This Oakridge International Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Oakridge International Limited's (ASX:OAK ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Oakridge International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Zhendong Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$275k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.072 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Zhendong Zhang was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Oakridge International

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Oakridge International insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$283k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oakridge International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Oakridge International shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Oakridge International and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Oakridge International has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

