Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2022, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Earnings per share of $0.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down 15 cents from the comparable 2021 period.
Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 13.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 18.45% for the same period in 2021.
Tangible book value per common share of $18.63 as of March 31, 2022, up 8.1%, or $1.39, from $17.24 as of March 31, 2021.
Period end loans of $434.5 million, up 1.1% (4.5% annualized) from December 31, 2021.
Period end allowance for loan losses of $3.9 million, up 3.6%, from $3.8 million on December 31, 2021.
Nonperforming assets of $1.0 million, down 65.2% from $3.0 million on December 31, 2021.
Period end deposits of $541.6 million, up 6.4% (26.0% annualized) from December 31, 2021.
Through March 31, 2022, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) forgave, and the Bank recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 92% on the $80.0 million of first and second rounds of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 given the reduction in the bank’s income from 2021 to 2022 as our participation in the PPP program ends. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the ever changing economic and social environment. In the first quarter of 2022, we experienced solid loan growth despite the reduction in PPP loans, and deposit growth was strong as well. Additionally, our nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.16% on March 31, 2022.”
The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”
The Bank has adopted the community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement, and as of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.2%, unchanged from December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2022, was $50.3 million, down 1.9% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021, due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.
With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income was $5.4 million, compared to $5.6 million during the same period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.07% compared to 4.26% for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 19 basis points.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $88,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $112,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 0.91% on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries. Nonperforming assets represented 0.16% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.
Noninterest income totaled $779,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $671,000 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $108,000 or 16.1%. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in Income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”), gain on sale of SBA non-PPP loans, and debit and credit card interchange income of $69,000, $30,000, and $22,000, respectively.
Noninterest expense totaled $4.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $293,000, or 7.8%, from the same period in 2021. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in salaries (because of annual salary increases as of November 1, 2021, and lower 2021 payroll tax expense), professional and advertising, and other expense of $163,000, $133,000, and $73,000, respectively.
Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
10,831
$
8,998
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
96,711
79,086
Total cash and cash equivalents
107,542
88,084
Securities available-for-sale
54,370
46,948
Securities held-to-maturity
370
387
Restricted stock, at cost
1,347
1,324
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,891 and
$3,756 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
430,640
425,900
Property and equipment, net
9,655
9,907
Accrued interest receivable
1,819
1,842
Bank owned life insurance
6,034
6,014
Right-of-use assets – operating leases
1,493
1,594
Other assets
5,413
4,921
Total assets
$
618,683
$
586,921
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
143,338
$
116,525
Interest-bearing
398,294
392,754
Total deposits
541,632
509,279
Long-term borrowings
617
683
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities
8,248
8,248
Subordinated debentures
9,873
9,863
Lease liabilities – operating leases
1,493
1,594
Accrued interest payable
273
110
Other liabilities
6,204
5,816
Total liabilities
568,340
535,593
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
25,700
25,532
Retained earnings
24,291
22,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income
352
2,981
Total stockholders’ equity
50,343
51,328
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
618,683
$
586,921
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees on loans
$
5,489
$
5,874
Interest on deposits in banks
27
24
Restricted stock dividends
18
20
Interest on investment securities
356
336
Total interest and dividend income
5,890
6,254
Interest expense
Deposits
257
375
Short-term and long-term debt
211
321
Total interest expense
468
696
Net interest income
5,422
5,558
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
88
(112
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,334
5,670
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
136
135
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans
73
77
Insurance commissions
114
121
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans
30
-
Debit and credit card interchange income
277
254
Income from Small Business Investment Company
69
-
Income earned on bank owned life insurance
20
21
Other service charges and fees
60
63
Total noninterest income
779
671
Noninterest expense
Salaries
2,016
1,853
Employee benefits
247
294
Occupancy
295
286
Equipment
252
277
Data and item processing
446
446
Professional and advertising
290
157
Stationary and supplies
27
39
Impairment loss on securities
-
10
Telecommunications
108
95
FDIC assessment
54
58
Other expense
302
229
Total noninterest expense
4,037
3,744
Income before income taxes
2,076
2,597
Income tax expense
414
542
Net income and income available to common stockholders
$
1,662
$
2,055
Basic income per common share
$
0.62
$
0.77
Diluted income per common share
$
0.62
$
0.77
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,682,982
2,675,500
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
2,682,982
2,675,500
Selected Financial Data
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Return on average common stockholders' equity1
13.07
%
15.70
%
16.40
%
14.71
%
18.45
%
9.17
%
Tangible book value per share
$
18.63
$
19.20
$
18.53
$
17.93
$
17.24
$
16.85
Return on average assets1
1.14
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.20
%
1.49
%
0.73
%
Net interest margin1
4.07
%
3.65
%
3.94
%
3.79
%
4.26
%
3.57
%
Efficiency ratio
65.10
%
69.73
%
63.08
%
62.80
%
59.94
%
67.64
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16
%
0.51
%
0.50
%
0.55
%
0.62
%
0.64
%
1Annualized
Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO
Phone: 336.644.9944