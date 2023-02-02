U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per share

Oak Ridge Financial Services
·12 min read
Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and full year of 2022, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $2.47 for 2022, down $0.44, or 15.1%, from 2021; earnings per share of $0.63 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, down eleven cents, or 14.9%, from the same period in 2021.

  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.95% for 2022, compared to 15.70% for 2021; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 15.70% for the same period in 2021.

  • Recovery of loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $41,000 and $682,000, respectively; recovery of loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $182,000 and $435,000, respectively.

  • Tangible book value per common share of $19.48, up 1.50%, or 28 cents, from $19.20 as of December 31, 2021 despite a $5.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, which would have otherwise caused a decrease in book value per share during the same period of time. AOCI is part of total book value.

  • Through December 31, 2022, the Bank has recognized almost 100% of the unamortized fees and associated costs on $80.0 million of first and second round Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

  • Period end total loans of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 1.5% from total loans of $429.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Period end total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 9.9% from total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $396.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • Period end deposits of $481.0 million, down 5.6% from December 31, 2021. Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $120.3 million, up 3.2% from December 31, 2021.

  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.8 million, up 29.1%, from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets of $739,000, down 74.5% from $2.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in 2022 despite the reduction in the Bank’s PPP income from 2021 to 2022. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the changing economic and social environment, with the Company producing greater than double digit return on equity for the last seven consecutive quarters. Additionally, our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock is payable on March 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 11.4%, up from 10.2% as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2022, was $52.6 million, up 2.6% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021. Net income of $6.7 million offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, was the principal factor for the net increase in stockholders’ equity from 2021 to 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $21.7 million, compared to $21.0 million in 2021. The annualized net interest margin was 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged from 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $5.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 3.65% for the same period in 2021, an increase of 37 basis points.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $41,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $682,000 for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $182,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $435,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2022 was partly the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to slowing economic growth and a decline in the overall economic outlook, and an increase in reserves on specific loans. Nonperforming assets represented 0.13% of total assets on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged compared to the same period in 2021. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from 2021 to 2022. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to gains on sale(s) of investment securities of $182,000 in 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $250,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $181,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services. Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Gain on sale(s) of Small Business Administration loans were $356,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2021. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to no gains or losses on sale(s) of investment securities 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $149,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $110,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services.

Noninterest expense totaled $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries increased $1.1 million from 2021 to 2022 which accounted for most of the $1.4 million increase in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $531,000, increased expense related to restricted stock vesting of $160,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $336,000, increased payroll tax expense of $291,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit, and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $289,000. Professional and advertising expenses increased $273,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in contracted IT services and audit fees of $356,000 and $48,000, respectively, offset by a decrease in legal fees of $126,000. Other noninterest expense increased $321,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in annual license fees, insurance expense, appraisal fees, and director fees of $125,000, $89,000, $32,000, and $27,000, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries decreased $307,000 from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the same period in 2022 which accounted for most of the $200,000 decrease in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $211,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $77,000, which were partially offset by a decrease in payroll tax expense of $555,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $36,000.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge
At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

12,467

 

 

$

8,998

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 

37,889

 

 

 

79,086

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

50,356

 

 

 

88,084

Securities available-for-sale

 

80,939

 

 

 

46,948

Securities held-to-maturity

 

311

 

 

 

387

Restricted stock, at cost

 

2,626

 

 

 

1,324

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,851 and

 

 

 

 

 

 

$3,756 at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

431,127

 

 

 

425,900

Property and equipment, net

 

9,192

 

 

 

9,907

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,996

 

 

 

1,842

Bank owned life insurance

 

6,095

 

 

 

6,014

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

 

1,183

 

 

 

1,594

Other assets

 

5,456

 

 

 

4,921

Total assets

$

589,281

 

 

$

586,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

120,263

 

 

$

116,525

Interest-bearing

 

360,722

 

 

 

392,754

Total deposits

 

480,985

 

 

 

509,279

Short-term borrowings

 

30,000

 

 

 

-

Long-term borrowings

 

418

 

 

 

683

Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities

 

8,248

 

 

 

8,248

Subordinated debentures

 

9,903

 

 

 

9,863

Lease liabilities – operating leases

 

1,183

 

 

 

1,594

Accrued interest payable

 

226

 

 

 

110

Other liabilities

 

5,675

 

 

 

5,816

Total liabilities

 

536,638

 

 

 

535,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,702,020 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

26,207

 

 

 

25,532

Retained earnings

 

28,642

 

 

 

22,815

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(2,206

)

 

 

2,981

Total stockholders’ equity

 

52,643

 

 

 

51,328

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

589,281

 

 

$

586,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the three and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

2022

 

2021

Interest and dividend income

 

Loans and fees on loans

$

5,488

 

$

5,135

 

$

21,223

 

$

21,922

 

Interest on deposits in banks

 

144

 

 

23

 

 

514

 

 

35

 

Restricted stock dividends

 

9

 

 

18

 

 

66

 

 

78

 

Interest on investment securities

 

780

 

 

317

 

 

2,234

 

 

1,340

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

6,421

 

 

5,493

 

 

24,037

 

 

23,375

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

554

 

 

279

 

 

1,269

 

 

1,306

 

Short-term and long-term debt

 

418

 

 

204

 

 

1,114

 

 

1,059

 

Total interest expense

 

972

 

 

483

 

 

2,383

 

 

2,365

 

Net interest income

 

5,449

 

 

5,010

 

 

21,654

 

 

21,010

 

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

 

(182

)

 

(435

)

 

(41

)

 

(682

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

5,631

 

 

5,010

 

 

21,695

 

 

21,692

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

153

 

 

144

 

 

591

 

 

534

 

Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans

 

18

 

 

91

 

 

200

 

 

290

 

Insurance commissions

 

113

 

 

92

 

 

463

 

 

413

 

Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans

 

356

 

 

1,049

 

 

1,074

 

 

1,105

 

Debit and credit card interchange income

 

272

 

 

300

 

 

1,163

 

 

1,129

 

Income from Small Business Investment Company

 

10

 

 

102

 

 

179

 

 

102

 

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

(131

)

 

-

 

 

(131

)

 

182

 

Income earned on bank owned life insurance

 

21

 

 

21

 

 

81

 

 

84

 

Other service charges, fees, and income

 

191

 

 

42

 

 

450

 

 

251

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,003

 

 

1,841

 

 

4,070

 

 

4,090

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries

 

2,296

 

 

2,603

 

 

8,870

 

 

7,801

 

Employee benefits

 

301

 

 

289

 

 

1,118

 

 

1,119

 

Occupancy

 

283

 

 

285

 

 

1,111

 

 

1,086

 

Equipment

 

229

 

 

280

 

 

962

 

 

1,109

 

Data and item processing

 

463

 

 

550

 

 

1,728

 

 

1,925

 

Professional and advertising

 

267

 

 

107

 

 

1,104

 

 

831

 

Stationery and supplies

 

26

 

 

39

 

 

106

 

 

179

 

Impairment loss on securities

 

9

 

 

46

 

 

22

 

 

74

 

Telecommunications

 

114

 

 

88

 

 

438

 

 

369

 

FDIC assessment

 

74

 

 

30

 

 

291

 

 

171

 

Other expense

 

431

 

 

460

 

 

1,647

 

 

1,326

 

Total noninterest expense

 

4,493

 

 

4,777

 

 

17,397

 

 

15,990

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,141

 

 

2,509

 

 

8,368

 

 

9,792

 

Income tax expense

 

449

 

 

534

 

 

1,706

 

 

2,029

 

Net income and income available to common stockholders

$

1,692

 

$

1,975

 

$

6,662

 

$

7,763

 

Basic and diluted income per common share

$

0.63

 

$

0.74

 

$

2.47

 

$

2.91

 

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

2,702,058

 

 

2,672,620

 

 

2,697,538

 

 

2,668,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Selected Financial Data

December
31, 2022

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Return on average common stockholders' equity1

 

12.98

%

 

 

12.35

%

 

 

13.52

%

 

 

13.07

%

 

 

15.70

%

 

 

16.40

%

Tangible book value per share

$

19.48

 

 

$

18.67

 

 

$

18.77

 

 

$

18.63

 

 

$

19.20

 

 

$

18.72

 

Return on average assets1

 

1.18

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.41

%

Net interest margin1

 

4.02

%

 

 

4.10

%

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

4.07

%

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

3.94

%

Efficiency ratio

 

69.64

%

 

 

66.76

%

 

 

68.93

%

 

 

65.10

%

 

 

69.73

%

 

 

63.08

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

0.50

%

1Annualized


Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing
Phone: 336.644.4840


