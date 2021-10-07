Oak Valley Community Bank to Open New Branch in Roseville

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) recently announced it has received regulatory approval to establish its 18th full-service branch. The new office will be located at 1478 Stone Point Drive in Roseville and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.



Established in 1991, Oak Valley Community Bank opened its first branch in the Sacramento region in the fall of 2018. It is located at 455 Capitol Mall, Suite 115. The Roseville Branch will offer a full line of personal and commercial banking services, a traditional walk-up ATM, and night deposit service. The branch will also include administrative offices for commercial lending personnel.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into Roseville. This marks our second location in the greater Sacramento region,” stated Chris Courtney, President & CEO. “As a community bank, the expansion will allow us to provide added convenience to clients and introduce our unique brand of first-class service to a new audience of prospective clients,” he concluded.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265) Toll Free (866) 844-7500 www.ovcb.com







