, the Platinum OBIE Award, went to 20th Century Studios for "Avatar: The Way of Water" for its exceptional work in their larger-than-life fantasy adventure ubiquitous across multiple venues and experiences. After a 13-year wait, "Avatar: The Way of Water" made OOH their storyboard and transported audiences back to Pandora, a creative concept deserving of an epic OOH campaign.

Avatar Day, a global trailer release, was highlighted by a Times Square takeover of 40+ screens featuring creatures flowing around the bowtie. The dazzling light show included a spectacular Niagara Falls takeover using holographic projection, custom lighting, and a 600-drone aerial show. The effort was part of the largest-ever anamorphic 3D campaign extending across 13 iconic locations worldwide. The campaign also included OOH media throughout NY, LA, and SF, in-mall media, and digital bulletins in over 20 markets. Raking in close to $900 million in just the first 10 days, "Avatar: The Way of Water" became the highest-grossing movie in 2022.

Gold OBIE Awards were also presented to:

  • Algorand Times Square Takeover

  • RODCO Steel Distributors

  • Find that Thing

  • FirstBank - Less Intimidating Bankers

  • Betty White Tribute OOH

  • "Wednesday"

Silver OBIE Awards were presented to:

  • Sixt Airport Installation

  • Don't Arch

  • "You've Arrived" Mobile Pop-Up

  • MilkPEP Supports Female Marathoners

  • Pizza Pie Charts

  • Sixt Airport Installation

  • Sextro Vodka

  • Signature Stripe

  • Breakthrough Artist

  • "Butt No" to Fight Cigarette Litter in Philadelphia

  • "Wednesday"

  • "Avatar The Way of Water"

Bronze OBIE Awards were presented to:

  • The World's First Billboard in Aurebesh

  • "Ozark" - Snell Farm

  • Seven Feathers Consecutive Boards

  • adidas x Gucci

  • Columbia Warmth Melts Icy NYC Windows

  • Childhood Domestic Violence: Change the Ending

  • RODCO Steel Distributors

  • Sextro Vodka

Craft OBIE Awards were presented to:

  • Patron – El Alto

  • Breakthrough Artist

The OBIE Hall of Fame went to Netflix for their consistently exceptional creative work and continued investment in OOH over the years.

OBIE Award winners were chosen by a distinguished panel of jurors, led by FCB New York Co-Chief Creative Officer Gabriel Schmitt.

The jury included:

  • Logan Allanson, Global Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R Commerce

  • Madonna Badger, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Badger Agency

  • Marc Fenty, Senior Vice President, Director of OOH, Horizon

  • David Marsey, Senior Vice President, Media and Commerce, Allstate

  • Melody Roberts, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Out of Home Creative

  • Grace Teng, Partner and Chief Media Officer, Zambezi

"It was a blast to help judge and now celebrate the creativity and innovation of the best out of home work in the industry," said Jury Chair Gabriel Schmitt. "Hopefully, this body of work sets the tone of what the category can do."

About the OAAA
The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association of America)
(PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association of America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oaaa-unveils-the-winners-of-the-81st-obie-awards-for-creative-excellence-301784008.html

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association of America

