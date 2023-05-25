Oakley Capital Investments Founder Acquires 1.6% More Stock \

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, Peter Adam Dubens, recently bought a whopping UK£1.4m worth of stock, at a price of UK£4.68. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Adam Dubens was the biggest purchase of Oakley Capital Investments shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£4.65. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Oakley Capital Investments insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Oakley Capital Investments Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oakley Capital Investments insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about UK£92m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Oakley Capital Investments Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Oakley Capital Investments we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Oakley Capital Investments you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

