U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.63
    -3.44 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -35.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.56 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1170
    -0.3080 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,146.07
    +643.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

OAPSB Announces New Executive Director

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Lisa Darling as the new Executive Director of the OAPSB effective May 2, 2022.

Lisa brings with her a wealth of knowledge, skills, and proven strategic leadership experience from her near 27 years of exemplary service with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). She has held uniform executive leadership roles for the past ten years, with extensive experience leading and working in diverse collaborative teams. Prior to her position as Superintendent, West Region - Field Operations Command, Lisa was Commander of the Northumberland and Peterborough County Detachments. She also managed the Corporate Communications Bureau and the Project Management Office. Her performance in each of these positions demonstrated her political acumen and strong understanding of operational and community impacts of legislation.

In the fall of 2019, Lisa joined the OPP Healthy Workplace Team (HWT) on a temporary assignment as a Deputy Director of the Equity and Inclusion portfolio. Lisa is passionate about building healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplaces; She is also a founding member of "Advancing WE in Policing" (AWIP-ON), "a collective voice on equity, inclusion and diversity in Ontario policing". Lisa is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University and is also a graduate of the Executive Development in Policing Program from the Canadian Police College.

Ms. Darling exudes confidence, competence, enthusiasm, and compassion in her work and in her life. She looks forward to the opportunity to advance the OAPSB Strategic Plan and our work in Police Governance with the Board of Directors, staff, members, and community.

As an organization, we are thrilled to welcome someone with such extensive and deep roots within policing sector and our communities.

Your truly,
Patrick Weaver
Chair OAPSB

SOURCE The Ontario Association of Police Services Boards

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c4633.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs executive Maurice Harapiak departs steelmaker, no reason given

    Cleveland integrated steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has seen the departure of its chief administrative officer and executive vice president of human resources, Maurice Harapiak. No reason was given for Harapiak's April 22 departure in a regulatory filing posted on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs said it would make another filing after it finishes negotiating a separation agreement with the departed executive.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Executive Officer and Additional Changes to the Executive Team

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned CPG veteran and former Nestlé executive, Mr. Matthew Hall as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Matt is also joining the Company's board of directors ("Board").

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Ouster of More Top Executives After Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivCredit Suisse Group AG is weighing its second broad management overhaul in as many years as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein struggles to turn around the

  • Just Eat Top Investor, Proxy Advisers Urge Opposition at AGM

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s board and management will face opposition at the food delivery company’s upcoming annual general meeting, with the firm’s largest investor and key proxy advisers recommending votes against key members of the company’s leadership.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vow

  • LPL Financial Hires Away Merrill Lynch’s Top Digital Exec

    Kabir Sethi, a longtime Merrill Lynch staffer, will take over for Burt White at LPL Financial and oversee tech at the nation’s biggest independent broker-dealer.

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Taps Senior Lawyer Julie Gao as CFO

    Julie Gao will be joining the company as its top finance executive, filling a post that has been vacant for months as ByteDance’s plans for an initial public offering have stalled.

  • Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will vote next week to support top management at German drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said on Sunday. Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German AGMs. The Norwegian fund owned 2.27% of Bayer's shares at the end of 2021, valued at $1.19 billion, making it the company's fifth largest shareholder according to Refinitiv data.

  • ByteDance Hires Skadden Lawyer as CFO While IPO Remains in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. hired Julie Gao from international law firm Skadden as its new chief financial officer, filling a position that has largely been vacant throughout the social media giant’s decade-long history.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now and Hold

    Here's such a growth stock down 80% to buy now and hold for years to come. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) truly has a business that's built for the 21st century. The company was a pioneer in providing telehealth services to patients.

  • Credit Suisse Special Audit Backed by Norway’s Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Credit Suisse Group AG investor is supporting a proposal for a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds the bank ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdown

  • Louisville's Redtail Ridge developers reboot after losing key vote

    Voters rejected developers' most recent plan for roughly 400 acres in Louisville. Now, the developer is moving forward by looking back.

  • A Large Investor’s View of the Role of Sustainability

    Environmental, social, and governance issues make things a lot more complex for companies—and for the companies that invest in them. To examine the questions and obstacles facing investment firms during the push for new ESG standards, The Wall Street Journal’s Laura Cooper spoke with managing director of sustainable investing for KKR, at the WSJ Pro Sustainable Business Forum. SEEGER: ESG issues are business issues, and therefore should be managed as business issues.

  • Fed's Brainard confirmation set to move step closer, others wait in wings

    The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a cloture vote this afternoon at 5:30 pm ET (2130 GMT) on Brainard, a current Fed governor nominated to become the central bank's vice chair. A cloture vote on another Fed nominee, Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, could come as early as Tuesday.

  • Kathy Kay: Ready for Any Challenge

    Kathy Kay got a unique chance as a young adult. The lessons she learned changed the course of her life.

  • Brunt Workwear Taps New President to Take On Carharrt, Dickies

    The former chief product officer at Under Armour will help the workwear brand expand its product offering and distribution.

  • Credit Suisse poised to revamp senior management - paper

    Loss-making Credit Suisse could shake up senior management as new Chairman Axel Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Chief Legal Officer Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David Mathers, and Asia-Pacific regional boss Helman Sitohang were set to step down. Asked about the report, a spokesperson said the bank had been implementing a new strategy and organisational structure announced last November that sharpened its focus on wealth management and scaled back investment banking.

  • Asian markets tumble amid worries about earnings, Fed rate hike

    Asian shares declined Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week on a tumble as global markets' expectations for higher interest rates continued to set the tone.

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • When Will Coinbase Stock Hit Bottom? JPMorgan Sees Bigger Losses Ahead

    When will Coinbase stock finally hit bottom? Investors in the crypto exchange have been riding a slide down for months, but it may not let up in the near-term. JPMorgan Chase analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his price target on the stock to $258 from $296 last week.

  • Taking a Quick Swipe at Visa Shares

    Financial services firm Visa is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers on Tuesday after the close of trading. While I have no knowledge of what they are going to report, I do have an opinion on the direction of their stock price.