Oak View Law Group: Uses GPT-3 to Create Bankruptcy Marketplace

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Northern California's Oak View Law Group (OVLG) is on the rise. They are a debt consolidation and probate firm and one of the fastest growing law firms in the area. That success comes from its commitment to the use of artificial intelligence technology that saves time and costs in matching an attorney with the client's needs, writing of documents and contracts.

The growth of OVLG comes from multiple factors. One is the commitment of each attorney to technology. As principal attorney Lyle Solomon says, "We have been in Silicon Valley for 14 years and our continuous investment in latest technology, including buying of startups makes us very different from any other law firm"

The firm uses cutting-edge technology that has powered its growth. "We are able to include tech advancements into our firm to lower costs, construct legal contracts and documents with ease and accuracy, and have more time for our clients," Solomon explains. "We use GPT-3 for answering questions or finding results from public data. Then, the AI generates text, the attorney is in the loop but now the attorney uses 10 minutes instead of hours preparing briefs. Attorney's time commitment is reduced by a factor of 10. Also, by using GP-3 AI, clients can get answers related to their case progress, billing, etc. without having to talk to an attorney each time. What all of this does is create an infrastructure for our firm that makes us more efficient and faster than our competitors."

In December of 2020 OVLG took a fundamental step by opening this technology to all attorneys in its bankruptcy marketplace. Using AI resulted in efficiency improvement of attorneys by a factor of 10, this reduced the cost by a factor of 10 and the fastest way to bring the benefit to the largest number of consumers was to open this technology to other lawyers.

Oak View uses their network to connect consumers to lawyers that would best support their concerns. "We have an experienced group of lawyers who will work with you to solve your legal issues." Solomon states. With over a hundred vetted attorneys in their "attorney hub," Oak View Law Group is able to meet most of their clients' needs. This is a revolutionary approach to efficiency. The network of vetted attorneys are from all over the country, allowing OVLG to provide service to anyone in almost every state.

The AI is able to look at 1000's of data points to match the client with the right attorney. All other law firms usually look on average at 3 variables to choose an attorney within the law firm. The attorney match is not extended beyond the law firm. OVLG has done 2 fundamental innovations:

Attorney matches look for right attorneys even outside the law firm. The AI looks at over 30 data points for each client to find the right attorney.

For e.g. we noticed AI recommending men to clients who were female and over the age of 70. When we started looking into why this was happening, we realized that the AI had learnt that clients from the previous generation found men to be more reliable attorneys. These connections made by AI are beyond human abilities.

Almost 70% of all clients that come to OVLG are being matched to external attorneys. Just imagine without the AI the clients would be getting such sub par services.

Use of AI has resulted in some impressive settlement rate. "If the debt amount at the time of enrollment is considered, OVLG has settled the accounts for an average of 46.68%, which means a 53.32% savings to their clients." Due to the firm's expertise and quality of practice, over 92% of clients will successfully settle, and less than 8% have ever faced any legal activity, such as litigation or wage garnishment. On the rare occasion that a settlement cannot be won, the firm offers a 100% no-result refund.

Since 2007, Oak View Law Group has grown and achieved the most for their clients. The mission of the firm, established by licensed attorneys Virendra Kalani and Doug Crowder, remains: "Our goal was to make Americans debt free, and this has stayed the same for fourteen years." With the firm's outstanding customer reviews and success stories, it is not surprising that OVLG is the fastest growing law firm in Northern California.

