Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services
·9 min read
In this article:
  • BKOR
Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2022, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $0.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down 15 cents from the comparable 2021 period.

  • Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 13.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 18.45% for the same period in 2021.

  • Tangible book value per common share of $18.63 as of March 31, 2022, up 8.1%, or $1.39, from $17.24 as of March 31, 2021.

  • Period end loans of $434.5 million, up 1.1% (4.5% annualized) from December 31, 2021.

  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $3.9 million, up 3.6%, from $3.8 million on December 31, 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets of $1.0 million, down 65.2% from $3.0 million on December 31, 2021.

  • Period end deposits of $541.6 million, up 6.4% (26.0% annualized) from December 31, 2021.

  • Through March 31, 2022, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) forgave, and the Bank recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 92% on the $80.0 million of first and second rounds of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 given the reduction in the bank’s income from 2021 to 2022 as our participation in the PPP program ends. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the ever changing economic and social environment. In the first quarter of 2022, we experienced solid loan growth despite the reduction in PPP loans, and deposit growth was strong as well. Additionally, our nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.16% on March 31, 2022.”

The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank has adopted the community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement, and as of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.2%, unchanged from December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2022, was $50.3 million, down 1.9% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021, due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income was $5.4 million, compared to $5.6 million during the same period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.07% compared to 4.26% for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 19 basis points.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $88,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $112,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 0.91% on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries. Nonperforming assets represented 0.16% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $779,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $671,000 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $108,000 or 16.1%. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in Income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”), gain on sale of SBA non-PPP loans, and debit and credit card interchange income of $69,000, $30,000, and $22,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $293,000, or 7.8%, from the same period in 2021. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in salaries (because of annual salary increases as of November 1, 2021, and lower 2021 payroll tax expense), professional and advertising, and other expense of $163,000, $133,000, and $73,000, respectively.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. and Bank of Oak Ridge
At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

10,831

$

8,998

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

96,711

79,086

Total cash and cash equivalents

107,542

88,084

Securities available-for-sale

54,370

46,948

Securities held-to-maturity

370

387

Restricted stock, at cost

1,347

1,324

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,891 and

$3,756 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

430,640

425,900

Property and equipment, net

9,655

9,907

Accrued interest receivable

1,819

1,842

Bank owned life insurance

6,034

6,014

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

1,493

1,594

Other assets

5,413

4,921

Total assets

$

618,683

$

586,921

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

143,338

$

116,525

Interest-bearing

398,294

392,754

Total deposits

541,632

509,279

Long-term borrowings

617

683

Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities

8,248

8,248

Subordinated debentures

9,873

9,863

Lease liabilities – operating leases

1,493

1,594

Accrued interest payable

273

110

Other liabilities

6,204

5,816

Total liabilities

568,340

535,593

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

25,700

25,532

Retained earnings

24,291

22,815

Accumulated other comprehensive income

352

2,981

Total stockholders’ equity

50,343

51,328

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

618,683

$

586,921

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Interest and dividend income

Loans and fees on loans

$

5,489

$

5,874

Interest on deposits in banks

27

24

Restricted stock dividends

18

20

Interest on investment securities

356

336

Total interest and dividend income

5,890

6,254

Interest expense

Deposits

257

375

Short-term and long-term debt

211

321

Total interest expense

468

696

Net interest income

5,422

5,558

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

88

(112

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,334

5,670

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

136

135

Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans

73

77

Insurance commissions

114

121

Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans

30

-

Debit and credit card interchange income

277

254

Income from Small Business Investment Company

69

-

Income earned on bank owned life insurance

20

21

Other service charges and fees

60

63

Total noninterest income

779

671

Noninterest expense

Salaries

2,016

1,853

Employee benefits

247

294

Occupancy

295

286

Equipment

252

277

Data and item processing

446

446

Professional and advertising

290

157

Stationary and supplies

27

39

Impairment loss on securities

-

10

Telecommunications

108

95

FDIC assessment

54

58

Other expense

302

229

Total noninterest expense

4,037

3,744

Income before income taxes

2,076

2,597

Income tax expense

414

542

Net income and income available to common stockholders

$

1,662

$

2,055

Basic income per common share

$

0.62

$

0.77

Diluted income per common share

$

0.62

$

0.77

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,682,982

2,675,500

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,682,982

2,675,500




Selected Financial Data

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Return on average common stockholders' equity1

13.07

%

15.70

%

16.40

%

14.71

%

18.45

%

9.17

%

Tangible book value per share

$

18.63

$

19.20

$

18.53

$

17.93

$

17.24

$

16.85

Return on average assets1

1.14

%

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.20

%

1.49

%

0.73

%

Net interest margin1

4.07

%

3.65

%

3.94

%

3.79

%

4.26

%

3.57

%

Efficiency ratio

65.10

%

69.73

%

63.08

%

62.80

%

59.94

%

67.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.16

%

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.55

%

0.62

%

0.64

%

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO
Phone: 336.644.9944


