U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,165.25
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,810.30
    +1,095.59 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.42
    +31.52 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,746.34
    +18.22 (+0.07%)
     

Oak Sourcing & Logistics, LLC Donates Over 2 Million Hospital Gowns to Kingdom of Cambodia

·2 min read

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Sourcing & Logistics (OSL), a U.S.-based supply, outsourcing and logistics company, announced today it has donated over 2 million medical gowns to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

These donations come as COVID-19 cases spike across Cambodia. As of July 1, 2021, the country of more than 15 million people is experiencing over 900 cases per day, including over 61,000 total cases and 925 deaths (as of July 12, 2021). This spike comes following the country's successful efforts to stop the virus' spread through January 1, 2021, one year following the first reported case.

"We're pleased to donate these much-needed and vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to the country of Cambodia as they struggle with rising cases and increased serious illnesses and deaths," said Brian Berkenbile, an OSL Managing Member. "These gowns will provide hospitals and medical clinics around Cambodia increased safety for health care professionals in their ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 virus."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, OSL purchased millions of medical gowns. The demand far exceeded the supply at the time. As 2020 continued, OSL continued to procure medical gowns to meet the ongoing demand. However, as the spread of the virus became more contained in the U.S., demand for all PPE waned and OSL was left with a large surplus inventory of medical gowns.

"We are extremely grateful to Oak Sourcing & Logistics for their generous donation to our country as we continue our battle against the COVID-19 virus," said Mr. Sou Syphanna, CEO of Samdech Techo Volunteer Youth Doctor Association (TYDA). "These gowns will not only help us better treat our citizens who are currently suffering from the continued spread of this virus but also protect our health care professionals as they administer vaccines to our people."

TYDA was established in Cambodia with three main purposes: 1) cooperating with national institutions, particularly the Ministry of Health, to provide public health services free-of-charge to citizens regardless of race, color, or political affiliation; 2) cooperating with the Royal Government to reduce poverty by providing domiciliary health services and other activities to the poor, especially those in rural areas; and 3) providing training and human resources to the health sector, including volunteer opportunities for medical students and other youth interested in charitable causes.

Media Contact: Jay Reed
Wheelhouse Strategies
650-995-4481
Jay@ReedStrategy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oak-sourcing--logistics-llc-donates-over-2-million-hospital-gowns-to-kingdom-of-cambodia-301349938.html

SOURCE Oak Sourcing & Logistics

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • BlackRock and Wells Fargo Delay Return to Office on Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 rates across the U.S.BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4 rather than Sept. 7, as previously announced, according to an i

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • Reasons 1 in 3 workers are thinking about quitting their jobs

    Ismat Mangla, Senior Content Director at MagnifyMoney, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss expectations for July Jobs report and MagnifyMoney’s latest report showing a large number of workers looking to leave their jobs.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Apple worker who complained about sexism and 'hostile' workplace put on paid leave

    A senior Apple engineer has claimed she has been placed on administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism and health and safety failings in the office.

  • Forget about the future: Americans are doing whatever it takes to get by today

    The Delta variant is a painful reminder that we are not out of the woods on the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest evidence of this comes from a new study out Thursday from the Nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS), which serves up a variety of bleak data points. “Workers are weathering a public health crisis and contending with fears about the virus and vaccinations, concerns for family and friends, employment impacts, and financial setbacks,” said Catherine Collinson, chief executive and president of Transamerica Institute and TCRS.

  • The Williams Companies, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

    The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) came out with its second-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how...

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.