An oasis in Cotuit: Beautiful home offers large yard in quiet neighborhood at $1.299M

What a sweet spot in Cotuit! This lovely home sits on more than an acre of land, with a beautifully landscaped yard, across the street from the scenic Santuit River Conservation Area. The curb appeal is off the hook and the layout of the house is delightful.

"The floor plan is awesome," said listing agent Tori Harrison of Sotheby's International Realty. "And there are hardwood floors throughout the house."

Priced at $1,299,000, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath. An elegant formal living room and a cozy family room with a gas stove offer wonderful spaces for entertaining and conversation.

This beautiful Cotuit home offers lovely interior space and a magnificent yard.

Aspiring chefs will fall in love with the open kitchen, graced by beautiful granite countertops. And gourmet creations can be served in the large dining room that overlooks the back deck and the splendid yard beyond.

The primary suite is located on the first floor and features a luxurious bathroom with double sinks. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second level of the home. along with a full bathroom and a a comfy loft sitting area.

Above the two-car garage, a fantastic finished space currently serves as an artist's studio and offers all sorts of possibilities.

The home is close to natural delights and offers easy access to shopping and dining in one of the most beautiful parts of the Cape.

The legendary Kettle Ho Restaurant and Taverna is less than a mile from the house and is an easily walkable journey. Loop Beach is just over a mile from the home. The delightful Crocker Neck Conservation Area is a mile away. And Mashpee Commons is only a 3-mile drive.

If you're looking for a delightful home in a serene spot, it may be worth a trip to Cotuit. It's a beautiful village and you might fall in love with the house!

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 260 Santuit Road, Cotuit

Price: $1,299,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,368

Lot size: 1.31 acres

Story continues

Year built: 1995

MLS#: 22305178

Contact: Tori Harrison, Sotheby's International Realty, 508.455.7288

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale: Stylish Cotuit gem in great location