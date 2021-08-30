Oatey Co. Hires LaKisha Peterson as Vice President, Accounting.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that LaKisha Peterson has joined the organization as Vice President, Accounting.

With more than 15 years of experience in accounting and finance, Peterson has extensive expertise driving business results and developing high-performance teams at global manufacturing companies. She comes to Oatey from Associated Materials, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, where she served as Interim Vice President, Corporate Controller. Prior to this role, she was the Interim Corporate Controller at Materion, a $1 billion multinational manufacturer of engineered advanced materials. In both roles, Peterson was responsible for delivering an effective control environment, consolidating global financial results, as well as leading accounting, reporting and shared services. She also managed Materion's Finance & Accounting Development Program.

As Oatey's Vice President, Accounting, Peterson will oversee the organization's global accounting and tax functions to ensure timely and accurate financial results. She will also collaborate with cross-functional business partners to help ensure understanding of financial results.

"I am proud to join the Oatey team and look forward to partnering with so many talented and passionate individuals," says Peterson. "Oatey has a strong reputation of caring about its associates and delivering quality products – I'm excited to be part of that continued success."

"LaKisha is an outstanding addition to the organization," comments Mike Woloszyn, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "Her dynamic leadership style, deep knowledge of the industry and ability to effectively translate business results across departments will be essential to advancing Oatey's growth."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

