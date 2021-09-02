U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.21
    +14.12 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,408.98
    +96.45 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,355.72
    +46.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.98
    +5.92 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    +1.66 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0100 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,892.49
    +2,397.81 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.46
    +10.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.79
    +2.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Oatey Co. Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 11th Time by NorthCoast 99

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co. is proud to be a recipient of the 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award from ERC, which recognizes Oatey for the 11th time as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces.

Oatey Co. is proud to be a recipient of the 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award from ERC, which recognizes Oatey for the 11th time as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces.
Oatey Co. is proud to be a recipient of the 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award from ERC, which recognizes Oatey for the 11th time as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 23rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," says Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program. "The data from this program helps employers stay current on organizational practices and understand what top performers want and need so they can be responsive."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.

"It's always an honor to receive this prestigious award," says Dalithia Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Oatey. "Our strong culture and values are at the heart of our continued success. We are proud of our dedicated associates and all their contributions that have made this distinguished accomplishment possible."

"Talent wins in today's labor market," comments Kelly Keefe, President of ERC. "The NorthCoast 99 winners know this, so they continue to build progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits to attract and retain the best and brightest. We're thrilled to recognize the 2021 winning organizations and look forward to sharing their success stories."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)
Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oatey-co-named-top-workplace-in-northeast-ohio-for-11th-time-by-northcoast-99-301368487.html

SOURCE Oatey Co

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Your Food Prices Are at Risk as the World Runs Short of Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos. Whether it’s fruit pickers, slaughterhouse

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Oil futures gain traction higher, as analysts point to decline in U.S. crude storage

    Crude-oil futures on Thursday edge higher, supported partly by data that showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8%, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2%, to $69.98. "Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    It has been nearly five years since Wells Fargo & Co began addressing widespread customer abuses that led to regulatory penalties, lawsuits, reputational damage, business overhauls and management changes, but the fourth-largest U.S. bank apparently still has a lot of work to do, analysts say. Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in July From a Record in Prior Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July from a record a month earlier, partly reflecting fewer imports of consumer goods tied in part to lingering supply problems and a shift in household spending toward services.The gap in trade of goods and services shrank 4.3% to $70.1 billion, from a revised $73.2 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursda

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.