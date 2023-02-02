Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per share

Oak Ridge Financial Services

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and full year of 2022, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

Earnings per share of $2.47 for 2022, down $0.44, or 15.1%, from 2021; earnings per share of $0.63 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, down eleven cents, or 14.9%, from the same period in 2021.

Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.95% for 2022, compared to 15.70% for 2021; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 15.70% for the same period in 2021.

Recovery of loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $41,000 and $682,000, respectively; recovery of loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $182,000 and $435,000, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share of $19.48, up 1.50%, or 28 cents, from $19.20 as of December 31, 2021 despite a $5.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, which would have otherwise caused a decrease in book value per share during the same period of time. AOCI is part of total book value.

Through December 31, 2022, the Bank has recognized almost 100% of the unamortized fees and associated costs on $80.0 million of first and second round Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Period end total loans of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 1.5% from total loans of $429.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Period end total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 9.9% from total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $396.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Period end deposits of $481.0 million, down 5.6% from December 31, 2021. Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $120.3 million, up 3.2% from December 31, 2021.

Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.8 million, up 29.1%, from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets of $739,000, down 74.5% from $2.9 million as of December 31, 2021.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in 2022 despite the reduction in the Bank’s PPP income from 2021 to 2022. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the changing economic and social environment, with the Company producing greater than double digit return on equity for the last seven consecutive quarters. Additionally, our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock is payable on March 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 11.4%, up from 10.2% as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2022, was $52.6 million, up 2.6% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021. Net income of $6.7 million offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, was the principal factor for the net increase in stockholders’ equity from 2021 to 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $21.7 million, compared to $21.0 million in 2021. The annualized net interest margin was 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged from 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $5.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 3.65% for the same period in 2021, an increase of 37 basis points.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $41,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $682,000 for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $182,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $435,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2022 was partly the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to slowing economic growth and a decline in the overall economic outlook, and an increase in reserves on specific loans. Nonperforming assets represented 0.13% of total assets on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged compared to the same period in 2021. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from 2021 to 2022. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to gains on sale(s) of investment securities of $182,000 in 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $250,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $181,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services. Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Gain on sale(s) of Small Business Administration loans were $356,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2021. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to no gains or losses on sale(s) of investment securities 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $149,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $110,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services.

Noninterest expense totaled $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries increased $1.1 million from 2021 to 2022 which accounted for most of the $1.4 million increase in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $531,000, increased expense related to restricted stock vesting of $160,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $336,000, increased payroll tax expense of $291,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit, and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $289,000. Professional and advertising expenses increased $273,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in contracted IT services and audit fees of $356,000 and $48,000, respectively, offset by a decrease in legal fees of $126,000. Other noninterest expense increased $321,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in annual license fees, insurance expense, appraisal fees, and director fees of $125,000, $89,000, $32,000, and $27,000, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries decreased $307,000 from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the same period in 2022 which accounted for most of the $200,000 decrease in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $211,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $77,000, which were partially offset by a decrease in payroll tax expense of $555,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $36,000.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited) (Dollars in thousands)

2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,467 $ 8,998 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 37,889 79,086 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,356 88,084 Securities available-for-sale 80,939 46,948 Securities held-to-maturity 311 387 Restricted stock, at cost 2,626 1,324 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,851 and $3,756 at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 431,127 425,900 Property and equipment, net 9,192 9,907 Accrued interest receivable 1,996 1,842 Bank owned life insurance 6,095 6,014 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,183 1,594 Other assets 5,456 4,921 Total assets $ 589,281 $ 586,921 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 120,263 $ 116,525 Interest-bearing 360,722 392,754 Total deposits 480,985 509,279 Short-term borrowings 30,000 - Long-term borrowings 418 683 Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 9,903 9,863 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,183 1,594 Accrued interest payable 226 110 Other liabilities 5,675 5,816 Total liabilities 536,638 535,593 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,702,020 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 26,207 25,532 Retained earnings 28,642 22,815 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,206 ) 2,981 Total stockholders’ equity 52,643 51,328 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 589,281 $ 586,921





Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the three and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,488 $ 5,135 $ 21,223 $ 21,922 Interest on deposits in banks 144 23 514 35 Restricted stock dividends 9 18 66 78 Interest on investment securities 780 317 2,234 1,340 Total interest and dividend income 6,421 5,493 24,037 23,375 Interest expense Deposits 554 279 1,269 1,306 Short-term and long-term debt 418 204 1,114 1,059 Total interest expense 972 483 2,383 2,365 Net interest income 5,449 5,010 21,654 21,010 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (182 ) (435 ) (41 ) (682 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,631 5,010 21,695 21,692 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 153 144 591 534 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 18 91 200 290 Insurance commissions 113 92 463 413 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans 356 1,049 1,074 1,105 Debit and credit card interchange income 272 300 1,163 1,129 Income from Small Business Investment Company 10 102 179 102 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (131 ) - (131 ) 182 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21 21 81 84 Other service charges, fees, and income 191 42 450 251 Total noninterest income 1,003 1,841 4,070 4,090 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,296 2,603 8,870 7,801 Employee benefits 301 289 1,118 1,119 Occupancy 283 285 1,111 1,086 Equipment 229 280 962 1,109 Data and item processing 463 550 1,728 1,925 Professional and advertising 267 107 1,104 831 Stationery and supplies 26 39 106 179 Impairment loss on securities 9 46 22 74 Telecommunications 114 88 438 369 FDIC assessment 74 30 291 171 Other expense 431 460 1,647 1,326 Total noninterest expense 4,493 4,777 17,397 15,990 Income before income taxes 2,141 2,509 8,368 9,792 Income tax expense 449 534 1,706 2,029 Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,692 $ 1,975 $ 6,662 $ 7,763 Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.74 $ 2.47 $ 2.91 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,702,058 2,672,620 2,697,538 2,668,720





Selected Financial Data December

31, 2022

September

30, 2022

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December

31, 2021 September

30, 2021 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 12.98 % 12.35 % 13.52 % 13.07 % 15.70 % 16.40 % Tangible book value per share $ 19.48 $ 18.67 $ 18.77 $ 18.63 $ 19.20 $ 18.72 Return on average assets1 1.18 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.41 % Net interest margin1 4.02 % 4.10 % 3.66 % 4.07 % 3.65 % 3.94 % Efficiency ratio 69.64 % 66.76 % 68.93 % 65.10 % 69.73 % 63.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.51 % 0.50 %

1Annualized





