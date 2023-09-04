Oasis in Cotuit: Beautiful contemporary home with pond views at $995K

This beautiful contemporary home in Cotuit offers fine views of Lovells Pond and sits on more than an acre of land at the end of a quiet street. What really sets it apart is the splendid open design that offers outstanding and free-flowing entertaining space.

Priced at $995,000, the home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom. You'll love the spaciousness of the house, which checks in at 4,125 square feet. And the lovely setting of the home is a showcase for the natural beauty of Cape Cod.

"It's got frontage on what used to be a cranberry bog," said listing agent Chuck Tuttle of William Raveis Real Estate.

The first floor living, dining and kitchen areas are a designer's dream, with cathedral ceilings and large windows. It's easy to imagine fantastic get-togethers, where guests move seamlessly through the beautiful spaces. You might be whipping up award-winning hors d'oeuvres in the kitchen, but the open design means you can still chat with family and friends.

The first floor also features laundry facilities and a powder room. Adding beauty to the mix, a sliding glass door opens to a big deck with views of Lovells Pond. Beyond is a large outdoor kitchen and an area for entertaining.

Two spacious bedrooms are located on the first level, one has a sweet water view. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor, and one features water views and a luxurious private deck.

The finished, walkout lower level will knock your socks off. It would make a grand place for kids to play, or to screen movies and football. It features a full bathroom and a wet bar, plus additional laundry facilities.

The home is conveniently located near the shopping and dining options of Cotuit and beyond. Mashpee Commons is less than four miles from the home. If you are looking for a beautifully-designed home in a tranquil setting, it may well be worth a trip to Cotuit for a look-see.

House details for 61 Bramblebush Drive, Cotuit

Address: 61 Bramblebush Drive, Cotuit

Price: $995,000

Rooms: four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 4,125

Lot size: 1.19 acres

Year built: 1988

MLS#: 22302946

Contact: Chuck Tuttle, William Raveis Real Estate, 508.367.8800

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod home for sale in Cotuit: Pond views, open design at $995K