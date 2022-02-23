U.S. markets closed

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2021 Earnings

  • OAS
Cision

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter and year end results are consistent with the update released on February 9, 2022.

4Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Produced 68.8 MBoepd in 4Q21 with oil volumes of 44.4 MBopd;

  • E&P CapEx was $45.3MM in 4Q21 and $168.2MM in FY21;

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $269.4MM, net income was $225.9MM and net income from continuing operations was $188.2MM;

  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(1) was $200.8MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $148.5MM;

  • Received distribution of $19.0MM from OMP on November 29th ;

  • Pro forma net debt was $67.9MM as of December 31, 2021, including $160.0MM of cash received for the OMP merger with Crestwood, which closed on February 1, 2022. No amounts were drawn under the revolving credit facility ($900MM borrowing base; $450MM of elected commitments);

  • Increased base dividend 17% to $0.585/share ($2.34/share annualized) on February 9, 2022. The base dividend will be paid on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2022;

  • Completed $100MM share repurchase program.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the fourth quarter and year end 2021. Metrics reflect the Company's continuing operations and exclude amounts reported as discontinued operations due to the OMP merger. This presentation is consistent with the E&P-only metrics historically reported and is also consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com).

Metric


FY21 Actual


4Q21 Actual


4Q21 Preliminary

Production (MBoe/d)


58.0


68.8


68.8

Production (Mbbl/d)


37.0


44.4


44.4

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)


$0.70


$0.24


$0.23-$0.33

Adjusted natural gas realization ($ over NYMEX)(1)


$1.41


$2.45


$2.40-$2.50

LOE ($ per Boe)


$9.63


$9.10


$9.05-$9.15

E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)


$3.83


$3.40


$3.35-$3.45

Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)


$46.2


$10.3


$10.2-$10.4

Production taxes (% of oil and adjusted gas revenues)


6.6%


6.3%


6.3%-6.4%

E&P & Other CapEx


$170.5


$45.9


$45.0-$47.0

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)


$19.2


$7.0


$6.9-$7.1

Cash taxes ($MM)


$—


$—


$—

___________________

(1)

Adjusted Gas Revenues, E&P GPT, Cash G&A and Cash Interest are all non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. During 2021, for the purposes of non-GAAP disclosures and forward-looking guidance, Oasis made certain non-GAAP downward adjustments to natural gas revenues and gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses to reflect the gathering and processing charges charged by OMP as if they were recorded as a reduction to natural gas revenues rather than GPT expenses, resulting in lower adjusted natural gas realizations and E&P GPT. Due to the sale of OMP, these non-GAAP adjustments will no longer be made going forward in 2022. These non-GAAP adjustments did not impact overall profit margins.

(2)

4Q21 includes non-recurring items related to the Crestwood transaction. Adjusting for these items, Cash G&A would have been $9.3MM.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented:


3Q21


4Q21



FY21

Production data:







Crude oil (Bopd)

31,896


44,422



36,955

Natural gas (Mcfpd)

119,448


146,196



126,459

Total production (Boepd)

51,804


68,788



58,032

Percent crude oil

61.6%


64.6%



63.7%

Average sales prices:







Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

$ 70.12


$ 76.37



$ 67.49

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

0.43


0.24



0.70

Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

43.81


52.11



48.55

Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM)

77.2


99.1



255.5

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

6.89


7.93



6.28

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

6.50


7.12



5.96

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM)

4.3


11.0



14.7

Selected financial data ($MM):







Revenues:







Crude oil revenues

$ 205.7


$ 312.1



$ 910.4

Natural gas revenues

75.7


106.7



289.9

Purchased oil and gas sales

87.4


102.6



379.0

Other services revenues

0.1


0.1



0.7

Total revenues

$ 368.9


$ 521.5



$ 1,580.0

Net cash provided by operating activities(2)

$ 294.4


$ 269.4



$ 914.1

Non-GAAP financial measures:







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 116.4


$ 200.8



$ 550.7

Adjusted FCF

67.5


148.5



363.2

Select operating expenses:







Lease operating expenses

$ 44.9


$ 57.6



$ 203.9

GPT

30.0


31.7



122.6

Purchased oil and gas expenses

85.8


104.2



380.0

Production taxes

18.4


25.9



76.8

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24.0


42.5



126.4

Total select operating expenses

$ 203.1


$ 261.9



$ 909.7

___________________

(1)

Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

(2)

Cash provided by operating activities was not recast for discontinued operations.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit from continuing operations of $1.0MM in FY21, resulting in an annual effective tax benefit of (0.3)%.

For 4Q21 and FY21, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $188.2MM and $189.0MM, respectively, or $8.96 and $9.15 per diluted share, respectively. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, adjusted net income attributable to Oasis from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $89.3MM, or $4.25 per diluted share, in 4Q21 and $196.4MM, or $9.52 per diluted share, in FY21.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:


1Q21


2Q21


3Q21


4Q21


FY21

CapEx ($MM):










E&P

$ 28.6


$ 52.4


$ 41.9


$ 45.3


$ 168.2

Other(1)

0.4


0.6


0.7


0.6


2.3

Total E&P and other

29.0


53.0


42.6


45.9


170.5

Acquisitions


74.5



511.5


586.0

Total CapEx from continuing operations

29.0


127.5


42.6


557.4


756.5

Discontinued operations(2)

0.3


13.4


16.1


19.3


49.1

Total CapEx

$ 29.3


$ 140.9


$ 58.7


$ 576.7


$ 805.6

___________________

(1)

Includes capitalized interest of $0.5MM for 4Q21 and $2.1MM for FY21.

(2)

Represents capital expenditures attributable to the Company's midstream assets that were classified as discontinued operations.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table presents key balance sheet statistics and liquidity metrics from continuing operations as of December 31, 2021 (in millions):


December 31, 2021

Revolving credit facility(1)

$ 450.0



Revolver borrowings

$ —

Senior notes

400.0

Total debt

$ 400.0



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 172.1

Letters of credit

2.4

Liquidity

$ 619.7

___________________

(1)

$900MM borrowing base and $450MM of elected commitments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized, the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and unitholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, the ability of Crestwood to successfully integrate OMP's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and credit rating agencies, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestitures, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




December 31,


2021


2020






(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 172,114


$ 10,709

Restricted cash


4,370

Accounts receivable, net

377,202


202,240

Inventory

28,956


21,624

Prepaid expenses

6,016


5,815

Derivative instruments


467

Other current assets

1,836


78

Current assets held for sale

1,029,318


26,314

Total current assets

1,615,442


271,617

Property, plant and equipment




Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method)

1,395,837


810,604

Other property and equipment

48,981


51,505

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(124,386)


(14,284)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

1,320,432


847,825

Derivative instruments

44,865


Long-term inventory

17,510


14,522

Operating right-of-use assets

15,782


4,440

Other assets

12,756


18,329

Non-current assets held for sale


1,002,304

Total assets

$ 3,026,787


$ 2,159,037





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 2,136


$ 2,562

Revenues and production taxes payable

270,306


144,865

Accrued liabilities

150,674


108,142

Accrued interest payable

2,150


620

Derivative instruments

89,447


56,944

Advances from joint interest partners

1,892


2,723

Current operating lease liabilities

7,893


1,662

Other current liabilities

1,046


1,604

Current liabilities held for sale

699,653


22,109

Total current liabilities

1,225,197


341,231

Long-term debt

392,524


260,000

Deferred income taxes

7


984

Asset retirement obligations

57,604


45,532

Derivative instruments

115,282


37,614

Operating lease liabilities

6,724


1,629

Other liabilities

7,876


3,557

Non-current liabilities held for sale


455,751

Total liabilities

1,805,214


1,146,298

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

200


200

Treasury stock, at cost: 871,018 shares at December 31, 2021 and no shares at December 31, 2020

(100,000)


Additional paid-in capital

863,010


965,654

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

269,690


(49,912)

Oasis share of stockholders' equity

1,032,900


915,942

Non-controlling interests

188,673


96,797

Total stockholders' equity

1,221,573


1,012,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,026,787


$ 2,159,037

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended









December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021


...

