Oakbridge Insurance Expands Georgia Footprint Through Partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers (MSW), an independent agency headquartered in Waycross, Georgia. The partnership strengthens Oakbridge's footprint in Southeast Georgia and further supports aggressive expansion along the coast.

MSW is an award-winning, high growth agency having recently won the Independent Agents & Brokers of America 2021 Best Practices award as the top performer in their revenue category. The award evaluates an agency's organic growth metrics, operational excellence, including client satisfaction levels, and financial performance as compared to its peers.

"We are excited to welcome McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers to Oakbridge. Their high-performance team will bolster our collective client offerings and further expand our footprint and service area, specifically in the state's coastal regions," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "It also sets the stage for Oakbridge's growth in Georgia's Southeastern region and into North Florida."

The partnership offers MSW access to Oakbridge's sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach.

MSW has been consistently recognized as a top revenue performer by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc., boasting a 34% organic revenue growth in 2019, and 35% in 2020.

"We strive to keep our clients' interests first, which is consistent with the Oakbridge philosophy and culture," said McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers Managing Partner Dutch McNeal. "This partnership affords us unlimited reach and potential, allowing us to leverage the resources, training and technology of Oakbridge to expand our footprint and better serve our clients' needs."

As an Oakbridge partner, MSW will maintain its presence in the Waycross, Georgia, market.

About McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers
In 2021, McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers was recognized as a Best Practices Agency – Top Performer – by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. and Reagan Consulting, and a Bulldog Top 100 Business by the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The firm's partners have been recognized by Business Insurance Magazine. Learn more: www.mswrisk.com.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

Contact:
Christen Engel
Poston Communications
(404) 875-3400
328255@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakbridge-insurance-expands-georgia-footprint-through-partnership-with-mcneal-sports--wilson-risk-advisers-301467461.html

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance

