Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per share
OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and full year of 2022, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights
Earnings per share of $2.47 for 2022, down $0.44, or 15.1%, from 2021; earnings per share of $0.63 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, down eleven cents, or 14.9%, from the same period in 2021.
Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.95% for 2022, compared to 15.70% for 2021; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 15.70% for the same period in 2021.
Recovery of loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $41,000 and $682,000, respectively; recovery of loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $182,000 and $435,000, respectively.
Tangible book value per common share of $19.48, up 1.50%, or 28 cents, from $19.20 as of December 31, 2021 despite a $5.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, which would have otherwise caused a decrease in book value per share during the same period of time. AOCI is part of total book value.
Through December 31, 2022, the Bank has recognized almost 100% of the unamortized fees and associated costs on $80.0 million of first and second round Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Period end total loans of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 1.5% from total loans of $429.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Period end total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $436.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 9.9% from total loans (excluding PPP loans) of $396.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
Period end deposits of $481.0 million, down 5.6% from December 31, 2021. Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $120.3 million, up 3.2% from December 31, 2021.
Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.8 million, up 29.1%, from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
Nonperforming assets of $739,000, down 74.5% from $2.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in 2022 despite the reduction in the Bank’s PPP income from 2021 to 2022. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the changing economic and social environment, with the Company producing greater than double digit return on equity for the last seven consecutive quarters. Additionally, our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.”
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock is payable on March 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”
As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 11.4%, up from 10.2% as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2022, was $52.6 million, up 2.6% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021. Net income of $6.7 million offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, was the principal factor for the net increase in stockholders’ equity from 2021 to 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $21.7 million, compared to $21.0 million in 2021. The annualized net interest margin was 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged from 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $5.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.02% compared to 3.65% for the same period in 2021, an increase of 37 basis points.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $41,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $682,000 for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $182,000, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $435,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2022 was partly the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to slowing economic growth and a decline in the overall economic outlook, and an increase in reserves on specific loans. Nonperforming assets represented 0.13% of total assets on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.
Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, unchanged compared to the same period in 2021. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from 2021 to 2022. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to gains on sale(s) of investment securities of $182,000 in 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $250,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $181,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services. Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Gain on sale(s) of Small Business Administration loans were $356,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2021. Losses on sale(s) of investment securities were $131,000 in 2022 compared to no gains or losses on sale(s) of investment securities 2021. Additionally, other service charges, fees, and income increased $149,000 from 2021 to 2022 due mostly to an increase of $110,000 in fee income earned from selling deposits to other banks and smaller increases in fees from other services.
Noninterest expense totaled $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries increased $1.1 million from 2021 to 2022 which accounted for most of the $1.4 million increase in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $531,000, increased expense related to restricted stock vesting of $160,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $336,000, increased payroll tax expense of $291,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit, and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $289,000. Professional and advertising expenses increased $273,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in contracted IT services and audit fees of $356,000 and $48,000, respectively, offset by a decrease in legal fees of $126,000. Other noninterest expense increased $321,000 from 2021 to 2022 due to increases in annual license fees, insurance expense, appraisal fees, and director fees of $125,000, $89,000, $32,000, and $27,000, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2021. Salaries decreased $307,000 from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the same period in 2022 which accounted for most of the $200,000 decrease in noninterest expense during the same period. Most of the increase in salaries was a result of increased employee salaries of $211,000, increased incentive and commission expense of $77,000, which were partially offset by a decrease in payroll tax expense of $555,000 because of a loss contingency related to the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit and a decrease in deferred loan costs of $36,000.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,467
$
8,998
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
37,889
79,086
Total cash and cash equivalents
50,356
88,084
Securities available-for-sale
80,939
46,948
Securities held-to-maturity
311
387
Restricted stock, at cost
2,626
1,324
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,851 and
$3,756 at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
431,127
425,900
Property and equipment, net
9,192
9,907
Accrued interest receivable
1,996
1,842
Bank owned life insurance
6,095
6,014
Right-of-use assets – operating leases
1,183
1,594
Other assets
5,456
4,921
Total assets
$
589,281
$
586,921
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
120,263
$
116,525
Interest-bearing
360,722
392,754
Total deposits
480,985
509,279
Short-term borrowings
30,000
-
Long-term borrowings
418
683
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities
8,248
8,248
Subordinated debentures
9,903
9,863
Lease liabilities – operating leases
1,183
1,594
Accrued interest payable
226
110
Other liabilities
5,675
5,816
Total liabilities
536,638
535,593
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
2,702,020 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
26,207
25,532
Retained earnings
28,642
22,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,206
)
2,981
Total stockholders’ equity
52,643
51,328
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
589,281
$
586,921
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees on loans
$
5,488
$
5,135
$
21,223
$
21,922
Interest on deposits in banks
144
23
514
35
Restricted stock dividends
9
18
66
78
Interest on investment securities
780
317
2,234
1,340
Total interest and dividend income
6,421
5,493
24,037
23,375
Interest expense
Deposits
554
279
1,269
1,306
Short-term and long-term debt
418
204
1,114
1,059
Total interest expense
972
483
2,383
2,365
Net interest income
5,449
5,010
21,654
21,010
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(182
)
(435
)
(41
)
(682
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,631
5,010
21,695
21,692
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
153
144
591
534
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans
18
91
200
290
Insurance commissions
113
92
463
413
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans
356
1,049
1,074
1,105
Debit and credit card interchange income
272
300
1,163
1,129
Income from Small Business Investment Company
10
102
179
102
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(131
)
-
(131
)
182
Income earned on bank owned life insurance
21
21
81
84
Other service charges, fees, and income
191
42
450
251
Total noninterest income
1,003
1,841
4,070
4,090
Noninterest expense
Salaries
2,296
2,603
8,870
7,801
Employee benefits
301
289
1,118
1,119
Occupancy
283
285
1,111
1,086
Equipment
229
280
962
1,109
Data and item processing
463
550
1,728
1,925
Professional and advertising
267
107
1,104
831
Stationery and supplies
26
39
106
179
Impairment loss on securities
9
46
22
74
Telecommunications
114
88
438
369
FDIC assessment
74
30
291
171
Other expense
431
460
1,647
1,326
Total noninterest expense
4,493
4,777
17,397
15,990
Income before income taxes
2,141
2,509
8,368
9,792
Income tax expense
449
534
1,706
2,029
Net income and income available to common stockholders
$
1,692
$
1,975
$
6,662
$
7,763
Basic and diluted income per common share
$
0.63
$
0.74
$
2.47
$
2.91
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
2,702,058
2,672,620
2,697,538
2,668,720
Selected Financial Data
December
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
Return on average common stockholders' equity1
12.98
%
12.35
%
13.52
%
13.07
%
15.70
%
16.40
%
Tangible book value per share
$
19.48
$
18.67
$
18.77
$
18.63
$
19.20
$
18.72
Return on average assets1
1.18
%
1.08
%
1.11
%
1.14
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
Net interest margin1
4.02
%
4.10
%
3.66
%
4.07
%
3.65
%
3.94
%
Efficiency ratio
69.64
%
66.76
%
68.93
%
65.10
%
69.73
%
63.08
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.51
%
0.50
%
1Annualized
