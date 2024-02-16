Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Oatly Group AB misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.5 EPS, expectations were $-0.08. OTLY isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Oatly Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Kearney, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Kearney: Good morning, and thanks for joining us today on Oatly's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call are our Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Christophe Flatin; our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordonez; and our new Chief Financial Officer, Marie-Jose David. Before we begin, please review the disclaimer on Slide 3. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy, market growth, and anticipated cost savings. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the documents we have filed with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. Also, please note on today's call, management will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, constant currency revenue and free cash flow. While the company believes these non-IFRS financial measures will provide useful information, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to today's release for a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Story continues

In addition, Oatly has posted a supplemental presentation on its website for reference. I'd like to now turn the call over to Jean-Christophe.

Jean-Christophe Flatin: Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Slide 5 has the key messages that I want you to take away from today's presentation. First, 2023 was a pivotal year for the company, where we focused on stabilizing and recalibrating our business. We have achieved a lot last year, including fully funding our business plan by raising $465 million, conditioning our senior leadership team, taking actions to right size our SG&A structure, doubling down on our asset-light supply chain strategy by entering a long-term strategic partnership with Ya Foods, as well as discontinuing the construction of the production facilities in the U.S. and the UK, both of which will help us better focus our operations, while having appropriately timed expansion and capital efficiency.

And we also increased our focus on the most profitable parts of our business to ensure that our growth will be profitable and sustainable. We did this all while improving our financial profile and we ended 2023 with a solid fourth quarter where both top and bottom-line results exceeded our expectations. As we look forward to 2024, our financial guidance reflects solid top-line growth, while delivering significant bottom-line improvement, as we maintain our focus on driving this business towards profitable growth. Specifically, for the full-year 2024, we are guiding to the following: constant currency revenue growth in the range of 5% to 10% and adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $35 million to $60 million and for capital expenditure to be below $75 million.

Slide 6 gives you an overview of the progress that we have been making on moving each region towards consistent profitable growth. You may recall that we began with the EMEA segment, where we prepare for growth by setting clear strategies for our teams. We also increased the simplicity of the region by reducing the spans and the layers in order to enable them to move quickly. Now, the business is driving consistent profitable growth, whilst reinvesting behind the brand building and innovation. We have since applied the same simple framework to the Americas and Asia, setting clear strategies and rightsizing these organizations in order to increase focus and agility. These two regions have improved their profitability through this combination of cost discipline and mix management.

I am happy to report that the Americas segment reported its first month of positive adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter, and that the Asia segment is making very good progress. We have still a lot of work to do, in order to get them both to consistent profitable growth, which is why those segments do not yet have their last check marks on our dashboard slide. On Slide 7, you can see the financial results of our actions. Both our gross margin and adjusted EBITDA have improved as we have moved through the year. Just as one example of how much progress we have made in such a short amount of time. The midpoint of our guidance range for the full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA is better than what we reported in the second quarter of 2023 alone. We are clearly making good progress.

Now that we believe a big part of the heavy lifting of recalibrating and stabilizing our business is behind us, our teams are excited to refocus their energy on growing the business and continuing to drive results. In 2024, our top priority remains driving towards profitable growth. The entire organization is focused on driving the business towards structural, consistent profitable growth. We have made progress on improving our profitability and we will continue to do so. To drive towards profitability, we must bring the Oatly magic to more people. We have a terrific brand that resonates with consumers around the world and we believe our products are second to none. In 2024, we will be stepping up our efforts to bring the Oatly magic to even more consumers.

Each region will execute this slightly differently, but whether we are launching new products, expanding with new channels or activating the brands in our unique Oatly Voice, the overall goal is to bring our products to more consumers. Next, we must continue to work on the calibration of our resources. This calibration includes work on our supply chain as well as support functions. On the supply chain, this includes completing our work on discontinuing the construction of our Americas and EMEA production facilities, as well as the evaluation of our Asian supply chain. On the support functions, this includes delivering on our SG&A cost reduction program, which remains on track. Finally, the entire organization, but also continue to focus on strong execution to make sure that we meet the expectations for our customers and consumers.

As we execute in 2024, we will be true to our mission and keep our eyes on our long-term opportunity. The World Meteorological Organization confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year in history. Given that our food systems are responsible for one third of total human-caused global greenhouse gas emissions, we as a society need to drive a shift in our food system. And we at Oatly intend to lead that shift by making it easier for consumers to make more sustainable choices. The opportunity is massive. Global dairy retail sales were nearly $660 billion in 2023 and foodservice sales will make that number even bigger. Converting consumers from dairy products to oat milk products will drive a reduction in carbon emissions and we are working to convert those consumers to our products as well as reduce the carbon footprint of our own products.

Sustainability sits at the heart of Oatly and is a core component of our mission. Recently, we have made some modifications to our organization in order to bring our sustainability experts closer to the business in order to increase their impact. As part of this evolution, I will be assuming the responsibilities of being the company's Chief Sustainability Officer. We also know that we must continue to balance purpose and performance, as whilst I believe, performance without purpose is meaningless. I also know that purpose without performance is not possible. As an illustration of Oatly's purpose and performance working hand in hand, we see a massive opportunity to continue to expand our margins as a lever to fuel our company's purpose of converting consumers to our products.

Our full-year 2023 gross margin is approximately half of our long-term target of 35% to 40%. As we grow our volumes, leverage our assets and drive additional efficiencies, we expect our margins to expand, so that we can expand our impact. With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordonez.

Daniel Ordonez: Thank you, JC, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin my discussion on Slide 11 with EMEA, which is our largest operating segment. The EMEA segment had a strong 2023 and it finished the year with a solid quarter. Constant currency net revenue growth was just below 12% in the quarter. Some customers bought product ahead of our price increases last here, which drove a strong 11.5% volume growth in the year ago period. This impacted the year-over-year growth. And however, looking through that, we continue to see this business as quite strong and the retail scanner data I will present shortly to support exactly that view. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.9% in the fourth quarter, with capacity utilization just in the mid-70s in the quarter.

We continue to believe this segment continues to have room to improve margins. Turning to Slide 12. On the left, you can see that the category growth remains healthy with oat drinks growth of 11%. On the right, you can see that throughout the year, we have steadily gained market share in our largest established markets. We're very proud to say that during the second half of 2023, we have achieved the number one market share in all plant-based milks in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and in the Netherlands. This is quite the feat, given that we only sell oat milk, one crop and not multiple crops but other plant-based milks. On Slide 13, you can see some of the progress we have made in our new markets. Our strategy is to enter these new markets by first entering the specialty coffee channel to create the oat milk category, the phenomenon in each market.

These cafes are purely focused on super high-quality coffee and the coffee experience and they are the cutting-edge of the coffee culture. By demonstrating our product quality and establishing trust within its community, we build our brand's credibility and value proposition. As you can see, our strategy is working. We are already selling our products at a significant portion of these coffee specialty cafes in our new markets, with most countries over 60% represented. Going forward, we plan to continue nurturing these relationships while expanding beyond this channel. Now turning to Slide 14, where we will start looking ahead at our plans for the EMEA segment. In 2024, we are planning to launch several exciting new products that will help round out our coffee portfolio.

A decade after the introduction of the iconic Barista Edition that defined the rules of the game in this category, we're stepping up on our mission to drive further conversion away from cow's milk and into oat milk, by making it easier and more accessible for our consumers and customers with new innovations and new formats. Specifically, we're launching the following: the Barista Edition Jigger, which is an individual portion size serving great four locations at airplanes, trains and cafes. An organic version of our Barista products, which will perform just as well as the original version. A version of our Barista a design for lighter or medium-roasted coffee and high acidity coffee. Finally, a 1.5 liter version of our original Barista which is focused on saving Barista's time and minimizing packaging waste.

A farmer standing in front of a large field of oat plants.

Be sure for us that these exciting new products at your local cafe in the air or at the rails very, very soon. Turning to Slide 15, we have had success in expanding consumers usage of our products by offering them a range of options. We have been calling this our Go Blue strategy. In 2024, we will continue rolling out this strategy to continue making the conversion from dairy to oat milk easier. Finally, we will be launching a new and improved Oatgurt in selected geographies with current high per capita yogurt consumption. It contains live bacteria and we believe it is the best tasting plant-based yogurt on the market and it is on par with dairy yogurt, if not better. Turning now to our Americas segment on Slide 17. In the fourth quarter, the Americas segment continued to improve.

Revenue grew 2% despite some of top-line headwinds in foodservice that I will discuss. Adjusted EBITDA continue its strength to improve steadily. As JC mentioned earlier, the Americas segment reported its first ever month of positive adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Overall, we are very pleased with the progress on executing and improving our margin mix and delivering on our cost-saving actions. On Slide 18, you can see our progress in retail on the left hand side, showing that we have been steadily making progress on gaining market share in the chilled oat milk category, while our market share is above 25% in the four weeks ending December 30. The right hand side chart shows our chilled oat milk percentage ACV. Over the past year, we have made steady gains throughout the year, enabled by our supply chain stability.

You can see now that the distribution gains I discussed with you over the last quarter are starting to show up in the most recent data as the impact of the shell reset is starting to flow through. Not all of those shelf resets have been reflected in the scanner data yet, so we expect this number to continue to increase. Overall, very good progress on the retail side of our business. Slide 19 brings the impact of the shelf resets to life and a bit better. As you can see in these pictures, we now have a good branding block on our new products, unsweetened, super basic and creamers, are all of those on shelfs. Our products are now showing up in more places and they are standing out better on shelfs. Turning to Slide 20 on the foodservice side of the business.

As we discussed last quarter, we have been aggressively pursuing new customers to expand and diversify our foodservice customer base to drive better growth and better margins. The Americas segment grew its foodservice revenue by 4.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Excluding its largest foodservice customer, this business grew nearly 26%. We are clearly making excellent progress in expanding our foodservice customer base to bring the Oatly magic to more consumers, more customers while we're driving improved margins. Moving down the P&L. Slide 21 shows that our co-packer consolidation in Americas drove solid results throughout the year. This initiative has driven the segment cost-of-goods per liter down by a solid 12% from quarter one to quarter four.

This was enabled by the Ya Ya Foods transaction we completed earlier this year as well as our strong ongoing partnership with Innovation Foods at our Millville facility. Both Ya Ya Foods and Innovation Foods have been terrific partners. As we continue to work with them to become more and more efficient, we believe we can continue to reduce our costs going forward. In 2024, the Americas segment will look to capitalize on the progress we have made in 2023 and bring the Oatly magic to lot more people. For example, we will be executing several exciting campaigns such as partnering with gyms and innovations and activations that are tailor-made for the health and fitness community and target almond milk consumers in particular. We will also be continuing our partnership with Minor League Baseball, where we have some very exciting activations planned.

This is such a great way to expand the reach of our brand beyond the country's biggest cities. So we look forward to sharing more with you just before the 2024 season begins. Turning now into Asia on Slide 23. As we discussed on last quarter's call, the Asia team has moved quickly to implement the first stage of their strategy reset plan. On this slide, you can see the impact of those actions. By refocusing the business and reducing costs, there has been a top line impact and a significant bottom line impact. In the fourth quarter, we saw the top line trend started to stabilize, while adjusted EBITDA improved by $10 million sequentially. Slide 24 focuses on the supply chain. You will recall that last quarter we told you that in Asia, the team reduced their SKUs by over 70%.

This helped improve efficiency in the plants. We have also significantly shifted our production from our hybrid facility in Singapore to our end-to-end facility in Ma'anshan, China, which is closer to our distribution points. With fewer SKUs to produce, the Ma'anshan facility is able to run longer product runs and therefore, increased efficiency. The combination of the SKUs reduction and production shifts has resulted in a reduction of our cost-of-goods per liter by over 30% since the first quarter of 2023. Now turning to Slide 25. While we are pleased with the progress today, we know that we still have work to do to get this segment to where it needs to be, and the team is squarely focused on achieving profitable growth. Phase 1 of our reset plan was to cut back on SKUs, drive supply chain efficiency and reduce SG&A.

Phase 2 is to rebuild the foodservice business in a disciplined way. As I mentioned on the last call, our sales teams are active and energized. They have been given the direction to continue to build the business with our core channels, geographies and SKUs, so our business is strong, profitable and sustainable. Maintaining a high-level of channel intimacy will be important as we look to rebuild the top line and improve profitability. As we have been speaking with customers, we know we will need to round out our portfolio with additional SKUs that are optimized for the foodservice channel. This includes product that hit certain price points or flavorings that cater to seasonal preferences. And in 2024, we plan to introduce some of these products, and we will rebuild this business.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Marie-Jose David.

Marie-Jose David : Thank you, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. Slide 27 gives you an overview of the P&L for the quarter. We reported 4.6% year-over-year revenue growth and constant currency revenue growth of 2.5%. This was above our expectations, driven by outperformance in our EMEA and Americas segments. Gross margin for the quarter was 23.4%, which is a 750 basis points improvement versus the prior year quarter and the 600 basis points sequential improvement from Q3. Gross profit dollars were in line with our expectations, while the percentage margin was slightly below our expectation, partially driven by an unfavorable mix impact. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $19.2 million, which was ahead of our expectations. This was $41.2 million improvement versus the prior year and $16.8 million improvement versus the fourth quarter.

Slide 28 shows the bridging items of our quarterly revenue growth. You can see volume increased 2% and price mix improved by 0.5% for a 2.5% constant currency revenue growth. Foreign exchange was a tailwind of 2.1%, resulting in 4.6% total revenue growth for the quarter. Slide 29 shows the revenue bridge by segment. EMEA continued to report strong growth with 11.8% constant currency revenue growth, led by 11.3% price mix improvement, which was driven by the price increase we took last winter and we started to anniversary this quarter. Americas, 2.4% growth was driven by 9.2% volume growth, which was aided by distribution gains and selling of our new products. Price mix was a headwind of 6.8%, driven by new product-related slotting as well as customer mix.

Asia's 18% constant currency decline was driven by the actions we have taken as part of the segment's strategic reset plan. Volume declined 3.3%, which is a significant improvement for the fourth quarter's 15% decline. Price mix declined 14.7%, largely driven by unfavorable sales mix as we rationalize SKUs that were higher priced but lower margin. Slide 30 shows you the sequential quarter-over-quarter gross margin bridge. The year-over-year bridge is provided in the appendix of this presentation. The largest driver of the sequential improvement in gross margin is the 490 basis point benefit from Asia strategic reset. As Daniel mentioned, this is a combination of cutting low margin SKUs and driving increased efficiency in the supply chain. Within EMEA and Americas, we saw a 60 basis point positive impact from pricing, net of trade spend and that was offset by a 250 basis point headwind, primarily from customer mix.

We also saw continued benefit from supply chain efficiencies coming from absorption and America’s co-packer consolidation, all of which drove 270 basis points improvement. Slide 31 shows our adjusted EBITDA by segment. As you can see, each segment reported a significant improvement compared to the prior year for both the quarter and full year. Also, the fourth quarter was the first time that the sum total of the adjusted EBITDA for the three regions was positive. It's clear that the bold strategic actions we have been taking are driving results. Quarter-after-quarter, we have been executing our plan, improving the business and driving the business towards profitable growth. Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow on Slide 32. Overall, our liquidity position is strong and we are continuing to improve our free cash flow.

The left hand chart shows our liquidity position at the end of the quarter. We ended the quarter with $454 million in total liquidity, comprised of $249 million of cash and equivalents and $205 million of undrawn bank facilities. The right hand chart shows that we have made good progress in improving our free cash flow. In the fourth quarter, free cash flow was an outflow of $31 million. As I have said previously, improving our cash flow is a priority for me, and our organization is very focused on it. As such, we expect our cash flow to continue to improve, driven primarily by improvement in adjusted EBITDA and aided by improvements in working capital metrics as well as optimized capital expenditures. Slide 33 shows you our 2024 guidance. Our 2024 outlook reflects the continued impact of the actions we have been taking to build a stronger business and set ourselves up for strong, sustainable long-term profitable growth.

Turning to details. We expect constant currency revenue growth in the range of 5% to 10%. We expect currency to be a small headwind. We expect the second half constant currency growth rate to be stronger than the first half, largely driven by volume growth acceleration in each region. For adjusted EBITDA, we expect to report a loss of between $35 million and $60 million in 2024. At the midpoint, this would be a year-over-year improvement of over $100 million from where we landed in 2023. We expect this improvement to be driven by an improvement in gross profit dollars with some benefits coming from SG&A as we continue to deliver on our communicated cost reduction program. We expect adjusted EBITDA dollars to be stronger in the second half than in the first half.

We expect the increase in gross profit to be primarily driven by sales volume growth. We also expect the benefit from certain lower cost, which is partially driven by easing inflation in certain inputs but also driven by our supply chain, eliminating costs through productivity and efficiency programs. While we believe that the business continually improves, our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA is below what we were previously targeting. That is primarily driven by more conservatism around our assumptions on new customer acquisitions and on new product launches while continuing to prioritize brand building investment to energize the brand. We will continue to aggressively pursue new business and more efficient ways of working. And we have confidence in our volume-led growth in 2024.

However, we believe that it's appropriate to have a more balanced outlook at this point. For CapEx, we are reiterating our guidance of below $75 million for 2024, which continues to assume that our third Asian manufacturing facility remains end-to-end. As a reminder, we are continuing to evaluate our options for this plan. Lastly, I would like to update you on a change we are making to our reportable segments. Effective the beginning of fiscal 2024, we began managing our operation with slightly different reportable segments. Europe and international, North America, Greater China and Corporate. The most significant change is that the Greater China business will be separated from the Asia segment. The rest of the Asia business, which includes the Singapore manufacturing facility, together with the current EMEA segment, will constitute the new Europe and International segments.

We will also be moving R&D expenses out of Corporate and into the individual segments to better align with how we allocate resources. In the coming weeks, we will provide recap financial information that is consistent with our new reporting segment structure. We will begin to provide our financial results under the new reportable segment with our first quarter results. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now prepared to take questions.

See also 13 Most Advanced Countries in Computer Technology and 15 Highest Quality Green Teas In The World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.