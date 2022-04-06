U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Oatly Group AB Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Oatly AB
MALMÖ, Sweden, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and Oatly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.oatly.com.

Shareholders can obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to investors@oatly.com.

About Oatly
We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com

Contacts
Oatly Group AB
+1 866-704-0391
investors@oatly.com
press.us@oatly.com


