Oakley invests in global legal information platform, vLex

London, United Kingdom , Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vLex, an award-winning online subscription platform offering easy access to the largest collection of legal information on a single service, receives investment from pan-European private equity investor, Oakley Capital (“Oakley”). This new partnership is fueled by a joint commitment to deliver world-class legal technology to a global market worth $21bln.

Founded by brothers Lluis and Angel Faus and headquartered in London, Miami and Barcelona, vLex provides over two million users with access to an online library of global legal and regulatory information, including case law, legislation, journals, and dockets from over 100 countries. vLex’s scalable and smart data ingestion process, coupled with AI-powered search engine functionality, makes research and analysis faster and easier, increasing productivity for users. The company’s diverse customer base includes law firms, universities and law schools, government agencies, and corporate enterprises across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

vLex is profitable and has consistently generated double-digit revenue growth in recent years thanks to strong management, a differentiated product offering and market tailwinds. The global LegalTech market is worth $21 billion and growing as legal information users digitalise their business models further, and amid the growing complexity and internationalisation of laws and regulations.

Oakley’s partnership with vLex builds on the firm’s significant expertise in supporting digital-first, data and information platforms including TechInsights, the world’s authoritative information services platform for the global semiconductor industry. It is also Oakley’s fourth platform deal in Iberia, following the firm’s investments in property portal, idealista, business software provider, Grupo Primavera, and advertising technology disruptor, Seedtag. Oakley’s latest investment will help vLex’s management accelerate their strategic goal of building a cost-effective leader in the fragmented market for legal research, through organic growth and M&A.

Oakley Capital Founder and Managing Partner, Peter Dubens, commented:

“vLex has all the hallmarks of an Oakley deal: a fast-growing, disruptive business model in a niche sector, led by ambitious business founders. We look forward to partnering with Lluis and Angel to help them build a successful product in the global market for legal information.”

vLex Co-Founder and CEO, Lluis Faus said:

“Oakley has a strong track record of helping successful, tech-enabled businesses grow, through internationalisation, product optimisation and buy-and-build, both in Spain and abroad. We particularly liked their entrepreneurial ethos and heritage, and look forward to working with the Oakley team as we deliver on our strategic objectives for vLex.”

About Oakley Capital

Founded in 2002 and with €5 billion AuM, Oakley Capital is a pan-European private equity firm backing ambitious growth companies across three core sectors – Technology, Consumer and Education. Oakley is able to deliver differentiated investment opportunities and superior returns by leveraging its entrepreneurial mindset and deep sector expertise. The Oakley team works closely with a unique network of entrepreneurs and successful management teams to help source primary, proprietary opportunities and gain valuable insights into the businesses in which it invests. Its ability to overcome complexity, and a flexible approach to value creation, allows Oakley to support its portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth.

About vLex

vLex is a leading provider of award-winning technology and global legal information, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one intelligent research platform. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a cutting-edge service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. With a team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, commercial executives, and editorial experts, vLex strives to deliver bespoke technology that enhances research and the connectivity of millions of editorially enriched legal documents.

For enquiries, please contact press@vlex.com.





