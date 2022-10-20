U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,659.50
    -15.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,280.00
    -73.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,012.25
    -78.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.40
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.00
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    -0.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1850
    +0.0950 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,049.18
    -83.42 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.05
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3rd Quarter Results

Oak Valley Community Bank
·10 min read

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 consolidated net income was $6,800,000, or $0.83 per diluted share (EPS), compared to $4,258,000, or $0.52 EPS for the prior quarter and $4,554,000, or $0.56 EPS for the same period of 2021. Consolidated net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $13,427,000, or $1.64 EPS, representing an increase of $557,000 or 4.3%, compared to $12,870,000, or $1.57 EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-to-date increase in earnings includes a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan interest and fee income from $7,472,000 in 2021 to $881,000 in 2022.

Net interest income was $16,772,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $13,233,000 for the prior quarter and $13,296,000 for the same period of 2021. The increase over the prior quarters is attributable primarily to increased yields on all earning assets resulting from recent FOMC rate hikes. In addition, the loan and investment security portfolios grew by $4.6 million and $34.3 million, respectively, during the third quarter. These increases were offset in part by the decrease in PPP loan interest and fees, as outstanding balances have been paid down to $5.0 million as of September 30, 2022, a year-over-year reduction of $61.5 million due to SBA forgiveness payments.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.61%, compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter, and 3.17% for the same period of 2021. The interest margin expansion compared to the prior periods was the result of deploying cash balances into higher yielding investments and loans, and the positive impact of FOMC rate hikes on the yields of our earning assets.

“As rates have increased across the yield curve, we have moved excess cash into higher yielding investments and loans which has significantly impacted our net interest margin. Year to date, the book value of our investment portfolio has grown by $315 million, and our loan portfolio is up approximately $52 million, resulting in a tremendous boost to earnings this year,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $1,611,000, compared to $1,371,000 during the prior quarter, and $1,303,000 for the same period of 2021. The increases over the prior periods were mainly due to a gain of $274,000 from market value changes on a limited partnership equity investment.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $9,370,000, compared to $9,205,000 during the prior quarter, and $8,407,000 for the same period of 2021. The third quarter increase compared to prior periods is mainly due to staffing expense and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $1.96 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $28.8 million over June 30, 2022 and an increase of $105.7 million over September 30, 2021. Gross loans were $912.2 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.6 million over June 30, 2022, and $40.1 million over September 30, 2021. Gross loans were impacted by PPP loan balance decreases of $4.5 million and $61.5 million, during the third quarter and trailing twelve months, respectively, due to SBA forgiveness payments. Total deposits were $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $21.6 million over June 30, 2022, and an increase of $129.7 million over September 30, 2021.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to broaden relationships by assessing the long-term needs and preferences of our clients. We strive to support them in a consultative manner which provides value and allows us to champion the pursuit of their financial goals,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO. “As we expand our footprint, we intentionally pursue experienced banking professionals who share in our appreciation of this style of relationship building,” Courtney concluded.

Non-performing assets as of September 30, 2022 remained at zero, as they were the prior period and for the same period a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.21% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2022 and 1.30% at September 30, 2021. The increase during the quarter was due to the $200,000 loan loss provision resulting from loan growth and other factors dictated by our internal model.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and will open as a full-service branch later this year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone:

(209) 848-2265

 

www.ovcb.com



Oak Valley Bancorp

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share)

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Selected Quarterly Operating Data:

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

16,772

 

$

13,233

 

$

10,958

 

$

11,309

 

$

13,296

 

 

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses

 

200

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(635

)

 

-

 

 

Non-interest income

 

1,611

 

 

1,371

 

 

1,168

 

 

1,542

 

 

1,303

 

 

Non-interest expense

 

9,370

 

 

9,205

 

 

9,122

 

 

8,877

 

 

8,407

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

8,813

 

 

5,399

 

 

3,004

 

 

4,609

 

 

6,192

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,013

 

 

1,141

 

 

635

 

 

1,143

 

 

1,638

 

 

Net income

$

6,800

 

$

4,258

 

$

2,369

 

$

3,466

 

$

4,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.83

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.56

 

 

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.83

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.42

 

$

0.56

 

 

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.150

 

$

-

 

$

0.150

 

$

-

 

$

0.145

 

 

Return on average common equity

 

21.96

%

 

13.40

%

 

6.84

%

 

9.75

%

 

13.01

%

 

Return on average assets

 

1.35

%

 

0.88

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.72

%

 

1.00

%

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.61

%

 

2.98

%

 

2.51

%

 

2.55

%

 

3.17

%

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

48.14

%

 

59.68

%

 

71.70

%

 

67.45

%

 

55.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital - Period End

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

12.86

 

$

14.38

 

$

15.95

 

$

17.31

 

$

16.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality - Period End

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets/ total assets

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

Loan loss reserve/ gross loans

 

1.21

%

 

1.19

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,962,470

 

$

1,991,235

 

$

1,946,019

 

$

1,964,478

 

$

1,856,759

 

 

Gross loans

 

912,235

 

 

907,627

 

 

858,763

 

 

860,037

 

 

872,110

 

 

Nonperforming assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

10,997

 

 

10,785

 

 

10,762

 

 

10,738

 

 

11,351

 

 

Deposits

 

1,830,882

 

 

1,852,502

 

 

1,799,305

 

 

1,806,966

 

 

1,701,180

 

 

Common equity

 

106,188

 

 

118,698

 

 

131,649

 

 

142,612

 

 

139,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent staff

 

209

 

 

209

 

 

206

 

 

205

 

 

196

 

 

Number of banking offices

 

17

 

 

17

 

 

17

 

 

17

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period end

 

8,258,794

 

 

8,254,574

 

 

8,255,601

 

 

8,239,099

 

 

8,239,099

 

 

Period average - basic

 

8,172,836

 

 

8,170,291

 

 

8,157,987

 

 

8,151,250

 

 

8,148,277

 

 

Period average - diluted

 

8,206,342

 

 

8,201,367

 

 

8,197,275

 

 

8,188,003

 

 

8,182,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock Price

$

17.87

 

$

17.20

 

$

18.45

 

$

17.40

 

$

17.54

 

 

Price/Earnings

 

5.41

 

 

8.23

 

 

15.67

 

 

10.31

 

 

7.91

 

 

Price/Book

 

1.39

 

 

1.20

 

 

1.16

 

 

1.01

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.

A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,

 

 

 

Profitability

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

40,963

 

$

37,526

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

200

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income

 

4,150

 

 

3,883

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense

 

27,697

 

 

24,342

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

17,216

 

 

17,067

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

3,789

 

 

4,197

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

13,427

 

$

12,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share - basic

$

1.64

 

$

1.58

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.64

 

$

1.57

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid per share

$

0.300

 

$

0.290

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

13.79

%

 

12.74

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.92

%

 

1.01

%

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.05

%

 

3.22

%

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

58.20

%

 

56.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital - Period End

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

12.86

 

$

16.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality - Period End

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets/ total assets

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

Loan loss reserve/ gross loans

 

1.21

%

 

1.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,962,470

 

$

1,856,759

 

 

 

 

 

Gross loans

 

912,235

 

 

872,110

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

10,997

 

 

11,351

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

1,830,882

 

 

1,701,180

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

106,188

 

 

139,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent staff

 

209

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

Number of banking offices

 

17

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period end

 

8,258,794

 

 

8,239,099

 

 

 

 

 

Period average - basic

 

8,167,093

 

 

8,142,931

 

 

 

 

 

Period average - diluted

 

8,201,695

 

 

8,175,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock Price

$

17.87

 

$

17.54

 

 

 

 

 

Price/Earnings

 

8.13

 

 

8.30

 

 

 

 

 

Price/Book

 

1.39

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.

 

(2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.

 

A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue.


Recommended Stories