U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3168
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5600
    +0.3900 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,157.54
    -232.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Oakland Foreclosure Law Firm Relocates Supporting Its Mission to Help More Families Hold Onto the Dream of Homeownership

Estavillo Law Group
·3 min read

Oakland, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakland, California -

Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C. has also rebranded to Estavillo Law Group, expanding its capacity to fight the increasing number of foreclosures due to global crises.

Oakland, California (March 15, 2022)—As the world comes out of the COVID pandemic and foreclosure moratoriums are lifting, and inflation is on the rise, an alarming number of families are left wondering what will happen to their homes. But one Oakland-based law firm is doing its part to protect the American Dream of Homeownership for those facing foreclosure by expanding its capabilities to serve more families through its real estate and foreclosure law expertise.

Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C. have recently rebranded and relocated as part of its strategic plan to support more families facing foreclosure and clients facing real-estate-related crises. As the newly rebranded Estavillo Law Group, the firm has also moved into a larger location at 426 17th St., Suite 200 in Oakland that will allow it to expand its team and achieve its mission of helping more families stay in their homes.

Estavillo Law Group was founded in 2011 by attorney Jason W. Estavillo as a firm primarily focusing on real estate law. However, after the last foreclosure crisis of 2007, Estavillo and his team were dismayed by seeing so many families devastated by foreclosure. Motivated by a desire to help these families impacted by greed-driven lending policies that were driving them out of their homes, Estavillo Law Group began dedicating more of its professional attention to foreclosure law to help families stay in their homes.

And now, as an increasing number of families are facing foreclosure again on the heels of the COVID pandemic and inflation, Estavillo Law Group has positioned itself to take on more clients to fight for their American Dream.

“No family should have to fight foreclosure alone,” said Jason W. Estavillo. “While many law firms say they’re experts in foreclosure law, Estavillo Law Group has the proof to back that claim up. We’ve helped thousands of families stay in their homes, even when the odds have seemed stacked against them. We’re proud of the meaningful work we do to help families create many more years of memories together in the homes they worked so hard to buy and make their own.”

Collectively, Estavillo and his team have over 50 years of combined experience in real estate and foreclosure law, including Estavillo’s 25 years in the industry. The group also boasts a winning record in foreclosure cases, allowing families to stay in their homes when facing impending foreclosure. The Estavillo Law Group has gone up against the world’s largest banks and won in foreclosure proceedings, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, The Bank of New York Melon, HSBC, US Bank, Nationstar, Aurora Loan Services, and more.

"In everything we do, we're driven by a commitment to our clients, quality of service, integrity, teamwork, and a winning focus," added Estavillo. "There's a person behind every case who is putting their trust in us to fight for their needs and rights. We never take that trust for granted and are honored to serve people in their time of greatest need."

To learn more about Estavillo Law Group, visit https://estavillolaw.com/ and follow them on Facebook.

###

For more information about Estavillo Law Group, contact the company here:

Estavillo Law Group
Lyn Garrison Estavillo - Marketing Director
(510) 982-3001
info@estavillolaw.com
426 17th St Suite 200, Oakland, CA 94612

CONTACT: Lyn Garrison Estavillo - Marketing Director


Recommended Stories

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin continued to trade within a tight range over the weekend, hitting a high of $42,500 while swooping to a low of $40,600 on Sunday evening.

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6955, Weakens Under .6874

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to .6906.

  • General Motors Stuck in Major Downtrend

    The automaker completed a double top breakdown in February when it sliced through the August 2021 low.

  • Market Outlook: Economic slowdown on the cards, UK, EU PMIs to watch

    European markets are expected to pare losses after opening lower on Monday, taking their cues from a quiet session in Asia.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Anaplan to go private in $9.65 billion deal with Thoma Bravo, shares jump

    While most software companies saw their shares jump last year, Anaplan failed to capitalize on the boom and its shares tumbled over 36%. Anaplan provides planning software as a service to businesses that help in modeling different forecasting outcomes, and has more than 1,900 customers worldwide.

  • Powell Is Ready to Back Half-Point Hike in May If It’s Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Upda

  • Goldman Sachs Launches First OTC Crypto Trade

    Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs has conducted its first over-the-counter (OTC) crypto-related trade, a cash-settled bitcoin (BTC) non-deliverable option, with digital asset financial company Galaxy Digital. Watch “The Hash” group discuss the significance of this trade in the broader context of institutional crypto and Galaxy's potential as a liaison between traditional institutions and DeFi products.

  • Hedge Funds Stage Epic U-Turn as Aussie Shorts Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds beat a hasty retreat from bearish Australian dollar bets last week after wrongly wagering the risk-sensitive currency would suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapo

  • FAA Increases Reviews of Midair-Collision Warnings for Commercial Flights

    Federal officials and industry experts don’t see imminent risks to passengers but are studying airborne close calls near several busy airports.

  • Rouble steadies near 104 vs dollar, volatile OFZ bonds resume trading

    The rouble gained 0.8% to 104 against the dollar in Moscow trade and added 0.1% to finish the day at 114.64 versus the euro. The market was focusing on clues about Russia's state finances as the country looks to gradually resume operations on its financial markets. On Monday, Russia was expected to pay a $65.6 million coupon to holders of its 2029 Eurobond but the finance ministry has the right to pay creditors in roubles if they had asked to receive their interest in the Russian currency.

  • Fed’s Bostic says goal is to get policy rate up to neutral

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Monday the goal of policy is to get rates to neutral, around 2.4%, as quickly as possible.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Egypt Hikes Interest Rates and Lets Pound Fall to Absorb Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsEgypt hiked its benchmark interest rate for the

  • Malaysia industries urge government to rethink minimum wage hike

    Malaysian industries are protesting against a government plan to raise a national minimum wage, warning companies could lose competitive edge as well as suffer higher costs and a hit to their business recovery. The Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association on Monday said it was deeply concerned with the raising of the monthly minimum wage to 1,500 ringgit ($356.89) from May 1 from the current 1,200 ringgit. President Wong Siew Hai in a statement said the increase was "too much too soon" and companies had insufficient time to adjust wage structures and make productivity improvements to stay competitive.

  • These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

    If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases.

  • How Sensitive Are Your Stocks to Interest Rates? It’s Time to Find Out

    As central banks start lifting borrowing costs from near zero, profitless startups are certain to suffer more than telecom companies. For everything in between, investors should learn to look at stocks as if they were bonds.

  • Foot Locker names Hasbro vet to president of global brands role

    Foot Locker Inc. said Monday that it has named Samantha Lomow president of global brands. Lomow was previously president of branded entertainment at Hasbro Inc. . Lomow joins as Foot Locker manages a merchandise plan that includes less Nike Inc. gear. Foot Locker stock has slumped nearly 45% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 14% for the period.

  • The Bullish Patterns You Need To Know That Drive The Short Covering Rally in S&P 500

    The 3 bullish patterns started last week confirm the short covering rally in S&P 500, which could further test the upper resistance zone.