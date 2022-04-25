OAPSB Announces New Executive Director

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Lisa Darling as the new Executive Director of the OAPSB effective May 2, 2022.

Lisa brings with her a wealth of knowledge, skills, and proven strategic leadership experience from her near 27 years of exemplary service with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). She has held uniform executive leadership roles for the past ten years, with extensive experience leading and working in diverse collaborative teams. Prior to her position as Superintendent, West Region - Field Operations Command, Lisa was Commander of the Northumberland and Peterborough County Detachments. She also managed the Corporate Communications Bureau and the Project Management Office. Her performance in each of these positions demonstrated her political acumen and strong understanding of operational and community impacts of legislation.

In the fall of 2019, Lisa joined the OPP Healthy Workplace Team (HWT) on a temporary assignment as a Deputy Director of the Equity and Inclusion portfolio. Lisa is passionate about building healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplaces; She is also a founding member of "Advancing WE in Policing" (AWIP-ON), "a collective voice on equity, inclusion and diversity in Ontario policing". Lisa is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University and is also a graduate of the Executive Development in Policing Program from the Canadian Police College.

Ms. Darling exudes confidence, competence, enthusiasm, and compassion in her work and in her life. She looks forward to the opportunity to advance the OAPSB Strategic Plan and our work in Police Governance with the Board of Directors, staff, members, and community.

As an organization, we are thrilled to welcome someone with such extensive and deep roots within policing sector and our communities.

