U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.71
    +742.66 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.38
    +43.20 (+5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.56
    +277.58 (+1.03%)
     

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2021 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oak Ridge Financial Services
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BKOR

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $2.91 for 2021, up $1.68, or 137%, from 2020; earnings per share of $0.74 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up 36 cents, or 95%, from the same period in 2020;

  • Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 15.70% for 2021, compared to 7.68% for 2020; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 14.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 9.17% for the same period in 2020;

  • Negative loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $682,000, compared to a loan loss provision of $2.7 million for 2020; 2020 loan loss provision of $2.7 million predominantly related to the potential adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • Tangible book value per common share of $19.20, up 13.9%, or $2.34, from $16.86 as of December 31, 2020.

  • Through December 31, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 92% on the $50.1 million of first round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;

  • In 2021, the Bank funded 418 second round PPP loans totaling $30.8 million, the associated fees and origination costs will be recognized as interest income and expense, respectively, over the life of the PPP loans;

  • Through December 31, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 50% on the $30.8 million of second round of PPP loans;

  • Period end loans of $429.7 million, down 4.6% from December 31, 2020. Period end loans, net of PPP loans, of $410.6 million, up 2.4% from December 31, 2020;

  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $3.8 million, down 31.2%, from $5.5 million at December 31, 2020.

  • Nonperforming assets of $3.0 million, down 14.3% from $3.5 million at December 31, 2020.

  • Period end deposits of $509.3 million, up 11.7% from December 31, 2020. Period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $116.5 million, up 23.7% from December 31, 2020.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021. Despite the continued challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, we experienced excellent financial performance. I am thankful for our experienced team of bankers and board of directors, and our supportive clients as we address future opportunities and challenges.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock is payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2022. “We are pleased to announce our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.17%, up from 9.37% on December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $51.3 million, up 15.4%, from $44.5 million on December 31, 2020.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for 2021 and 2020, net interest income was $21.0 million for 2021, up $3.4 million, or 19.4%, from $17.6 million during the year ending December 31, 2020. For 2021, the net interest margin was 3.96% compared to 3.50% for year ending December 31, 2020, an increase of 39 basis points. The primary reason for the increase in the net interest margin was an increase in interest income on loans and fees on loans of $1.3 million from 2020 to 2021, as well as a $1.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits from 2020 to 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $682,000 in 2021, compared with a loan loss provision of $2.7 million in 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 0.92% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses in 2021 was largely the result of the Company decreasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the improving economic outlook. Nonperforming assets represented 0.51% of total assets as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.64% at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million in 2021, a 30% increase from 2020. The biggest contributor to the increase in noninterest income was a $641,000 increase in gain on sale of SBA loans from 2020 to 2021. Noninterest expense totaled $16.0 million in 2021, a 13.9% increase from 2020. The biggest contributor to the increase in noninterest expense was a 27% increase in salaries from 2020 to 2021. There were a variety of factors leading to the increase in salaries: PPP cost deferral in 2020 and recognition in 2021, higher incentive payments to employees due to better performance against goals in 2021 compared to 2020, scheduled merit increases on January 1, 2021, and accelerated merit increases on November 1, 2021.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Banking Services | ATM Usage Worldwide | Mobile Banking | Online Billpay | Remote and Mobile Deposit | Checking | Savings | Mortgage | Insurance | Lending | Wealth Management

Visit Us | To learn more, visit us during our extended weekday and Saturday hours at one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield and Oak Ridge, North Carolina, or call 336.644.9944, or online at www.BankofOakRidge.com.

Forward-looking Information
This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) and 2020 (Audited)

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

8,998

$

9,354

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

79,086

11,994

Total cash and cash equivalents

88,084

21,348

Securities available-for-sale

46,948

46,357

Securities held-to-maturity

387

564

Restricted stock, at cost

1,324

1,806

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,756 and

$5,458 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

425,900

445,127

Property and equipment, net

9,907

10,632

Accrued interest receivable

1,842

2,412

Bank owned life insurance

6,014

5,930

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

1,594

1,990

Other assets

4,921

4,464

Total assets

$

586,921

$

540,630

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

116,525

$

94,227

Interest-bearing

392,754

361,510

Total deposits

509,279

455,737

Short-term borrowings

-

8,000

Long-term borrowings

683

952

Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities

8,248

8,248

Subordinated debentures

9,863

15,484

Lease liabilities – operating leases

1,594

1,990

Accrued interest payable

110

140

Other liabilities

5,816

5,604

Total liabilities

535,593

496,155

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

2,672,620 and 2,639,345 issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

25,532

25,013

Retained earnings

22,815

15,771

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,981

3,691

Total stockholders’ equity

51,328

44,475

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

586,921

$

540,630


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months
ended December
31, 2021

Three months
ended December
31, 2020

Year ended
December
31, 2021

Year ended
December
31, 2020

Interest and dividend income

Loans and fees on loans

$

5,135

$

5,196

$

21,922

$

20,649

Interest on deposits in banks

23

4

44

58

Restricted stock dividends

18

48

78

98

Interest on investment securities

317

367

1,331

1,329

Total interest and dividend income

5,493

5,615

23,375

22,134

Interest expense

Deposits

279

570

1,306

3,213

Short-term and long-term debt

204

365

1,059

1,319

Total interest expense

483

935

2,365

4,532

Net interest income

5,010

4,680

21,010

17,602

Provision for loan losses

(435

)

500

(682

)

2,746

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,445

4,180

21,692

14,856

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposit accounts

144

143

534

588

Gain on sale of securities

-

-

182

-

Loss on sale of property and equipment

-

-

-

(6

)

Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans

91

86

290

381

Insurance commissions

92

87

413

362

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,049

-

1,105

464

Debit and credit card interchange income

300

252

1,129

1,047

Income from SBIC

102

-

102

-

Income earned on bank owned life insurance

21

23

84

93

Other service charges and fees

42

57

251

227

Total noninterest income

1,841

648

4,090

3,156

Noninterest expense

Salaries

2,603

1,731

7,801

6,138

Employee benefits

289

286

1,119

1,117

Occupancy

285

285

1,086

998

Equipment

280

258

1,109

1,003

Data and item processing

550

514

1,925

2,147

Professional and advertising

107

118

831

579

Stationary and supplies

39

29

179

132

Net cost of foreclosed assets

-

-

-

5

Impairment loss on securities

46

5

74

58

Telecommunications

88

86

369

351

FDIC assessment

30

72

171

266

Other expense

460

234

1,326

1,245

Total noninterest expense

4,777

3,618

15,990

14,039

Income before income taxes

2,509

1,210

9,792

3,973

Income tax expense

534

200

2,029

714

Net income and income available

to common stockholders

$

1,975

$

1,010

$

7,763

$

3,259

Basic income per common share

$

0.74

$

0.38

$

2.91

$

1.23

Diluted income per common share

$

0.74

$

0.38

$

2.91

$

1.23

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,672,620

2,639,345

2,668,720

2,640,504

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,672,620

2,639,345

2,668,720

2,640,504


Selected Financial Data

December
31, 2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December
31, 2020

September
30, 2020

Return on average common stockholders' equity1

15.70

%

16.40

%

14.71

%

18.45

%

9.17

%

8.50

%

Tangible book value per share

$

19.20

$

18.53

$

17.93

$

17.24

$

16.85

$

16.36

Return on average assets1

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.20

%

1.49

%

0.73

%

0.64

%

Net interest margin1

3.65

%

3.94

%

3.79

%

4.26

%

3.57

%

3.42

%

Efficiency ratio

69.73

%

63.08

%

62.80

%

59.94

%

67.64

%

68.67

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

%

0.50

%

0.55

%

0.62

%

0.64

%

0.64

%

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO
Phone: 336-644-9944


Recommended Stories

  • Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes — and How To Avoid Them

    Tax season is coming up, and with it comes the joy of a tax refund, if you're lucky. If you're less fortunate, you might find yourself facing a high tax bill -- or worse, a tax audit. When you file...

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stock Market Rallies; Joe Rogan Apologizes, Spotify Spikes; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones gained as the stock market rallied. Spotify stock spiked higher after Joe Rogan apologized. Tesla stock charged higher.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Chipmaker NXP Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Hikes Dividend 50%

    NXP Semiconductors late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend 50%.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Alphabet and Amazon Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    The Nasdaq is bouncing but remains on shaky footing as investors wait to see if the correction is over or will worsen.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.