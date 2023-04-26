Oatmeal Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2022 to 2027, Rapid increase in urbanization globally to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the oatmeal market, and it is expected to grow by USD 751.97 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal is a major oatmeal market trend driving market growth. As there is a growing need for eco-friendly options as well as gluten-free oatmeal-based products, oatmeal manufacturers are responding to this trend by creating oatmeal-based products that are free of common allergens such as dairy, nuts, and soy. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the growth of the global oatmeal market during the forecast period. Download Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oatmeal Market 2023-2027

Oatmeal Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oatmeal market report covers the following areas:

Oatmeal Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rapid increase in global urbanization is a major driver for the growth of the oatmeal market during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to factors such as increased urbanization. This led to an increase in the need for a quick, easy, healthy, portable breakfast option such as oatmeal.

Owing to features such as being easy to prepare and portable, oatmeal is a great breakfast choice for city dwellers. Moreover, it can be prepared in minutes and easily transported in single-serving packs or containers.

For example, single-serve oatmeal cups and flavored oatmeal packets can be quickly prepared and consumed on the go.

Hence, such drivers are anticipated to propel the growth of the global oatmeal market over the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Major Challenges

The presence of different substitute products is a major challenge hampering the growth of the oatmeal market.

One of the biggest challenges for the oatmeal market is the competition from other breakfast options. Granola, yogurt, smoothies, and other to-go options fall under the many breakfast options available to consumers today.

Consumer preference for these other options over oatmeal may limit market growth during the forecast period.

A key factor in this competition is that oatmeal is a simple breakfast with little variety. Thus, manufacturers must meet this challenge by launching fresh, new oatmeal products with a variety of flavors and textures to suit consumer tastes.

Hence, this challenge is expected to restrain the growth of the global oatmeal market during the forecast period.

Oatmeal Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Product Type

Geography

The market share growth by the instant rolled oat segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. To cook oatmeal faster, oat groats are rolled and flattened before being steamed and lightly toasted, which gives busy consumers access to a convenient and easy-to-prepare breakfast option. Additionally, the growing health consciousness and consumer demand for quick and healthy foods are expected to drive the steady growth of the global oats market over the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Oatmeal Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Oatmeal Market, including some of the vendors such as Avena Foods Ltd., Blue Lake Milling, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Bright People Foods Inc., Castle Valley Mill, Easywell Consumer Products Inc., General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Grain Millers Inc., Kellogg Co, Morning Foods Ltd., Natunola Health Inc., Nestle SA, New Hope Mills Manufacturing Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Richardson International Ltd., Small Valley Milling, Torto Food Industries M Sdn Bhd, TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Weetabix Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oatmeal market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Avena Foods Ltd. - The company offers oatmeal such as Organic Gluten-Free Rolled Oats.

Blue Lake Milling - The company offers oatmeal such as Oat Groats, Sugar and Honey Toasted Oats, and Quick Oats.

Easywell Consumer Products Inc. - The company offers oatmeal such as Easywell Easy Oats.



Oatmeal Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist oatmeal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oatmeal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oatmeal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oatmeal market vendors

Oatmeal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 751.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avena Foods Ltd., Blue Lake Milling, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Bright People Foods Inc., Castle Valley Mill, Easywell Consumer Products Inc., General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Grain Millers Inc., Kellogg Co, Morning Foods Ltd., Natunola Health Inc., Nestle SA, New Hope Mills Manufacturing Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Richardson International Ltd., Small Valley Milling, Torto Food Industries M Sdn Bhd, TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Weetabix Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global oatmeal market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Instant rolled oat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Whole oat grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Regular oats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Steel cut oats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Cold oatmeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hot oatmeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avena Foods Ltd.

12.4 Blue Lake Milling

12.5 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

12.6 Bright People Foods Inc.

12.7 Easywell Consumer Products Inc.

12.8 General Mills Inc.

12.9 Glanbia plc

12.10 Grain Millers Inc.

12.11 Kellogg Co

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

12.14 Richardson International Ltd.

12.15 Torto Food Industries M Sdn Bhd

12.16 TreeHouse Foods Inc.

12.17 Weetabix Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

