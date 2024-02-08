Oberstdorfer Bergbahn (MUN:KVO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Oberstdorfer Bergbahn (MUN:KVO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Oberstdorfer Bergbahn, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0089 = €263k ÷ (€32m - €2.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, Oberstdorfer Bergbahn has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 4.5%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oberstdorfer Bergbahn's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Oberstdorfer Bergbahn doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.0% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Oberstdorfer Bergbahn has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.3% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Oberstdorfer Bergbahn's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Oberstdorfer Bergbahn in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 29% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Oberstdorfer Bergbahn (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

