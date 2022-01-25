U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Oat Milk Market Size Worth $6.45 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oat milk market size is expected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2028. Rising dairy milk allergies and rising interest in plant-based nutrition are primary factors driving the market for oat milk during the forecast period. Growing urban population, rising disposable income, increasing diabetic population globally, and rising concerns regarding food safety are likely to boost the demand for plant-based milk. In addition, the increase in cardiac diseases, diabetes, obesity, and vitamin deficiency is leading to an increase in the demand for plant-based milk, such as oat milk.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020. Factors such as the increasing awareness of health benefits offered by plant-based milk and a rise in the disposable income of customers who are willing to pay a premium price for health beneficial products are driving the market

  • By packaging, cartons accounted for the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020. Factors such as lower transport cost, enabling longer shelf life to oat milk, and convenient and safe use for consumers have contributed to the high share of carton packaging

  • Based on product, plain oat milk dominated the market in 2020, however, it is expected to witness checkered growth as compared to the flavor segment. Customer demand for an indulgent experience, coupled with a push from manufacturers in offering different unique flavors supported by frequent new product launches, is expected to move customers towards flavored oat milk during the forecast period

  • The online retail distribution channel segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate of 15.4% during the forecast period. The easy availability of multiple brands, the penetration of the internet in developing countries, and the convenience of shopping are the key factors driving sales of oat milk through online retail during the forecast period

Read 150 page market research report, "Oat Milk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Organic, Conventional), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Packaging (Cartons, Bottle), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

In the buoyant plant-based milk space, the demand for oat milk is increasing owing to oats being more sustainable than their counterparts such as almonds, soy, and coconut. Furthermore, the neutral flavor of oat milk and health credentials such as high prebiotic fiber in the product are factors attracting customers towards the consumption of oat milk. Consumers are considering health to be of paramount importance and are shelling out more money on products that offer health benefits along with contributing towards environmental protection, thus benefitting the market growth. Additionally, the mass adoption of vegan and similar diets owing to moral concerns is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

The market will continue to be driven by an increase in milk allergies and lactose-intolerant consumers. With an increasing number of people who suffer from lactose intolerance, beverage manufacturers such as The Coca-Cola Company are also increasingly introducing new oat milk variants to appeal to their respective consumers, further driving oat milk sales. The sale of oat milk through supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing on account of the visibility for differentiating and understanding the labels of products. Additionally, high penetration of these stores in countries of North America and Europe has contributed towards increased sales of oat milk in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global oat milk market on the basis of source, product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

  • Oat Milk Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Oat Milk Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Oat Milk Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Oat Milk Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Oat Milk Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Oat Milk Market

  • Oatly

  • Rice Brewing

  • Happy Planet Foods

  • Thrive Market

  • Califia Farms

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • Elmhurst

  • Pacific Foods

  • Danone

  • HP Hood LLC

Check out more studies from Grand View Research's market report portfolio on the Global Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry:

  • Nutraceuticals Market – The global nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 454.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The growing demand for dietary supplements and functional food is expected to be a key driving factor for the market over the forecast period.

  • Animal Based Protein Supplements Market – The global animal based protein supplements market size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. An increasing number of health-conscious consumers demanding supplements with high protein content and nutritional value is favoring the market growth.

  • Plant Based Protein Supplements Market – The global plant based protein supplements market size was valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the nutritional values of plant-based products such as low sodium and high amino acids.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oat-milk-market-size-worth-6-45-billion-by-2028--cagr-14-2-grand-view-research-inc-301467185.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

