Oak Bay Biosciences Inc. Opens Equity Raise With Goal of Bringing First Treatment for Inherited Blindness to the Global Market

Oak Bay Biosciences
·2 min read

Canadian biotechnology company is developing a therapy to halt the progression of Stargardt disease - genetic blindness - and improve the lives of those diagnosed with the life-altering condition.

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oak Bay Biosciences Inc. announced its equity crowdfunding campaign to raise $1,000,000 to generate a preclinical data package for its proprietary biotechnology to demonstrate the potential to prevent blindness for Stargardt patients. The campaign is timed to lead into October, which is Vision Awareness Month.

Stargardt disease is a degenerative eye disease that typically develops in children and affects approximately 1 in 10,000 worldwide. An inherited genetic disorder in the retina, it causes irreversible loss of central vision in both eyes.

With no treatments currently available, Oak Bay Biosciences ‘Lead Molecule’ could be more than 90% effective in preventing the retinal cell death associated with Stargardt disease. The B.C.-based biotech corporation could solve an urgent and unmet medical need, transforming the quality of life for a young person diagnosed with early onset.

Oak Bay Biosciences is offering SAFE securities through FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform:

  • Entry-level investments start from $250 with $490,000 already raised by founders, friends, family and business associates.

  • Research has yielded promising results, with the ‘Lead Molecule’ showing better efficacy, lowest dosage and fewer side effects than other treatments currently under development.

  • Highly experienced team and notable collaborations with world-class science, medical and technical experts to oversee rapid clinical development.

  • Business model based on rapid, low-cost clinical Proof of Concept trials with clear, objective endpoints.

  • Lead Molecule showing diversification potential to be developed in the future as the first definitive treatment for other eye diseases

Details of the offering can be found in the offering document at frontfundr.com/OakBayBio. This communication is for informational purposes only.

About Oak Bay Biosciences

Oak Bay Biosciences is a B.C. based biotechnology company – with a portfolio of patents, molecules, and preclinical data – striving to achieve the goal of bringing the first therapy for Stargardt disease to market.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of 25,000+ investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 60 companies raise over $60 million.

For more information or to interview a member of the leadership team: Victoria Bennett victoria@bmwconsults.com, 403 589 7992


