U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.66
    +11.49 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.23
    +238.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.12
    -67.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.45
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.50
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0088 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0470
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,022.53
    +367.66 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.35
    +24.69 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Williston Basin Assets, Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend and Updates 2021 Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced a strategic acquisition of Williston Basin assets, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook to incorporate the acquisition, including an expected 33% increase to its future quarterly fixed dividend after the acquisition closes.

Williston Basin Acquisition

Oasis announced it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Oasis will acquire select Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy in a cash transaction valued at approximately $745MM, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The consideration is expected to be financed through cash on hand (approximately $106MM as of March 31, 2021), revolver borrowings ($450MM elected commitment on $500MM borrowing base, none drawn as of March 31, 2021), and a $500MM fully committed underwritten bridge loan (expecting high yield financing to replace the bridge loan). The transaction was approved unanimously by the Board of the Directors of each company. The effective date of the acquisition will be April 1, 2021 and the closing is expected to occur in July 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Assets purchased include approximately 27 MBoe/d of production in 1Q21 on a two-stream basis and 95,000 net acres;

  • Accretive to cash flow per share and free cash flow per share in both the near and long-term before accounting for synergies. Oasis expects over $100MM of incremental field level cash flow (EBITDA less CapEx) at strip prices in 2H21;

  • Allows for the return of more cash flow to shareholders, with an expected 33% increase to the quarterly fixed dividend per share post closing;

  • Purchase price represents approximately $28,000 per Boe/d on 1Q21 two-stream volumes;

  • Pro forma leverage of approximately 0.8x at March 31, 2021, based on 1Q21 annualized Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis, remains below Oasis's 1.0x target and well below peers;

  • Lowers 2021 reinvestment ratio to less than 55% using $55 per barrel WTI and $2.50 per mmBtu NYMEX gas for the remainder of 2021;

  • Adds two to three years of top-tier locations competitive with Oasis's existing top-tier assets;

  • Lowers exploration and production ("E&P") cash G&A exit rate guidance to $1.25$1.35 per BOE vs. $1.60 per BOE prior to the transaction. Provides opportunities for additional capital and operating cost savings;

  • 2021 non-D&C CapEx expected to increase approximately $5MM – $10MM, reflecting additional workover costs on acquired assets. D&C capital is expected on the acquired assets in 2022;

  • Committed to integrating and operating the acquired assets in an environmentally conscious, sustainable manner, consistent with Oasis's values;

  • Acquisition provides additional optionality for Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis does not intend to slow development in OMP dedicated areas.

The following tables outline Oasis's pro forma position in the Williston Basin:

Williston Statistics


OAS


Acquisition(1)


Pro Forma

Net Williston Acres (in thousands)


402


95


497

Held by Production


98%


99%


98%

Average Working Interest


73%


84%


76%

Williston Oil Production (Mbbl/d)


31.0


17.7


48.7

Williston Production (Mboe/d)


50.0


27.0


77.0


Company/Asset Statistics


OAS


Acquisition(1)


Pro Forma

Total Oil Production (Mbbl/d)


36.8


17.7


54.5

Total Production (Mboe/d)


57.2


27.0


84.2

1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis(2) ($MM)


$135.2


$62.5 - $67.5


$197.7 - $202.7

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)


$540.8


$250.0 - $270.0


$790.8 - $810.8

Net Debt (Excluding OMP)(3) ($MM)


$(105.9)


$745.0


$639.1

Pro Forma Leverage(3)






0.8x









(1)

Acquisition data, including 1Q21 EBITDA, is based on internally generated estimates and has not been reviewed by an independent registered accounting firm. Production is reported on a two-stream basis for both Oasis and Acquisition.

(2)

1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis is pro forma for Midstream Simplification.

(3)

Net Debt and Pro Forma Leverage exclude transaction costs.

"This exciting acquisition is a great example of how Oasis is addressing the needs of tomorrow, by taking action in our new industry paradigm, today," said Danny Brown, Oasis' Chief Executive Officer. "The strategic fit of focusing capital to consolidate assets in our core area, generating significant free cash flow for the benefit of the company and its shareholders, is highlighted via this acquisition. Given the significant anticipated increase in free cash flow per share, coupled with our commitment to returning capital to shareholders, we anticipate declaring a 33% increase to our dividend, raising the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share with our quarterly declaration after the transaction closes later this year. This acquisition materially enhances scale in our core Bakken asset at an attractive valuation, with the purchase price almost entirely based on PDP and very little value attributed to the development of the top-tier inventory or potential synergies. When combining the inherently attractive acquisition price with the prudent use of our best-in-class balance sheet this acquisition creates significant accretion for shareholders across all metrics, while maintaining pro forma leverage below target, and well below that of our peers." Mr. Brown went on to say, "I'm thankful for the hard work of all those involved in this transaction, and look forward to Oasis operating this asset in a manner consistent with our values and focus on ESG: being respectful of and engaging with all of our stakeholders, including the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation; showing commitment to our communities and the environment; and operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

Advisors and Financing

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as strategic and financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor on the acquisition. In connection with the acquisition, Oasis entered into a commitment letter dated May 3, 2021 with J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo to provide a $500MM bridge facility. Wells Fargo is administrative agent on Oasis's credit facility. Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors on the financing.

1Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Completed simplification of midstream business through sale of remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to OMP and elimination of IDRs (the "Midstream Simplification");

  • Best-in-class balance sheet supported by strong free cash generation in 1Q21 and no debt under the Oasis revolver as of March 31, 2021;

  • Continued dedication to shareholder returns by implementing $100MM share repurchase program;

  • Declared $0.375/share dividend ($1.50/share annualized);

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $190.4MM and net loss was $35.3MM;

  • Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis(1) was $126.0MM and E&P Free Cash Flow(1) was $93.5MM. Assuming the Midstream Simplification occurred on January 1, 2021 and excluding $3.3MM of severance expense incurred in 1Q21, Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis would be approximately $135.2MM;

  • Strong operating performance across the board on E&P metrics (see table below);

  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) announced a $0.01/unit increase to its distribution, which is reflected in Oasis's updated 2021 guidance;

  • Continued focus on ESG with strong natural gas and liquids pipeline capture, as well as dedication to strong governance exemplified by the separation of Board Chair and CEO.

The following table presents select E&P operational and financial data for the first quarter of 2021 compared to guidance for the same period. E&P Metrics are consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com), and includes further reconciliation to consolidated numbers.

E&P Metric


1Q21 Actual


1Q21 Guidance






Production (MBoe/d)


57.2


54.0 - 57.0

Production (Mbbl/d)


36.8


35.0 - 37.0

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)


$1.58


$2.00 - $3.00

Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)


127%


100%

E&P LOE ($ per Boe)


$9.92


$10.00 - $11.00

E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)


$3.76


$4.25 - $4.50

E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)


$14.0


$11.0 - $12.0

Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)


6.6%


7.2% - 7.4%

E&P & Other CapEx(3)


$28.6


$11.0 - $12.0

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)


$2.9


$2.0 - $3.0

Cash taxes ($MM)


$—


$—









(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

(2)

Adjusted for severance expense of $3.3MM incurred in 1Q21 as part of the Company's cost reduction initiative, E&P Cash G&A would be approximately $10.7MM.

(3)

Other CapEx includes well services and administrative capital and excludes estimated capitalized interest.

"First quarter results demonstrate outstanding operational and financial performance, strong execution, and progress towards our key strategic initiatives," said Danny Brown. "Oasis continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to our new strategy of strong capital discipline and significant free cash flow generation as well as commitments to our environment, our social responsibilities and the sustainability of our enterprise. The quality of the Oasis team is impressive and their continued hard work has put our company in a great position to succeed going forward."

"My goal is to build on the accomplishments made by management and the board in a very short amount of time. In the first quarter alone, Oasis significantly reduced its cost structure, instituted a peer-leading executive compensation program, declared an inaugural dividend, simplified its midstream business, and initiated a share repurchase program. Oasis represents a compelling investment opportunity, and we will continue to be aggressive and pursue strategies to unlock value."

Financial and Operational Update and Outlook

Oasis is updating its February FY21 volume and CapEx guidance to reflect 1Q21 actual performance and the Williston acquisition. For the purposes of guidance, the acquisition is modeled to close June 30, 2021. At $55/bbl WTI and $2.50/mmBtu NYMEX gas, Oasis is now expecting in excess of $200MM of free cash flow in 2021, including the impacts of hedges. The accretive transaction and the Company's dedication to shareholder returns supports an approximately 33% increase in the dividend post closing to $0.50/share ($2.00 annualized).

Updated highlights based on adjusted E&P metrics include:

  • Oasis's original 2021 drilling and completion plan disclosed in February remains intact. Acquired volumes are expected to decline from current levels throughout 2021 as Oasis integrates the new assets and prioritizes free cash generation;

  • 2021 CapEx increased $5MM – $10MM to reflect incremental workover associated with acquired assets;

  • Updating oil and gas differential guidance to reflect strong 1Q21 performance and updated outlook;

  • Lowering GPT and production tax guidance reflecting strong 1Q21 performance and updated outlook;

  • E&P Cash G&A guidance of $43MM – $46MM, which includes the impact of $3.3MM of 1Q21 severance expense. Oasis now plans to exit 2021 at $1.25$1.35 per Boe, below original expectations of $1.60 per Boe;

  • 2Q21 volumes are expected to be 52–55 MBoe/d (65% oil), in line with prior expectations;

  • 2Q21 E&P CapEx is expected to be $75MM – $90MM reflecting deferred 1Q21 spending. Following the Midstream Simplification, Oasis no longer has CapEx for its ownership interest in OMP;

  • Oasis is currently evaluating various development scenarios for 2022 and beyond with the objective of optimizing operational efficiency, returns on capital, and sustainable free cash generation.

The following table presents previously announced full-year 2021 guidance and updated guidance for full-year 2021 and the second quarter of 2021:

E&P Metric


February FY21
Guidance


Updated FY21
Guidance


2Q21 Guidance

Production (MBoe/d)


57.0 – 60.0


67.5 – 71.0


52.0 – 55.0

Production (Mbbl/d)


37.5 – 39.0


44.5 – 47.0


33.5 – 35.5

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)


$2.00 – $3.00


$1.50 – $2.75


$1.75 – $2.75

Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)


100%


110%


100%

E&P LOE ($ per Boe)


$9.50 – $10.50


$9.50 – $10.50


$10.50 – $11.50

E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)


$4.00 – $4.25


$3.75 – $4.00


$3.75 – $4.00

E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(2)


$42 – $45


$43 – $46


$9.5 – $11.5

Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)


7.2% – 7.4%


7.1% – 7.3%


7.1% – 7.3%

E&P & Other CapEx(3)


$225 – $235


$230 – $245


$75 – $90

Cash Interest ($MM)


$9 – $10


$28 – $31


$0.5 – $1.5

Cash taxes ($MM)(4)


$14 – $26


$20 – $36


$19 – $23









(1)

Excludes effect of non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and benefits from midstream segment for crude oil gathering and transportation services.

(2)

Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in the E&P segment.

(3)

Includes well services and administrative capital and excludes estimated capitalized interest.

(4)

Reflects $50–$60/bbl WTI (vs. $40–$50/bbl WTI prior), $2.50/mmBtu NYMEX gas, $6MM in cash taxes associated with the Midstream Simplification, and the Williston Basin acquisition. 2Q21 guidance reflects expected cash taxes to be paid for 1H21 and includes approximately $6MM in cash taxes associated with the Midstream Simplification.

Progress on Strategy since Emergence

  • Governance: Consistent with its dedication to ESG-related opportunities, Oasis separated the positions of Board Chair and CEO. Danny Brown was appointed CEO on April 14, 2021 and Douglas E. Brooks will continue as independent Board Chair. The Board of Directors is 86% independent. Additionally, Oasis enacted a peer-leading executive compensation program in January 2021 with 75% of incentive pay tied to returns.

  • Best-in-class balance sheet: Pro forma for the announced transaction, Oasis is expected to be less than 1.0x levered, and strong free cash flow generation will drive leverage down over time. The Company is targeting leverage below 1.0x to ensure financial strength, sustainability of operations, and return of capital to shareholders.

  • Capital allocation committee: The capital allocation committee continues to evaluate and influence investments, including the Williston Basin acquisition, through a rigorous, systematic framework for evaluating and approving projects and acquisitions to enhance returns. Efficiently developing Oasis's high-quality asset base and pursuing accretive acquisitions are paramount to delivering sustainable returns of cash to shareholders.

  • Cost reductions: Oasis has dramatically reduced its capital, operating, and overhead cost structure over the past two years. Additionally, the Company has identified significant further cost reductions and operating efficiencies, which it will be able to continue with the Williston Basin acquisition.

  • Commitment to sustainability: Oasis is dedicated to producing a cleaner, low-cost barrel, while being engaged with local communities and conscious of stakeholder interests. The Company continues peer-leading gas capture in the Williston Basin where it is also capturing essentially all its liquids on pipeline instead of truck.

  • Enterprise risk management: Oasis has codified an enterprise risk management system to ensure organizational reliability and to protect against possible disruptions. Oasis has implemented new systems to effectively manage processes and mitigate risk.

  • Midstream optionality: Management took aggressive action to simplify its midstream business through the Midstream Simplification in March 2021. Management continues to believe its ownership in OMP is a source of unrecognized value and has prioritized evaluating value creation options in the near-term.

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:


1Q21


1Q20

Production data:




Crude oil (Bopd)

36,807



54,103


Natural gas (Mcfpd)

122,388



155,776


Total production (Boepd)

57,205



80,066


Percent crude oil

64.3

%


67.6

%

Average sales prices:




Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

$

56.09



$

43.22


Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

1.58



3.19


Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)

49.11



44.24


Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($MM)

(23.1)



5.0


Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

5.41



1.86


Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)

5.46



1.86


Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($MM)

0.5




Selected financial data ($MM):




Revenues:




Crude oil revenues

$

185.8



$

212.8


Natural gas revenues

59.6



26.3


Purchased oil and gas sales

48.5



86.3


Midstream revenues

61.3



56.4


Other services revenues

0.2



6.0


Total revenues

$

355.4



$

387.8


Net cash provided by operating activities

$

190.4



$

107.8


Non-GAAP measures:




Adjusted EBITDA

$

169.2



$

167.0


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis

$

126.0



$

133.8


E&P Free Cash Flow

$

93.5



$

(83.4)


Select operating expenses:




Lease operating expenses

$

35.3



$

49.8


Midstream expenses

27.9



13.1


Other services expenses



4.9


GPT, including non-cash valuation charges

15.7



29.5


Non-cash valuation charges

(1.8)



0.2


Purchased oil and gas expenses

48.4



85.2


Production taxes

16.3



19.3


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

40.0



203.8


Impairment



4,823.7


Total select operating expenses

$

183.6



$

5,229.3










(1)

Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

G&A totaled $20.7MM in 1Q21 and $31.2MM in 1Q20. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $2.2MM, or $0.43 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in 1Q21. G&A for the Company's E&P segment, excluding G&A expenses attributable to other services, totaled $15.7MM in 1Q21 and $23.3MM in 1Q20. E&P Cash G&A (non-GAAP), excluding G&A expenses attributable to other services, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges, was $2.72 per Boe in 1Q21 and $2.29 per Boe in 1Q20. For a definition of E&P Cash G&A and a reconciliation of G&A to E&P Cash G&A, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Interest expense was $8.7MM in 1Q21 as compared to $95.8MM in 1Q20. Capitalized interest totaled $0.4MM in 1Q21 and $2.3MM in 1Q20. Cash Interest (non-GAAP) totaled $5.6MM in 1Q21 and $93.5MM in 1Q20. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

In 1Q21, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.7MM, resulting in a 9.4% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the quarter.

In 1Q21, the Company reported a net loss of $43.6MM, or $2.20 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $4,310.9MM, or $13.61 per diluted share, in 1Q20. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $86.2MM, or $4.34 per diluted share, in 1Q21, as compared to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Oasis of $62.8MM, or $0.20 per diluted share, in 1Q20. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 1Q21 was $169.2MM, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $167.0MM in 1Q20, which included $37.4MM for derivatives monetized in 1Q20. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures and Completions

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the period presented:


1Q21

CapEx ($MM):


E&P

$

28.6


Other(1)

0.4


Total CapEx before midstream

29.0


Midstream(2)

0.3


Total CapEx

$

29.3










(1)

Other CapEx includes capitalized interest of $0.4MM for 1Q21.

(2)

Midstream CapEx attributable to OMP was $0.2MM for 1Q21.

Oasis did not complete any operated wells in the Williston Basin or Permian Basin during 1Q21.

Dividend Declaration

Oasis declared a dividend of $0.375 per share ($1.50/share annualized) for the first quarter of 2021 for shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021, payable on May 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table depicts the Company's key balance sheet statistics and liquidity. Debt is calculated in accordance with respective credit facility definitions. The debt held at Oasis and OMP is not cross-collateralized and guarantors under the Oasis credit facility are not responsible for OMP debt.

1Q21 ($MM)

OAS


OMP


Consolidated

Revolving credit facility

$

500.0



$

450.0



$

950.0


Elected commitments

450.0



450.0



900.0


Revolver borrowings



234.0



234.0


Senior notes



450.0



450.0


Total debt



684.0



684.0


Cash

105.9



7.2



113.1


Letters of credit

1.3



5.5



6.8


Liquidity

$

554.6



$

217.7



$

772.3


Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") for fixed price swaps and costless collars. The Company's natural gas contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. As of May 3, 2021, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:



2Q21


2H21


1H22


2H22


2023

Crude Oil (Volume in MBopd)











Fixed Price Swaps











Volume


29.0



29.0



19.0



19.0



14.0


Price ($ per Bbl)


$

42.09



$

42.09



$

42.74



$

42.74



$

43.68


Two-Way Collars











Volume




3.0



3.0






Floor ($ per Bbl)


$



$

45.00



$

45.00



$



$


Ceiling ($ per Bbl)


$



$

63.82



$

63.82



$



$


Total Crude Oil Volume


29.0



32.0



22.0



19.0



14.0













Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)











Fixed Price Swaps











Volume


40,000



40,000



30,000






Price ($ per MMBtu)


$

2.84



$

2.84



$

2.82



$



$


Total Natural Gas Volume


40,000



40,000



30,000






The March 2021 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net payable of $18.2MM, which was paid in April 2021 and will be included in the Company's 2Q21 derivative settlements.

Conference Call Information

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and conference call:

Date:


Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time:


10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:


https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/41191

Or:

Dial-in:


888-317-6003

Intl. Dial in:


412-317-6061

Conference ID:


9937194

Website:


www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, May 12, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:


877-344-7529

Intl. replay:


412-317-0088

Replay code:


10156060

The conference call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com. Please note the conference call originally scheduled for Thursday May 6th is cancelled.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Permian Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Successor


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020






(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

113,054



$

15,856


Restricted cash



4,370


Accounts receivable, net

268,818



206,539


Inventory

29,423



33,929


Prepaid expenses

8,226



9,729


Derivative instruments



467


Other current assets

3,002



727


Total current assets

422,523



271,617


Property, plant and equipment




Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method)

839,328



810,328


Other property and equipment

936,224



935,950


Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(56,003)



(17,491)


Total property, plant and equipment, net

1,719,549



1,728,787


Assets held for sale, net



5,500


Long-term inventory

15,805



14,522


Operating right-of-use assets

5,486



6,083


Intangible assets

42,986



43,667


Goodwill

70,534



70,534


Deferred income taxes

2,670




Other assets

17,625



18,327


Total assets

$

2,297,178



$

2,159,037






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$

6,492



$

3,242


Revenues and production taxes payable

185,044



146,497


Accrued liabilities

152,217



126,284


Accrued interest payable

509



980


Derivative instruments

156,450



56,944


Advances from joint interest partners

2,661



2,723


Current operating lease liabilities

2,143



2,607


Other current liabilities

3,123



1,954


Total current liabilities

508,639



341,231


Long-term debt

674,238



710,000


Deferred income taxes



984


Asset retirement obligations

47,398



46,363


Derivative instruments

96,560



37,614


Operating lease liabilities

1,934



2,362


Other liabilities

6,406



7,744


Total liabilities

1,335,175



1,146,298


Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,093,084 shares issued and 20,093,084 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

200



200


Additional paid-in capital

958,081



965,654


Accumulated deficit

(93,504)



(49,912)


Oasis share of stockholders' equity

864,777



915,942


Non-controlling interests

97,226



96,797


Total stockholders' equity

962,003



1,012,739


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,297,178



$

2,159,037


Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






Revenues





Oil and gas revenues

$

245,461




$

239,128


Purchased oil and gas sales

48,460




86,278


Midstream revenues

61,312




...

56,411


Other services revenues

226




5,981


Total revenues

355,459




387,798


Operating expenses





Lease operating expenses

35,260




49,769


Midstream expenses

27,898




13,084


Other services expenses


...

4,931


Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

15,711




29,464


Purchased oil and gas expenses

48,410




85,203


Production taxes

16,280




19,326


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

39,990




203,755


Exploration expenses

423




1,168


Impairment

3




4,823,678


General and administrative expenses

20,737




31,174


Total operating expenses

204,712




5,261,552


Gain on sale of properties

88




11,226


Operating income (loss)

150,835




(4,862,528)


Other income (expense)





Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments

(181,515)




285,322


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(8,697)




(95,757)


Gain on extinguishment of debt




83,887


Other income

458




63


Total other income (expense), net

(189,754)




273,515


Loss before income taxes

(38,919)




(4,589,013)


Income tax benefit

3,654




254,738


Net loss including non-controlling interests

(35,265)




(4,334,275)


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

8,327




(23,414)


Net loss attributable to Oasis

$

(43,592)




$

(4,310,861)


Loss attributable to Oasis per share:





Basic

$

(2.20)




$

(13.61)


Diluted

(2.20)




(13.61)


Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

19,770




316,828


Diluted

19,770




316,828


Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss including non-controlling interests

$

(35,265)




$

(4,334,275)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization

39,990




203,755


Gain on extinguishment of debt




(83,887)


Gain on sale of properties

(88)




(11,226)


Impairment

3




4,823,678


Deferred income taxes

(3,654)




(254,677)


Derivative instruments

181,515




(285,322)


Equity-based compensation expenses

2,198




6,807


Deferred financing costs amortization and other

2,320




6,188


Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net

(60,542)




149,819


Change in inventory

4,506




(4,300)


Change in prepaid expenses

1,089




635


Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities

62,195




(106,145)


Change in other assets and liabilities, net

(3,854)




(3,275)


Net cash provided by operating activities

190,413




107,775


Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures

(21,958)




(147,601)


Proceeds from sale of properties

2,686




11,813


Derivative settlements

(22,596)




5,020


Net cash used in investing activities

(41,868)




(130,768)


Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

159,500




545,000


Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(635,500)




(331,000)


Repurchase of senior unsecured notes




(68,040)


Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes

450,000





Deferred financing costs

(11,737)





Common control transaction costs

(4,111)





Purchases of treasury stock




(2,308)


Dividends paid

(7,535)





Distributions to non-controlling interests

(6,029)




(6,028)


Payments on finance lease liabilities

(311)




(648)


Other

6





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(55,717)




136,976


Increase in cash and cash equivalents

92,828




113,983


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Beginning of period

20,226




20,019


End of period

$

113,054




$

134,002


Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures

$

6,909




$

25,333


Change in asset retirement obligations

1,035




1,084


Note receivable from divestiture

2,900





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash GPT and E&P GPT Reconciliation

Cash GPT is defined as total gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. E&P GPT is defined as Cash GPT less the benefits from the Company's midstream business segment related to crude oil gathering and transportation services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not a measure of GPT as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to get the Company's commodities to market without regard for certain benefits of its midstream business segment, as well as the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






GPT

$

15,711




$

29,464


Pipeline imbalances

1,847




(245)


Cash GPT

17,558




29,219


Intercompany impacts from midstream segment

1,810




2,012


E&P GPT

$

19,368




$

31,231


E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation

E&P Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to the Company's midstream business segment and other services. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company, and the G&A costs associated with the Company's midstream business segment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






General and administrative expenses

$

20,737




$

31,174


Equity-based compensation expenses

(1,688)




(6,621)


G&A expenses attributable to midstream and other services

(5,062)




(7,888)


E&P Cash G&A

$

13,987




$

16,665


Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliation

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to OMP. Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020(1)






Interest expense

$

8,697




$

95,757


Capitalized interest

418




2,287


Amortization of deferred financing costs

(3,471)




(1,699)


Amortization of debt discount




(2,839)


Cash Interest

5,644




93,506


Cash Interest attributable to OMP

(2,728)




(30,232)


E&P Cash Interest

$

2,916




$

63,274











(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest included specified default interest charges of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP included OMP specified default interest charges of $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP, plus distributions from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP limited partner units and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo (the "DevCo Interests") and distributions from OMP GP related to OMP's incentive distribution rights.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants under the Oasis revolver .

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net loss including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






Net loss including non-controlling interests

$

(35,265)




$

(4,334,275)


Gain on sale of properties

(88)




(11,226)


Gain on extinguishment of debt




(83,887)


Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

181,515




(285,322)


Derivative settlements

(22,596)




5,020


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

8,697




95,757


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

39,990




203,755


Impairment

3




4,823,678


Exploration expenses

423




1,168


Equity-based compensation expenses

2,198




6,807


Income tax benefit

(3,654)




(254,738)


Other non-cash adjustments

(2,023)




245


Adjusted EBITDA

169,200




166,982


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP

(56,459)




(72,928)


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests




26,535


Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis(2)

13,266




13,237


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis

$

126,007




$

133,826







Net cash provided by operating activities

$

190,413




$

107,775


Derivative settlements

(22,596)




5,020


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

8,697




95,757


Exploration expenses

423




1,168


Deferred financing costs amortization and other

(2,320)




(6,188)


Current tax benefit




(61)


Changes in working capital

(3,394)




(36,734)


Other non-cash adjustments

(2,023)




245


Adjusted EBITDA

169,200




166,982


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP

(56,459)




(72,928)


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests




26,535


Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis(2)

13,266




13,237


Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis

$

126,007




$

133,826










(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, interest expense included specified default interest charges of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

(2)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, includes distributions to Oasis of (i) $12.3MM from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP and (ii) $0.9MM from OMP GP for, prior to the Midstream Simplification, OMP's incentive distribution rights.

E&P Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company defines E&P Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from its E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for (i) its ownership of OMP and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, (ii) OMP's incentive distribution rights and (iii) the DevCo Interests; less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other, excluding capitalized interest, and midstream capital expenditures attributable to the Company's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of its E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests from the Company's E&P segment to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's E&P segment and E&P Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






Loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests

$

(82,716)




$

(4,513,257)


Gain on sale of properties

(88)




(11,226)


Gain on extinguishment of debt




(83,887)


Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

181,515




(285,322)


Derivative settlements

(22,596)




5,020


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

4,865




65,500


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

30,770




198,654


Impairment

3




4,715,394


Exploration expenses

423




1,168


Equity-based compensation

1,688




6,596


Other non-cash adjustments

(2,074)




245


E&P Adjusted EBITDA

111,790




98,885


Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo interests(1)

13,266




39,772


E&P Cash Interest(3)

(2,916)




(63,274)


E&P and other capital expenditures

(29,009)




(153,629)


Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo interests




(7,441)


Capitalized interest

418




2,287


E&P Free Cash Flow(2)

$

93,549




$

(83,400)










(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, includes distributions to Oasis of (i) $12.3MM from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP and (ii) $0.9MM from OMP GP for, prior to the Midstream Simplification, OMP's incentive distribution rights.

(2)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes the impact of specified default interest charges of $29.3MM, which was related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. The specified default interest charge was waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net loss attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020






Net loss attributable to Oasis

$

(43,592)




$

(4,310,861)


Gain on sale of properties

(88)




(11,226)


Gain on extinguishment of debt




(83,887)


Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

181,515




(285,322)


Derivative settlements

(22,596)




5,020


Impairment(1)

3




4,797,530


Additional interest charges(2)




55,263


Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

3,040




1,611


Amortization of debt discount




2,839


Other non-cash adjustments

(2,023)




245


Tax impact(4)

(34,879)




(1,061,518)


Other tax adjustments(5)

4,839




827,502


Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis

$

86,219




$

(62,804)







Diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share

$

(2.20)




$

(13.61)


Gain on sale of properties




(0.04)


Gain on extinguishment of debt




(0.26)


Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

9.15




(0.90)


Derivative settlements

(1.14)




0.02


Impairment(1)




15.14


Additional interest charges(2)




0.17


Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

0.15




0.01


Amortization of debt discount




0.01


Other non-cash adjustments

(0.10)





Tax impact(4)

(1.76)




(3.35)


Other tax adjustments(5)

0.24




2.61


Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share

$

4.34




$

(0.20)







Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6)

19,847




316,828







Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4)

21.8

%



23.7

%









(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $101.8MM, which is included in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The portion of OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.1MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(2)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company incurred additional interest charges for specified default interest of $29.3MM related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and $25.9MM related to the OMP Credit Facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

(3)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the portion of amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.4MM and $0.1MM, respectively, is excluded from amortization of deferred financing costs in the table above.

(4)

The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

(5)

Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact.

(6)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company included the dilutive effect of unvested share-based awards of 76,500 in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-inc-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-williston-basin-assets-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-declares-dividend-and-updates-2021-outlook-301282564.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Fed Rate Dips to Lowest in a Year, Fueling Debate About Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on the final day of April, raising further questions about whether the central bank might need to tinker with some of the tools it uses to control it.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.05% on Friday, the monetary authority said Monday. That followed a one-basis-point decline the day before that was the first dip since last quarter.While officials chose not to shift the Fed’s so-called administered rates at the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting last Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged. The drop to 0.05% may in part be related to end-of-month effects and market participants will be keenly attuned to the next reading to gauge whether it is just a temporary dip or part of a more persistent shift that risks prompting the Fed to act.“A one-day dip to 0.05% would probably not be enough to prompt an intermeeting rate tweak by the Fed,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note before the data was released. If it were to stay at that level though, Crandall believes the Fed “would probably move promptly” to adjust the interest on excess reserves rate and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic. Last week saw the government sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($772 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January. The conglomerate started looking for strategic investors for Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co., which operates convenience stores, department stores, logistics parks and online financial services, according to a March announcement on HNA’s website. Its airport assets and airline business are also seeking strategic investors, separate statements on the website show. HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co., which develops real estate projects including airport industrial parks, and Hong Kong-listed Hainan Meilan International Airport Co. are both owned by HNA.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.Hainan Airlines reported a net loss of 2.6 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021 after losing 64 billion yuan last year, according to its latest financial report.(Adds more details about HNA assets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Tug of War Between Stimulus, Virus Leaves EM Investors Torn

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors head into the first week of May with as many reasons to be gloomy as cheerful.For all the support emanating from U.S. stimulus plans, dovish central banks and rising commodity prices, worries over India’s deepening Covid-19 crisis, escalating U.S.-Russia tensions and China’s Huarong debt saga may give buyers pause. Traders have become less bullish about the outlook for developing nations amid increasing inflation concerns, with most who sought refuge in cash not yet ready to put it to work, according to a survey by HSBC Holdings Plc.“Emerging markets will continue to be torn between positive tailwinds from the U.S. economic recovery and the very difficult infection situation in countries such as Brazil and India,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “A stronger U.S. recovery could also bring potential inflation and higher yields, which may cap the progress of markets that are traditionally vulnerable to rising Treasury yields.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Virus Resurgence Adds to ‘Sell in May’ MoodMorgan Stanley said it favors emerging-market local debt over currencies as developing-nation central banks will probably refrain from tightening too much. Meantime, Deutsche Bank AG predicts the Chinese yuan may rally further on strong inflows while recommending a cautious stance on the Turkish lira.While April proved a positive month for emerging markets, with bonds and currencies posting their first monthly gains of 2021, history suggests potential challenges ahead. May was a losing month for developing-nation stocks, currencies and local bonds in at least seven of the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Central-bank decisions from Thailand to Turkey and Brazil this week could help investors decide whether now is the time to buy.Rate DecisionsBrazil’s central bank may boost its key Selic rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% Wednesday, according to economists surveyed by BloombergBloomberg Economics expects the monetary authority to signal that there are more hikes to come while indicating that the decisions will depend on dataApril trade-balance figures will be posted on Monday, March industrial production comes Wednesday and retail sales are due FridayThe real was the second-biggest gainer among emerging-market currencies in AprilBrazil investors will be also keen for any updates on a lower house report that could help launch tax-reform discussions. The Senate will also continue its probe into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemicThe Central Bank of Turkey will probably keep its key rate at 19% on Thursday after Governor Sahap Kavcioglu’s vow to maintain a tight monetary-policy stance helped the lira beat most peers last week“Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the political leadership desires,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportData on Monday showed that Turkey’s annual inflation rate climbed to 17.1% in April, narrowing the gap with the one-week repo rateThailand’s central bank meets Wednesday while Malaysia’s gathers on Thursday, with both set to keep interest rates at record lowsThai policy makers will leave their benchmark at 0.5% for the next 12 months despite the resurgence of virus cases, Barclays economists Brian Tan and Shreya Sodhani in Singapore wrote in a note. Authorities prefer targeted measures rather than a rate cut, they saidThe BOT last lowered its benchmark in May 2020. The baht is the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia this yearMalaysia unveiled a 20 billion-ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package in March and began a vaccination program in February to boost the recovery. Exports recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and an accommodative stance would further support growth, according to Morgan Stanley economists including Deyi Tan in SingaporeBank Negara Malaysia last eased policy in July 2020. The ringgit has weakened about 2% this yearIn eastern Europe, Poland and the Czech Republic will also probably leave their key rates unchangedInvestors will monitor minutes from Colombia’s April central bank meeting on Monday for clues on the path ahead after policy makers left the key rate untouchedOn Wednesday, the nation will release April CPI data, which will probably show an annual increaseWhat Else to WatchNations across the developing world announced manufacturing PMI for AprilOn Monday, the purchasing managers’ index for Brazil manufacturing fell in April from a month earlier; the gauge for Mexico PMI roseAsia’s manufacturing activity remained robust through April even as a gauge of factory output in China, the region’s top economy and industrial powerhouse, showed signs of coolingIndonesia released CPI data on Monday showing annual price gains quickened to 1.4% in April, the fastest pace since January. South Korea publishes its own figures on Tuesday, while the Philippines and Thailand disclose theirs on Wednesday and Taiwan follows on ThursdayIndonesia posts first-quarter GDP data Wednesday. Southeast Asia’s largest economy likely shrank 0.7% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 2.2% fourth-quarter decline, according to a Bloomberg survey. The rupiah is one of this year’s biggest losers in AsiaSouth Korea will report current-account figures for March on Friday. The surplus widened to $8 billion in March from $7 billion in FebruaryChina’s trade figures, due Friday, will show the extent of the nation’s economic recoveryReports on foreign reserves, the current-account balance and the Caixin PMI services gauge will be published the same day. The yuan has strengthened almost 1% this yearTaiwan will issue trade data on Friday. Expanding exports have helped the local dollar appreciate 2% this year, the best performer in emerging AsiaThe Philippines will release trade statistics on FridayRussian inflation probably decelerated in April but remains well above the central bank’s 4% target“That will be of little comfort to the central bank, which is likely to keep tightening policy in the face of ‘very alarming’ risks,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportWhile a hawkish central bank, higher oil prices and a de-escalation in tensions with Ukraine will help the ruble to strengthen toward 71 per dollar in the next three months, political frictions with the U.S. may limit further gains, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a reportThe Chilean peso strengthened as the Imacec, a proxy for gross domestic product, increased at the fastest pace in almost three years in March, beating forecastsOn Friday, traders will watch April CPI data for any signs of mounting inflationary pressuresIn Mexico, April CPI data released Friday will probably show a jump from a month earlier, according to Bloomberg Economics(Updates with Mexico, Brazil PMIs. Earlier, updated Asia PMIs, Indonesia CPI data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Qiagen first-quarter profit tops expectations on growth in non-COVID-19 products

    Qiagen's products include several types of COVID-19 tests that helped it to boost sales over the past year and recover from a difficult 2019 that included profit warnings, a slump in China business and a CEO departure. "We have made multiple product expansions to our non-COVID related portfolio, including the launch of a Lyme disease test," Qiagen's Chief Executive Thierry Bernard said in a statement. Qiagen also confirmed its 2021 forecast for adjusted earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share and net sales growth of 18% to 20% at constant exchange rates.

  • Why Ether is Soaring to New Highs

    Bitcoin, which was up 2%, has been trailing Ethereum on a relative basis, and now makes up less than half of the value of all cryptocurrencies.

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • If you ‘sell in May,’ don’t go away

    Should you dump all the stock market funds from your 401(k) and IRA on the first of May, go away, and come back again for Hallowe’en? Definitely, says an old Wall Street adage. Obvious note: If you want an easy life, ignore all trading advice from the Wall Street crowd.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.