U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.31
    +10.94 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,425.13
    -30.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,192.05
    +62.55 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,276.30
    -0.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    -0.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,740.68
    -700.10 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.51
    -8.35 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Oatey Co. Hires LaKisha Peterson as Vice President, Accounting

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that LaKisha Peterson has joined the organization as Vice President, Accounting.

Oatey Co. Hires LaKisha Peterson as Vice President, Accounting.
Oatey Co. Hires LaKisha Peterson as Vice President, Accounting.

With more than 15 years of experience in accounting and finance, Peterson has extensive expertise driving business results and developing high-performance teams at global manufacturing companies. She comes to Oatey from Associated Materials, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, where she served as Interim Vice President, Corporate Controller. Prior to this role, she was the Interim Corporate Controller at Materion, a $1 billion multinational manufacturer of engineered advanced materials. In both roles, Peterson was responsible for delivering an effective control environment, consolidating global financial results, as well as leading accounting, reporting and shared services. She also managed Materion's Finance & Accounting Development Program.

As Oatey's Vice President, Accounting, Peterson will oversee the organization's global accounting and tax functions to ensure timely and accurate financial results. She will also collaborate with cross-functional business partners to help ensure understanding of financial results.

"I am proud to join the Oatey team and look forward to partnering with so many talented and passionate individuals," says Peterson. "Oatey has a strong reputation of caring about its associates and delivering quality products – I'm excited to be part of that continued success."

"LaKisha is an outstanding addition to the organization," comments Mike Woloszyn, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "Her dynamic leadership style, deep knowledge of the industry and ability to effectively translate business results across departments will be essential to advancing Oatey's growth."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)
Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oatey-co-hires-lakisha-peterson-as-vice-president-accounting-301365163.html

SOURCE Oatey Co

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Zoom Video Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s Ahead?

    The video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings after the markets close on August 30. Zoom has been rapidly growing and delivering a series of blowout earnings over the past few quarters, fueled by rising demand for its cloud-native video-first platform as a result of the work-from-home and online-learning craze. However, in the wake of the vaccination program's success, market sentiment has altered, and there are concerns that

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Li Auto Stock Up As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

    Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Rally Stalls Ahead of CDC Meeting on Boosters

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity.Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 21% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has s

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 11 Small Stocks Are Ready For Big-Time Jumps Of 50%+, Analysts Say

    Small-company stocks are showing big potential again versus the S&P 500. And analysts are pinpointing the ones they like most.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citi

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.