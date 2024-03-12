Oak Lawn off-duty sergeant shot while working private security, police say

An off-duty southwest suburban police sergeant working as a security guard was shot in the leg after he intervened in an argument Monday afternoon, Oak Lawn police said.

Police said the shooting took place at about noon Monday, and they had arrested a suspect, an employee of the business where it occurred. The suspect got into an argument with other workers at the business, located on the 10800 block of South Central Avenue, took a gun out and shot at the nearby off-duty sergeant, police said in a statement.

A second security officer shot at least once at the suspect, according to police.

The suspect shot five rounds at the off-duty sergeant before his gun jammed, and the off-duty sergeant and the second officer restrained him, police said.

The sergeant was being treated at a nearby hospital for his leg wound while the second officer refused medical help, police said.

Police said they were investigating the shooting further and would work with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office on charges against the suspect.