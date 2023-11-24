Oakley Capital Investments Co-Founder Acquires 1.6% More Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Peter Adam Dubens, recently bought a whopping UK£1.3m worth of stock, at a price of UK£4.42. While that only increased their holding size by 1.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder Peter Adam Dubens was not their only acquisition of Oakley Capital Investments shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£4.68 per share in a UK£1.4m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£4.45 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Oakley Capital Investments insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Oakley Capital Investments insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about UK£93m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Oakley Capital Investments shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Oakley Capital Investments is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

