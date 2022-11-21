U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Oakworth Capital Inc. Announces 8th Consecutive Annual Cash Dividend

·1 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) met Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and declared an annual dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank)
Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank)

About Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. ("the Company") operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank ("the Bank"). The Bank was founded in 2008 and operates out of three branches in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The Company provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Company was named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" each year from 2018 to 2022 by American Banker. Additionally, the Company has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 (November 2021 to November 2022) and has a 99% client retention rate. As of Sept. 30, 2022, the Bank had $1.2 billion in total assets, $854 million in gross loans, $1,026 million in deposits and $1.74 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, please visit www.oakworth.com. For more shareholder information, visit: https://oakworth.com/shareholder-relations/
Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough 
(205) 263.4704 
jenifer.kimbrough@oakworth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakworth-capital-inc-announces-8th-consecutive-annual-cash-dividend-301684285.html

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

