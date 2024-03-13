Oak Lawn sergeant has God and Kevlar to thank for surviving shootout

The off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant who was shot multiple times at an Oak Lawn business midday Monday has God and his Kevlar vest to thank for surviving the incident, the department said in a statement.

The sergeant, whose identity and health status is not being released, was working at his second job as a security guard for a private business in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue when he was involved in a shootout with an armed employee.

The Oak Lawn Police Department announced Tuesday the employee, 35-year-old Khambrel Lee, of Lauderhill, Florida, was charged with attempted murder.

Lee admitted to the attack and “alluded to the fact that God and his gun jamming are the only reasons our sergeant was not shot in the head,” the department stated in a news release.

A second security guard assisted the Oak Lawn sergeant in confronting Lee, according to the department.

“Our sergeant is indeed still here with us today by the grace of God, a Kevlar vest and the bravery of his actions, never backing down even after being shot and the bravery of the other security guard,” the department said in the news release. “Together they confronted an armed, violent individual and ultimately prevented further violence to innocent people.”

Police did not provide more information about the sergeant’s status as of midday Wednesday.

Oak Lawn Village President Terry Vorderer and police Chief Daniel Vittorio declined to give more information about the shooting at Tuesday night’s Village Board meeting.

Lee purchased the Springfield Armory .45 caliber gun he used in the shootout legally in Florida, police said. The gun will be sent to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for ballistics and an inquiry to

determine if it was used in any other crimes, police said.

Lee was also found in possession of two more magazines loaded with 13 rounds each at the time of his arrest, police said.

He has a detention hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse at 1:30 on Wednesday.

