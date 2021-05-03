Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Williston Basin Assets, Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend and Updates 2021 Outlook

HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced a strategic acquisition of Williston Basin assets, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook to incorporate the acquisition, including an expected 33% increase to its future quarterly fixed dividend after the acquisition closes.

Williston Basin Acquisition

Oasis announced it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Oasis will acquire select Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy in a cash transaction valued at approximately $745MM, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The consideration is expected to be financed through cash on hand (approximately $106MM as of March 31, 2021), revolver borrowings ($450MM elected commitment on $500MM borrowing base, none drawn as of March 31, 2021), and a $500MM fully committed underwritten bridge loan (expecting high yield financing to replace the bridge loan). The transaction was approved unanimously by the Board of the Directors of each company. The effective date of the acquisition will be April 1, 2021 and the closing is expected to occur in July 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Transaction Highlights:

Assets purchased include approximately 27 MBoe/d of production in 1Q21 on a two-stream basis and 95,000 net acres;

Accretive to cash flow per share and free cash flow per share in both the near and long-term before accounting for synergies. Oasis expects over $100MM of incremental field level cash flow (EBITDA less CapEx) at strip prices in 2H21;

Allows for the return of more cash flow to shareholders, with an expected 33% increase to the quarterly fixed dividend per share post closing;

Purchase price represents approximately $28,000 per Boe/d on 1Q21 two-stream volumes;

Pro forma leverage of approximately 0.8x at March 31, 2021, based on 1Q21 annualized Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis, remains below Oasis's 1.0x target and well below peers;

Lowers 2021 reinvestment ratio to less than 55% using $55 per barrel WTI and $2.50 per mmBtu NYMEX gas for the remainder of 2021;

Adds two to three years of top-tier locations competitive with Oasis's existing top-tier assets;

Lowers exploration and production ("E&P") cash G&A exit rate guidance to $1.25 – $1.35 per BOE vs. $1.60 per BOE prior to the transaction. Provides opportunities for additional capital and operating cost savings;

2021 non-D&C CapEx expected to increase approximately $5MM – $10MM, reflecting additional workover costs on acquired assets. D&C capital is expected on the acquired assets in 2022;

Committed to integrating and operating the acquired assets in an environmentally conscious, sustainable manner, consistent with Oasis's values;

Acquisition provides additional optionality for Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis does not intend to slow development in OMP dedicated areas.

The following tables outline Oasis's pro forma position in the Williston Basin:

Williston Statistics

OAS

Acquisition(1)

Pro Forma Net Williston Acres (in thousands)

402

95

497 Held by Production

98%

99%

98% Average Working Interest

73%

84%

76% Williston Oil Production (Mbbl/d)

31.0

17.7

48.7 Williston Production (Mboe/d)

50.0

27.0

77.0

Company/Asset Statistics

OAS

Acquisition(1)

Pro Forma Total Oil Production (Mbbl/d)

36.8

17.7

54.5 Total Production (Mboe/d)

57.2

27.0

84.2 1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis(2) ($MM)

$135.2

$62.5 - $67.5

$197.7 - $202.7 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)

$540.8

$250.0 - $270.0

$790.8 - $810.8 Net Debt (Excluding OMP)(3) ($MM)

$(105.9)

$745.0

$639.1 Pro Forma Leverage(3)









0.8x

















(1) Acquisition data, including 1Q21 EBITDA, is based on internally generated estimates and has not been reviewed by an independent registered accounting firm. Production is reported on a two-stream basis for both Oasis and Acquisition. (2) 1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis is pro forma for Midstream Simplification. (3) Net Debt and Pro Forma Leverage exclude transaction costs.

"This exciting acquisition is a great example of how Oasis is addressing the needs of tomorrow, by taking action in our new industry paradigm, today," said Danny Brown, Oasis' Chief Executive Officer. "The strategic fit of focusing capital to consolidate assets in our core area, generating significant free cash flow for the benefit of the company and its shareholders, is highlighted via this acquisition. Given the significant anticipated increase in free cash flow per share, coupled with our commitment to returning capital to shareholders, we anticipate declaring a 33% increase to our dividend, raising the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share with our quarterly declaration after the transaction closes later this year. This acquisition materially enhances scale in our core Bakken asset at an attractive valuation, with the purchase price almost entirely based on PDP and very little value attributed to the development of the top-tier inventory or potential synergies. When combining the inherently attractive acquisition price with the prudent use of our best-in-class balance sheet this acquisition creates significant accretion for shareholders across all metrics, while maintaining pro forma leverage below target, and well below that of our peers." Mr. Brown went on to say, "I'm thankful for the hard work of all those involved in this transaction, and look forward to Oasis operating this asset in a manner consistent with our values and focus on ESG: being respectful of and engaging with all of our stakeholders, including the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation; showing commitment to our communities and the environment; and operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

Advisors and Financing

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as strategic and financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor on the acquisition. In connection with the acquisition, Oasis entered into a commitment letter dated May 3, 2021 with J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo to provide a $500MM bridge facility. Wells Fargo is administrative agent on Oasis's credit facility. Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors on the financing.

1Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Completed simplification of midstream business through sale of remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to OMP and elimination of IDRs (the "Midstream Simplification");

Best-in-class balance sheet supported by strong free cash generation in 1Q21 and no debt under the Oasis revolver as of March 31, 2021;

Continued dedication to shareholder returns by implementing $100MM share repurchase program;

Declared $0.375/share dividend ($1.50/share annualized);

Net cash provided by operating activities was $190.4MM and net loss was $35.3MM;

Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis (1) was $126.0MM and E&P Free Cash Flow (1) was $93.5MM. Assuming the Midstream Simplification occurred on January 1, 2021 and excluding $3.3MM of severance expense incurred in 1Q21, Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis would be approximately $135.2MM;

Strong operating performance across the board on E&P metrics (see table below);

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) announced a $0.01/unit increase to its distribution, which is reflected in Oasis's updated 2021 guidance;

Continued focus on ESG with strong natural gas and liquids pipeline capture, as well as dedication to strong governance exemplified by the separation of Board Chair and CEO.

The following table presents select E&P operational and financial data for the first quarter of 2021 compared to guidance for the same period. E&P Metrics are consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com), and includes further reconciliation to consolidated numbers.

E&P Metric

1Q21 Actual

1Q21 Guidance









Production (MBoe/d)

57.2

54.0 - 57.0 Production (Mbbl/d)

36.8

35.0 - 37.0 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$1.58

$2.00 - $3.00 Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)

127%

100% E&P LOE ($ per Boe)

$9.92

$10.00 - $11.00 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)

$3.76

$4.25 - $4.50 E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)

$14.0

$11.0 - $12.0 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

6.6%

7.2% - 7.4% E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$28.6

$11.0 - $12.0 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$2.9

$2.0 - $3.0 Cash taxes ($MM)

$—

$—

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted for severance expense of $3.3MM incurred in 1Q21 as part of the Company's cost reduction initiative, E&P Cash G&A would be approximately $10.7MM. (3) Other CapEx includes well services and administrative capital and excludes estimated capitalized interest.

"First quarter results demonstrate outstanding operational and financial performance, strong execution, and progress towards our key strategic initiatives," said Danny Brown. "Oasis continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to our new strategy of strong capital discipline and significant free cash flow generation as well as commitments to our environment, our social responsibilities and the sustainability of our enterprise. The quality of the Oasis team is impressive and their continued hard work has put our company in a great position to succeed going forward."

"My goal is to build on the accomplishments made by management and the board in a very short amount of time. In the first quarter alone, Oasis significantly reduced its cost structure, instituted a peer-leading executive compensation program, declared an inaugural dividend, simplified its midstream business, and initiated a share repurchase program. Oasis represents a compelling investment opportunity, and we will continue to be aggressive and pursue strategies to unlock value."

Financial and Operational Update and Outlook

Oasis is updating its February FY21 volume and CapEx guidance to reflect 1Q21 actual performance and the Williston acquisition. For the purposes of guidance, the acquisition is modeled to close June 30, 2021. At $55/bbl WTI and $2.50/mmBtu NYMEX gas, Oasis is now expecting in excess of $200MM of free cash flow in 2021, including the impacts of hedges. The accretive transaction and the Company's dedication to shareholder returns supports an approximately 33% increase in the dividend post closing to $0.50/share ($2.00 annualized).

Updated highlights based on adjusted E&P metrics include:

Oasis's original 2021 drilling and completion plan disclosed in February remains intact. Acquired volumes are expected to decline from current levels throughout 2021 as Oasis integrates the new assets and prioritizes free cash generation;

2021 CapEx increased $5MM – $10MM to reflect incremental workover associated with acquired assets;

Updating oil and gas differential guidance to reflect strong 1Q21 performance and updated outlook;

Lowering GPT and production tax guidance reflecting strong 1Q21 performance and updated outlook;

E&P Cash G&A guidance of $43MM – $46MM, which includes the impact of $3.3MM of 1Q21 severance expense. Oasis now plans to exit 2021 at $1.25 – $1.35 per Boe, below original expectations of $1.60 per Boe;

2Q21 volumes are expected to be 52–55 MBoe/d (65% oil), in line with prior expectations;

2Q21 E&P CapEx is expected to be $75MM – $90MM reflecting deferred 1Q21 spending. Following the Midstream Simplification, Oasis no longer has CapEx for its ownership interest in OMP;

Oasis is currently evaluating various development scenarios for 2022 and beyond with the objective of optimizing operational efficiency, returns on capital, and sustainable free cash generation.

The following table presents previously announced full-year 2021 guidance and updated guidance for full-year 2021 and the second quarter of 2021:

E&P Metric

February FY21

Guidance

Updated FY21

Guidance

2Q21 Guidance Production (MBoe/d)

57.0 – 60.0

67.5 – 71.0

52.0 – 55.0 Production (Mbbl/d)

37.5 – 39.0

44.5 – 47.0

33.5 – 35.5 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$2.00 – $3.00

$1.50 – $2.75

$1.75 – $2.75 Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)

100%

110%

100% E&P LOE ($ per Boe)

$9.50 – $10.50

$9.50 – $10.50

$10.50 – $11.50 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)

$4.00 – $4.25

$3.75 – $4.00

$3.75 – $4.00 E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(2)

$42 – $45

$43 – $46

$9.5 – $11.5 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

7.2% – 7.4%

7.1% – 7.3%

7.1% – 7.3% E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$225 – $235

$230 – $245

$75 – $90 Cash Interest ($MM)

$9 – $10

$28 – $31

$0.5 – $1.5 Cash taxes ($MM)(4)

$14 – $26

$20 – $36

$19 – $23

















(1) Excludes effect of non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and benefits from midstream segment for crude oil gathering and transportation services. (2) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in the E&P segment. (3) Includes well services and administrative capital and excludes estimated capitalized interest. (4) Reflects $50–$60/bbl WTI (vs. $40–$50/bbl WTI prior), $2.50/mmBtu NYMEX gas, $6MM in cash taxes associated with the Midstream Simplification, and the Williston Basin acquisition. 2Q21 guidance reflects expected cash taxes to be paid for 1H21 and includes approximately $6MM in cash taxes associated with the Midstream Simplification.

Progress on Strategy since Emergence

Governance: Consistent with its dedication to ESG-related opportunities, Oasis separated the positions of Board Chair and CEO. Danny Brown was appointed CEO on April 14, 2021 and Douglas E. Brooks will continue as independent Board Chair. The Board of Directors is 86% independent. Additionally, Oasis enacted a peer-leading executive compensation program in January 2021 with 75% of incentive pay tied to returns.

Best-in-class balance sheet: Pro forma for the announced transaction, Oasis is expected to be less than 1.0x levered, and strong free cash flow generation will drive leverage down over time. The Company is targeting leverage below 1.0x to ensure financial strength, sustainability of operations, and return of capital to shareholders.

Capital allocation committee: The capital allocation committee continues to evaluate and influence investments, including the Williston Basin acquisition, through a rigorous, systematic framework for evaluating and approving projects and acquisitions to enhance returns. Efficiently developing Oasis's high-quality asset base and pursuing accretive acquisitions are paramount to delivering sustainable returns of cash to shareholders.

Cost reductions: Oasis has dramatically reduced its capital, operating, and overhead cost structure over the past two years. Additionally, the Company has identified significant further cost reductions and operating efficiencies, which it will be able to continue with the Williston Basin acquisition.

Commitment to sustainability: Oasis is dedicated to producing a cleaner, low-cost barrel, while being engaged with local communities and conscious of stakeholder interests. The Company continues peer-leading gas capture in the Williston Basin where it is also capturing essentially all its liquids on pipeline instead of truck.

Enterprise risk management: Oasis has codified an enterprise risk management system to ensure organizational reliability and to protect against possible disruptions. Oasis has implemented new systems to effectively manage processes and mitigate risk.

Midstream optionality: Management took aggressive action to simplify its midstream business through the Midstream Simplification in March 2021. Management continues to believe its ownership in OMP is a source of unrecognized value and has prioritized evaluating value creation options in the near-term.

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



1Q21

1Q20 Production data:





Crude oil (Bopd) 36,807



54,103

Natural gas (Mcfpd) 122,388



155,776

Total production (Boepd) 57,205



80,066

Percent crude oil 64.3 %

67.6 % Average sales prices:





Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 56.09



$ 43.22

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 1.58



3.19

Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) 49.11



44.24

Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($MM) (23.1)



5.0

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 5.41



1.86

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 5.46



1.86

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($MM) 0.5



—

Selected financial data ($MM):





Revenues:





Crude oil revenues $ 185.8



$ 212.8

Natural gas revenues 59.6



26.3

Purchased oil and gas sales 48.5



86.3

Midstream revenues 61.3



56.4

Other services revenues 0.2



6.0

Total revenues $ 355.4



$ 387.8

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190.4



$ 107.8

Non-GAAP measures:





Adjusted EBITDA $ 169.2



$ 167.0

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 126.0



$ 133.8

E&P Free Cash Flow $ 93.5



$ (83.4)

Select operating expenses:





Lease operating expenses $ 35.3



$ 49.8

Midstream expenses 27.9



13.1

Other services expenses —



4.9

GPT, including non-cash valuation charges 15.7



29.5

Non-cash valuation charges (1.8)



0.2

Purchased oil and gas expenses 48.4



85.2

Production taxes 16.3



19.3

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40.0



203.8

Impairment —



4,823.7

Total select operating expenses $ 183.6



$ 5,229.3



















(1) Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

G&A totaled $20.7MM in 1Q21 and $31.2MM in 1Q20. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $2.2MM, or $0.43 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in 1Q21. G&A for the Company's E&P segment, excluding G&A expenses attributable to other services, totaled $15.7MM in 1Q21 and $23.3MM in 1Q20. E&P Cash G&A (non-GAAP), excluding G&A expenses attributable to other services, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges, was $2.72 per Boe in 1Q21 and $2.29 per Boe in 1Q20. For a definition of E&P Cash G&A and a reconciliation of G&A to E&P Cash G&A, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Interest expense was $8.7MM in 1Q21 as compared to $95.8MM in 1Q20. Capitalized interest totaled $0.4MM in 1Q21 and $2.3MM in 1Q20. Cash Interest (non-GAAP) totaled $5.6MM in 1Q21 and $93.5MM in 1Q20. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

In 1Q21, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.7MM, resulting in a 9.4% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the quarter.

In 1Q21, the Company reported a net loss of $43.6MM, or $2.20 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $4,310.9MM, or $13.61 per diluted share, in 1Q20. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $86.2MM, or $4.34 per diluted share, in 1Q21, as compared to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Oasis of $62.8MM, or $0.20 per diluted share, in 1Q20. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 1Q21 was $169.2MM, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $167.0MM in 1Q20, which included $37.4MM for derivatives monetized in 1Q20. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures and Completions

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the period presented:



1Q21 CapEx ($MM):

E&P $ 28.6

Other(1) 0.4

Total CapEx before midstream 29.0

Midstream(2) 0.3

Total CapEx $ 29.3



















(1) Other CapEx includes capitalized interest of $0.4MM for 1Q21. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to OMP was $0.2MM for 1Q21.

Oasis did not complete any operated wells in the Williston Basin or Permian Basin during 1Q21.

Dividend Declaration

Oasis declared a dividend of $0.375 per share ($1.50/share annualized) for the first quarter of 2021 for shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021, payable on May 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table depicts the Company's key balance sheet statistics and liquidity. Debt is calculated in accordance with respective credit facility definitions. The debt held at Oasis and OMP is not cross-collateralized and guarantors under the Oasis credit facility are not responsible for OMP debt.

1Q21 ($MM) OAS

OMP

Consolidated Revolving credit facility $ 500.0



$ 450.0



$ 950.0

Elected commitments 450.0



450.0



900.0

Revolver borrowings —



234.0



234.0

Senior notes —



450.0



450.0

Total debt —



684.0



684.0

Cash 105.9



7.2



113.1

Letters of credit 1.3



5.5



6.8

Liquidity $ 554.6



$ 217.7



$ 772.3



Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") for fixed price swaps and costless collars. The Company's natural gas contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. As of May 3, 2021, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:





2Q21

2H21

1H22

2H22

2023 Crude Oil (Volume in MBopd)



















Fixed Price Swaps



















Volume

29.0



29.0



19.0



19.0



14.0

Price ($ per Bbl)

$ 42.09



$ 42.09



$ 42.74



$ 42.74



$ 43.68

Two-Way Collars



















Volume

—



3.0



3.0



—



—

Floor ($ per Bbl)

$ —



$ 45.00



$ 45.00



$ —



$ —

Ceiling ($ per Bbl)

$ —



$ 63.82



$ 63.82



$ —



$ —

Total Crude Oil Volume

29.0



32.0



22.0



19.0



14.0























Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)



















Fixed Price Swaps



















Volume

40,000



40,000



30,000



—



—

Price ($ per MMBtu)

$ 2.84



$ 2.84



$ 2.82



$ —



$ —

Total Natural Gas Volume

40,000



40,000



30,000



—



—



The March 2021 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net payable of $18.2MM, which was paid in April 2021 and will be included in the Company's 2Q21 derivative settlements.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Permian Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Successor

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,054



$ 15,856

Restricted cash —



4,370

Accounts receivable, net 268,818



206,539

Inventory 29,423



33,929

Prepaid expenses 8,226



9,729

Derivative instruments —



467

Other current assets 3,002



727

Total current assets 422,523



271,617

Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 839,328



810,328

Other property and equipment 936,224



935,950

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (56,003)



(17,491)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,719,549



1,728,787

Assets held for sale, net —



5,500

Long-term inventory 15,805



14,522

Operating right-of-use assets 5,486



6,083

Intangible assets 42,986



43,667

Goodwill 70,534



70,534

Deferred income taxes 2,670



—

Other assets 17,625



18,327

Total assets $ 2,297,178



$ 2,159,037









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 6,492



$ 3,242

Revenues and production taxes payable 185,044



146,497

Accrued liabilities 152,217



126,284

Accrued interest payable 509



980

Derivative instruments 156,450



56,944

Advances from joint interest partners 2,661



2,723

Current operating lease liabilities 2,143



2,607

Other current liabilities 3,123



1,954

Total current liabilities 508,639



341,231

Long-term debt 674,238



710,000

Deferred income taxes —



984

Asset retirement obligations 47,398



46,363

Derivative instruments 96,560



37,614

Operating lease liabilities 1,934



2,362

Other liabilities 6,406



7,744

Total liabilities 1,335,175



1,146,298

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,093,084 shares issued and 20,093,084 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 200



200

Additional paid-in capital 958,081



965,654

Accumulated deficit (93,504)



(49,912)

Oasis share of stockholders' equity 864,777



915,942

Non-controlling interests 97,226



96,797

Total stockholders' equity 962,003



1,012,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,297,178



$ 2,159,037



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









Revenues







Oil and gas revenues $ 245,461





$ 239,128

Purchased oil and gas sales 48,460





86,278

Midstream revenues 61,312





...

56,411





Other services revenues 226





5,981



Total revenues 355,459





387,798



Operating expenses









Lease operating expenses 35,260





49,769



Midstream expenses 27,898





13,084



Other services expenses —

...



4,931



Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 15,711





29,464



Purchased oil and gas expenses 48,410





85,203



Production taxes 16,280





19,326



Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,990





203,755



Exploration expenses 423





1,168



Impairment 3





4,823,678



General and administrative expenses 20,737





31,174



Total operating expenses 204,712





5,261,552



Gain on sale of properties 88





11,226



Operating income (loss) 150,835





(4,862,528)



Other income (expense)









Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (181,515)





285,322



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (8,697)





(95,757)



Gain on extinguishment of debt —





83,887



Other income 458





63



Total other income (expense), net (189,754)





273,515



Loss before income taxes (38,919)





(4,589,013)



Income tax benefit 3,654





254,738



Net loss including non-controlling interests (35,265)





(4,334,275)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8,327





(23,414)



Net loss attributable to Oasis $ (43,592)





$ (4,310,861)



Loss attributable to Oasis per share:









Basic $ (2.20)





$ (13.61)



Diluted (2.20)





(13.61)



Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic 19,770





316,828



Diluted 19,770





316,828



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (35,265)





$ (4,334,275)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,990





203,755

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,887)

Gain on sale of properties (88)





(11,226)

Impairment 3





4,823,678

Deferred income taxes (3,654)





(254,677)

Derivative instruments 181,515





(285,322)

Equity-based compensation expenses 2,198





6,807

Deferred financing costs amortization and other 2,320





6,188

Working capital and other changes:







Change in accounts receivable, net (60,542)





149,819

Change in inventory 4,506





(4,300)

Change in prepaid expenses 1,089





635

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 62,195





(106,145)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net (3,854)





(3,275)

Net cash provided by operating activities 190,413





107,775

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (21,958)





(147,601)

Proceeds from sale of properties 2,686





11,813

Derivative settlements (22,596)





5,020

Net cash used in investing activities (41,868)





(130,768)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 159,500





545,000

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (635,500)





(331,000)

Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —





(68,040)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 450,000





—

Deferred financing costs (11,737)





—

Common control transaction costs (4,111)





—

Purchases of treasury stock —





(2,308)

Dividends paid (7,535)





—

Distributions to non-controlling interests (6,029)





(6,028)

Payments on finance lease liabilities (311)





(648)

Other 6





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55,717)





136,976

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 92,828





113,983

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period 20,226





20,019

End of period $ 113,054





$ 134,002

Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 6,909





$ 25,333

Change in asset retirement obligations 1,035





1,084

Note receivable from divestiture 2,900





—



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash GPT and E&P GPT Reconciliation

Cash GPT is defined as total gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. E&P GPT is defined as Cash GPT less the benefits from the Company's midstream business segment related to crude oil gathering and transportation services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not a measure of GPT as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to get the Company's commodities to market without regard for certain benefits of its midstream business segment, as well as the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









GPT $ 15,711





$ 29,464

Pipeline imbalances 1,847





(245)

Cash GPT 17,558





29,219

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment 1,810





2,012

E&P GPT $ 19,368





$ 31,231



E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation

E&P Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to the Company's midstream business segment and other services. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company, and the G&A costs associated with the Company's midstream business segment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









General and administrative expenses $ 20,737





$ 31,174

Equity-based compensation expenses (1,688)





(6,621)

G&A expenses attributable to midstream and other services (5,062)





(7,888)

E&P Cash G&A $ 13,987





$ 16,665



Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliation

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to OMP. Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020(1)









Interest expense $ 8,697





$ 95,757

Capitalized interest 418





2,287

Amortization of deferred financing costs (3,471)





(1,699)

Amortization of debt discount —





(2,839)

Cash Interest 5,644





93,506

Cash Interest attributable to OMP (2,728)





(30,232)

E&P Cash Interest $ 2,916





$ 63,274





















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest included specified default interest charges of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP included OMP specified default interest charges of $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP, plus distributions from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP limited partner units and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo (the "DevCo Interests") and distributions from OMP GP related to OMP's incentive distribution rights.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants under the Oasis revolver .

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net loss including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (35,265)





$ (4,334,275)

Gain on sale of properties (88)





(11,226)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 181,515





(285,322)

Derivative settlements (22,596)





5,020

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 8,697





95,757

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,990





203,755

Impairment 3





4,823,678

Exploration expenses 423





1,168

Equity-based compensation expenses 2,198





6,807

Income tax benefit (3,654)





(254,738)

Other non-cash adjustments (2,023)





245

Adjusted EBITDA 169,200





166,982

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (56,459)





(72,928)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





26,535

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis(2) 13,266





13,237

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 126,007





$ 133,826











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190,413





$ 107,775

Derivative settlements (22,596)





5,020

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 8,697





95,757

Exploration expenses 423





1,168

Deferred financing costs amortization and other (2,320)





(6,188)

Current tax benefit —





(61)

Changes in working capital (3,394)





(36,734)

Other non-cash adjustments (2,023)





245

Adjusted EBITDA 169,200





166,982

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (56,459)





(72,928)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





26,535

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis(2) 13,266





13,237

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 126,007





$ 133,826



















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense included specified default interest charges of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, includes distributions to Oasis of (i) $12.3MM from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP and (ii) $0.9MM from OMP GP for, prior to the Midstream Simplification, OMP's incentive distribution rights.

E&P Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company defines E&P Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from its E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for (i) its ownership of OMP and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, (ii) OMP's incentive distribution rights and (iii) the DevCo Interests; less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other, excluding capitalized interest, and midstream capital expenditures attributable to the Company's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of its E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests from the Company's E&P segment to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's E&P segment and E&P Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









Loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ (82,716)





$ (4,513,257)

Gain on sale of properties (88)





(11,226)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 181,515





(285,322)

Derivative settlements (22,596)





5,020

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 4,865





65,500

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 30,770





198,654

Impairment 3





4,715,394

Exploration expenses 423





1,168

Equity-based compensation 1,688





6,596

Other non-cash adjustments (2,074)





245

E&P Adjusted EBITDA 111,790





98,885

Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo interests(1) 13,266





39,772

E&P Cash Interest(3) (2,916)





(63,274)

E&P and other capital expenditures (29,009)





(153,629)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo interests —





(7,441)

Capitalized interest 418





2,287

E&P Free Cash Flow(2) $ 93,549





$ (83,400)



















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, includes distributions to Oasis of (i) $12.3MM from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP and (ii) $0.9MM from OMP GP for, prior to the Midstream Simplification, OMP's incentive distribution rights. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes the impact of specified default interest charges of $29.3MM, which was related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. The specified default interest charge was waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net loss attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020









Net loss attributable to Oasis $ (43,592)





$ (4,310,861)

Gain on sale of properties (88)





(11,226)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 181,515





(285,322)

Derivative settlements (22,596)





5,020

Impairment(1) 3





4,797,530

Additional interest charges(2) —





55,263

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 3,040





1,611

Amortization of debt discount —





2,839

Other non-cash adjustments (2,023)





245

Tax impact(4) (34,879)





(1,061,518)

Other tax adjustments(5) 4,839





827,502

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis $ 86,219





$ (62,804)











Diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share $ (2.20)





$ (13.61)

Gain on sale of properties —





(0.04)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(0.26)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 9.15





(0.90)

Derivative settlements (1.14)





0.02

Impairment(1) —





15.14

Additional interest charges(2) —





0.17

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 0.15





0.01

Amortization of debt discount —





0.01

Other non-cash adjustments (0.10)





—

Tax impact(4) (1.76)





(3.35)

Other tax adjustments(5) 0.24





2.61

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share $ 4.34





$ (0.20)











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 19,847





316,828











Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4) 21.8 %



23.7 %

















(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $101.8MM, which is included in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The portion of OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.1MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2020. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred additional interest charges for specified default interest of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy. (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the portion of amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.4MM and $0.1MM, respectively, is excluded from amortization of deferred financing costs in the table above. (4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items. (5) Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact. (6) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company included the dilutive effect of unvested share-based awards of 76,500 in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

