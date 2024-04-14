Advertisement
Oberweis Dairy files for bankruptcy protection

Gabriel Castillo

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Oberweis Dairy, a nearly century-old ice cream and dairy company, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

On Friday, the North Aurora-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of Illinois, court records show.

The company filed papers in bankruptcy court listing more than $4 million in debt to creditors.

The company owes money to the Cook County Treasurer and a food products wholesaler, among others.

The company is owned by family members of Republican State Senator Jim Oberweis.

Oberweis has not provided a comment on the filing.

