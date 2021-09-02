Oatey Co. Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 11th Time by NorthCoast 99

CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co. is proud to be a recipient of the 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award from ERC , which recognizes Oatey for the 11th time as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 23rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals," says Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program. "The data from this program helps employers stay current on organizational practices and understand what top performers want and need so they can be responsive."



NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.

"It's always an honor to receive this prestigious award," says Dalithia Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Oatey. "Our strong culture and values are at the heart of our continued success. We are proud of our dedicated associates and all their contributions that have made this distinguished accomplishment possible."

"Talent wins in today's labor market," comments Kelly Keefe, President of ERC. "The NorthCoast 99 winners know this, so they continue to build progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits to attract and retain the best and brightest. We're thrilled to recognize the 2021 winning organizations and look forward to sharing their success stories."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

