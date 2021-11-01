U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.84
    +0.46 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,885.25
    +65.69 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,539.48
    +41.09 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,350.42
    +53.23 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.05
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9920
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,911.31
    +45.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.82
    +27.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.21 compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.60 million, compared to $1.43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $0.55 compared to $0.50 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Selected Highlights:

  • The net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% and 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The net interest margin was 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.

  • Total assets were $327.72 million on September 30, 2021, an increase of $14.00 million and $43.15 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

  • Total loans increased to $246.50 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $245.00 million on June 30, 2021, and $245.77 million on December 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 3.13% and 8.00% compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

  • Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan on September 30, 2021, totaling $5,985 and there were no past due loans at the end of the third quarter 2021.

  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $9,695 and a recovery of loan losses of $57,848 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. While the Bank provided adequate reserves for loan growth during the reported periods, a portion of the reserves recognized during 2020 was released as credit deterioration as previously anticipated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been experienced.

  • Total deposits increased to $283.73 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $270.19 million on June 30, 2021, and $239.89 million on December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $13.54 million and $43.84 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Michael Ewing, CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We are pleased with the financial results for the third quarter. And equally important, we are extremely proud of our employees who, as the momentum in opening new accounts increased, remained focused on providing an exceptional experience at every customer interaction." Mr. Ewing continued by stating, "During the quarter, a record number of over four hundred new accounts were opened, which contributed significantly to our growth for the period. We are thrilled at the level of support we have received from our customers and communities and are excited for the opportunity to provide products and services that will meet their financial needs at the time they need it most."

Earnings

Return on average assets was 0.76% and return on average equity was 8.87% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.81% and 8.88% respectively for the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.69% and 0.68% for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Return on average equity was 7.86% and 7.67% for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update

As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had $9.51 million in outstanding PPP loans, $302,030 of which were originated in 2020 and the remaining $9.21 million were originated in 2021. Net PPP loan fees recognized for the quarter totaled $161,072, of which $137,470 represented accelerated PPP loan fees earned from PPP loan forgiveness of $5.65 million in principal loan balances during the quarter.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin declined fifteen basis points to 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2021 and declined 2 basis points, compared to 3.30% for the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increased by twenty-six basis points to 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.

Changes to the net interest margin were impacted by the changes in the yield on average earning assets, primarily lower yields on loans, offset by lower cost of funds. The average yield on earning assets decreased to 3.59% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.83% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.99% for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of funds decreased to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2021 from 0.59% for second quarter of 2021 and 0.98% for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $53,259 or 12.89% to $466,459 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and increased by $96,589 or 26.11% compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily related to higher levels of interchange fee income and mortgage loan fee income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $425,456 or 16.19% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021. While expenses related to salaries and benefits increased quarter-over-quarter due to growth opportunities the bank has experienced, this increase was offset by the reduction in data processing expenses associated with the core data processor conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expenses increased by $422,730 or 23.76% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Period-over-period noninterest expenses increased as a result of new positions in 2021, the strategic decision to increase advertising efforts throughout our market area and the costs related to reorganization of the bank into a holding company.

Oak View is a locally owned and managed community bank serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and surrounding Counties. For more information about Oak View National Bank, please visit our website at www.oakviewbank.com.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

SOURCE: Oak View National Bank Warrenton VA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670607/Oak-View-National-Bank-Announces-2021-Third-Quarter-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholder returns have been fantastic, earning 413% in 5 years

    While Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Billionaire Paul Singer’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at hedge fund billionaire Mr. Paul Singer’s top ten favorite stocks to buy. If you want to skip over the details and just want to take a look at the top five stocks that are a part of Mr. Singer’s diverse portfolio, then head on over to […]

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.