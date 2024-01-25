Oakwood names new football coach

Jan. 25—Oakwood has named Jay Lane its new football coach.

Lane, whose hiring is pending approval at the February meeting of the board of education, is already a familiar face to the Lumberjacks after spending the last 16 years in the school system.

He was a junior high coach for three years before being an assistant on the varsity for 13.

Lane also spent six years as an assistant on the varsity team at Preble Shawnee.

He replaces Butch Snider, who led the 'Jacks varsity for nine years.

"I am excited about the opportunity to be the head football coach at Oakwood," Lane said in a statement. "I look forward to building upon Butch Snider's tenure as the head football coach and strengthening the program from our youngest football athletes through our high school team. There is a lot of work to be done in preparation for next season, and my assistant coaches and I are ready to get started."

Lane, who holds degrees from the Ohio Northern and the University of Dayton, is set to meet the community Monday at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium.

"Coach Lane brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and experience to the game of football and the development of our student-athletes," Oakwood director of athletics Tyler Rhodus said in a statement. "Jay and his coaching staff will bring a new and exciting culture to the football program while maintaining Oakwood football traditions. We are excited for the growth of the football program under Coach Lane's leadership."