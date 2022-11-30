OANDA had the highest user satisfaction in the Investment Trends 2022 Singapore Leverage Trading Report

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA , a market leader in online multi-asset CFD trading services, has been named the top broker for Overall Client Satisfaction in Singapore for the second year in a row by Investment Trends. The results of the multinational financial services market research firm, included in its '2022 Singapore Leverage Trading Report', solidify OANDA's position as a leading CFD broker in the Singapore market.

OANDA named again No. 1 broker for client satisfaction in Singapore

In addition, OANDA won the best Value for Money and Email Customer Service client satisfaction awards, further demonstrating the company's emphasis on competitive spreads and commitment to excellent client support.

Phil Waters, CEO of OANDA Asia Pacific, said, "We are honoured to be recognised once again by the Singapore trading community. Throughout our 25-year history, we've worked hard to ensure that our platform meets the ever-changing needs of traders, whether through transparent pricing, powerful research tools, or dedicated client services. As such, I believe these awards by Investment Trends clearly acknowledge our ongoing commitment to our clients and our dedication to empowering them to trade smarter."

The Investment Trends report also revealed that CFD/FX trader numbers in Singapore are still higher than pre-pandemic, and that new traders are most often motivated by a desire to learn a new skill and likely to have been prompted to start trading by market volatility and offers.

Further commenting on the report, Phil Waters said, "These findings strengthen our focus on nurturing the relationship with our existing clients and providing a well integrated, multi-asset offering with robust risk management tools."

Investment Trends is a market leading global financial services industry research company, supporting the online brokerage and retail wealth management industry with actionable market insights. They develop and deliver independent, deep insights and research on the behaviours, buying preferences and needs of individual investors and the intermediaries or financial services companies that serve them across Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Spain, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Story continues

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group, which includes OANDA Asia Pacific and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market.

For more information, please visit oanda.com .

About the report

In its thirteenth annual edition, the 2022 Singapore Leverage Trading Report by Investment Trends provides a detailed analysis of the trading attitudes, behaviours and needs of Singaporean traders of leveraged financial products. It is the largest study of retail investors in Singapore each year. This year's report was based on an online survey of 2,451 responses from Singaporean investors and traders, concluding in September 2022.

About Investment Trends

Investment Trends is the leading researcher in the retail online share dealing and leveraged trading markets globally. We combine our analytical rigour and strategic thinking with the most advanced research and statistical techniques to help our clients gain competitive advantage. We have over 10 years' experience in researching the retail wealth management and global broking markets from which we provide new insights and decision-making support to over 200 leading financial service businesses globally. Investment Trends' clients include a number of global banking organisations, all major online brokers and CFD providers as well as industry regulators, investment platform providers, industry associations and financial planning software providers. www.investmenttrends.com

DISCLAIMER

OANDA Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products that are over-the-counter derivatives contracts. Leveraged trading carries a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. Losses can exceed deposits. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

OANDA named again No. 1 broker for client satisfaction in Singapore

OANDA named again No. 1 broker for client satisfaction in Singapore

SOURCE OANDA