U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.25
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,729.50
    -47.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.60
    -13.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +1.09 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.33 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    -0.0120 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2410
    +0.1690 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,080.32
    +83.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.17
    +7.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.15
    +48.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

OAGi Releases IOF Ontology Version 202301

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAGi has released the 202301 suite of IOF Ontology that includes IOF Core in the Released status and the Supply Chain and the Maintenance Reference Ontologies in the Provisional Status. Please consult the README file for the detail of the release. It is available for immediate download at IOF Release 202301.

IOF Core is a foundation for domain ontologies such as maintenance and supply chain. IOF Core represents thousands of person-hours of development, review, refinement, and quality-checking. IOF has established processes modeled after the proven approach used by the EDM Council for the collaborative development, testing, and publication of a number of industry ontologies, including the Financial Industry Business Ontology (FIBO) and the Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP). The 202301 release also contains the maintenance and the supply chain reference ontologies in the provisional state. Please consult the README file for the detail of the release.

"This first release of IOF Core represents a milestone in knowledge graph support for industrial data," said Stephen Kahmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Crown Point Technologies. "It is the result of dedicated efforts of some of the world's most respected ontologists. Crown Point Technologies have partnered with Cambridge Semantics using their Anzo knowledge graph platform to pilot the IOF Core in data analysis use cases with our customers in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The IOF Core has proven to provide a successful foundation for representing process knowledge and data in that domain as it clearly organizes common industrial concepts, saving us time when working with our customers."

"Several global manufacturers have eagerly awaited the release of IOF Core," said Chris Will, IOF's Core Working Chair. "This release marks the beginning of applying collaboratively developed ontologies in manufacturing. It is a game-changer."

IOF will constantly improve IOF Core while working on domain ontologies based on it. IOF invites organizations to contribute to industrial ontology work.

OAGi (Open Applications Group, Inc.) is a non-profit organization with the mission to continuously improve interoperability through business process models, data standards, documentation, tools, best practices, and training.

IOF (Industrial Ontologies Foundry) is an OAGi organizational unit with the mission to create a core ontology and a set of domain ontologies that span digital manufacturing. IndustrialOntologies.org.

Media Contact:
Jim Wilson
+1 404-402-1962
353438@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oagi-releases-iof-ontology-version-202301-301741455.html

SOURCE OAGi.org

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Po

  • Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT brings ‘a new day’ for search engines: Executive

    Head of Microsoft Devices and Search Yusef Mehdi discusses the tech company's use of ChatGPT in its search engine, Bing.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting

    To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

  • You Bet There's a Trade to Be Made With BP

    Early on Friday morning, the London-based energy giant once known as British Petroleum, BP PLC released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, BP posted an adjusted EPADS (earnings per American Depository Share) of $1.59 on revenue of $70.356B. - Gas & Low Carbon Energy produced adjusted EBITDA of $4.515B (+29.8%) as capital expenditures increased 55.2% to $1.609B.

  • Middle managers are so burned out that nearly half want to quit within the next year

    “The chronic anxiety that comes from working through one global crisis after another is wearing on employees,” Dr. Jarik Conrad, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG, said.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • Britain says Microsoft's 'Call of Duty' deal could harm gamers

    Britain's antitrust regulator said Microsoft's $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for millions of gamers, as well as stifling competition in the growing cloud gaming market. It said Activision's flagship "Call of Duty" franchise was important in driving competition between consoles, and Microsoft could benefit by making the game exclusive to Xbox, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions.

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the onsemi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Parag Agarwal, […]